Which states are getting younger?
In 2021, 81.2 million Americans were under the age of 20. That’s about 1.5 million more than in 2000. However, the overall population grew by nearly 50 million people, meaning that young people accounted for a smaller share of the population in 2020. The share of young people in...
How do voting laws differ by state?
Many states changed their election laws in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and following the 2020 election. With the 2022 elections coming up in November, the process of registering to vote and casting a ballot can vary widely from state to state. Certain rules regarding elections are set by the...
America is getting older. Which states have the largest elderly populations?
The number of Americans 65 and older is on the rise due to the combination of an aging baby boom generation and a decreasing death rate for older people, according to an analysis of government data. The national population over the age of 65 more than doubled between 1980 and...
How much government money does Planned Parenthood receive?
The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned the constitutional right to abortion, leaving the legality of the procedure up to state legislatures. The ruling also placed a renewed focus on abortion providers throughout the US. Some providers have had to shut down operations while others find themselves overwhelmed with new patients traveling from other states where abortion has been recently restricted.
How does the government regulate private insurance costs?
National healthcare spending increased by 9.7% in 2020 – about double the increase from the year prior – according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. One of the main sources of healthcare spending is the cost of health insurance. About 54% of Americans get health insurance...
Who benefits from student debt cancellation?
The Biden Administration recently announced it will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000. Biden will also cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt for people who received Pell Grants [1]as low-income undergraduate students.
Life expectancy decreased in the US for the second year in a row.
US life expectancy is at a 25-year low, according to recently released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In 2021, the average life expectancy at birth dropped 0.9 years from 77.0 in 2020 to 76.1. The decrease in life expectancy is primarily due to excess deaths caused by COVID-19.
USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing a comprehensive and understandable single source of government data. Publishing daily, USAFacts.org is a robust resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes – aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts.http://usafacts.org
