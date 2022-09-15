ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsme.com

Miral Announces the Opening of SeaWorld® Abu Dhabi in 2023

Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, announced it has reached 90% construction completion of the next-generation marine-life theme park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Island’s latest mega-development. The development, which is due to open in 2023 as the latest addition to Yas Island’s tourism offering, includes the UAE’s first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy