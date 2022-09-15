Read full article on original website
Related
fox40jackson.com
NY Gov. Hochul under fire for COVID-test Democrat donor deal week before absentee ballots sent out
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is coming under fire for a watchdog report showing that the Empire State paid nearly half as much more for COVID tests from one of her campaign donors in New Jersey. The Times Union first reported that California paid 45% less for rapid COVID-19 tests...
fox40jackson.com
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on ‘day one,’ rips Hochul’s cashless bail support: ‘Save this state’
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. “Democrats –...
fox40jackson.com
New York City receives 2 more busloads of migrant ‘asylum seekers’
Two more migrant buses arrived in New York City Sunday morning. The passengers, most of whom appeared to be adult males with some women and children in the mix, disembarked at Port Authority at approximately 7:00 a.m. EST on Sunday. Fox News is told more buses of migrants are expected to arrive later in the day.
fox40jackson.com
Yeshiva University suspends all campus clubs after Supreme Court denies bid to block LGBTQ+ group
Yeshiva University, reacting to a Supreme Court ruling denying their attempt to block an LGBTQ+ student organization, has decided to suspend all student groups. According to YU’s independent student newspaper, The Commentator, the university announced the move in an email to students. The message said the school is taking the time to follow the Supreme Court’s ruling, which said they needed to pursue the matter in state court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
NYC mother arraigned in Coney Island drowning deaths
A New York City mother was arraigned on murder charges Friday after being charged with drowning her three children at the Coney Island beach. Erin Merdy, 30, was arraigned remotely from the hospital where she was sent for a psychiatric evaluation. Her attorney from Brooklyn Defender Services told The Associated...
fox40jackson.com
NYC Mayor Adams claims Texas Gov. Abbott ‘refused to do any form of coordination’ on migrant busing
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday claimed that his office attempted “coordination” with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on the busing of migrants to the Big Apple, but the Republican’s team “refused.”. Adams told CNN’s “State of the Union” Abbott’s busing of migrants to New...
fox40jackson.com
Martha’s Vineyard’s ‘humanitarian crisis’ statement ridiculed on social media: ‘Screw them, send more’
Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a “humanitarian crisis” based on the illegal immigrants sent to them by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., on Thursday. DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal...
fox40jackson.com
On National Dance Day, ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ hosts learn to Irish dance
Cohosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth of “Fox & Friends Weekend” put on their dancing shoes on Saturday morning and learned some Irish dance moves to celebrate National Dance Day. “All morning long we’re celebrating National Dance Day today,” said Hegseth, while Campos-Duffy noted that they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Martha’s Vineyard: Massachusetts governor solicits donations in migrant housing update
Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker provided an update on migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard this week, saying they were now being housed in Cape Cod. Baker also shared a way for Americans to donate to the state in order to help the migrants, though he said the state agencies were already capable of meeting their needs. The migrants were transferred from Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod on Friday, where they now have accommodations appropriate for families, Baker’s administration wrote in a statement.
fox40jackson.com
Martha’s Vineyard residents lament lack of resources, even as island is flush with cash and beds
Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. – Playground of the powerful Martha’s Vineyard lacked the resources to care for the 50 migrants who landed there unexpectedly on Wednesday, local residents told Fox News Digital this weekend. But real estate data and Massachusetts state resources show otherwise: Island towns are flush...
fox40jackson.com
Philadelphia voters say Fetterman’s health won’t impact their vote, citing Biden’s age and health
PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia voters shared whether they were concerned about Lt. Gov. John Letterman’s health if elected to the Senate and if it would impact their vote in the midterm elections, with some citing President Biden’s health as reassurance. “He might not be healthy mentally, but he...
fox40jackson.com
Ending cash bail in Illinois is ‘about being nuts,’ not a ‘radical’ Leftist: Newt Gingrich
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich said the southern border crisis is occurring against the backdrop of Illinois Democrats “being nuts” by ending cash bail in the state Friday on “The Ingraham Angle.”. NEWT GINGRICH: What’s bothering, I think, the Democrats is that you now have a couple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox40jackson.com
Ken Paxton: Greg Abbott sending migrants to sanctuary states is ‘genius’ and highlights Democrats’ ‘hypocrisy’
Attorney General Ken Paxton R-TX., applauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for highlighting the Democrats’ “hypocrisy” on “Hannity.”. KEN PAXTON: It’s amazing, they’ve done an amazing job. They’ve had to deal with this crisis over the last two years. And I love that they’re highlighting the hypocrisy that you and Senator Cruz just talked about. They’re dealing with a few hundred, maybe a thousand, you said Martha’s Vineyard 50. We deal with 5,000 a day, and we’ve been dealing with this for almost two years. And as Senator Cruz talked about, Del Rio, a town of 36,000, had 50% more people show up at their door, and we had to deal with it. There was no complaining by the liberal elite. There was no complaining by Gavin Newsom. We had to deal with it, and we had no help.
fox40jackson.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Time to send Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate ‘back to the farm’
The mayor of Chicago said it was time to send an Illinois Republican candidate for governor “back to the farm” during a rally on Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comments about gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey came during a speech rallying supporters to go vote for Democrats in November.
fox40jackson.com
Four Mississippi schools receive National Blue Ribbon honor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Four schools in Mississippi are now National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition, given by the United States Secretary of Education, is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Mississippi schools named National...
fox40jackson.com
Colorado parents indicted for facilitating underaged drinking before fatal prom night crash
Colorado 20th Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty has indicted nine parents and others who allegedly allowed underage drinking to occur before a fatal crash on the night of a high school prom in April. On April 9 following an after-prom party, a 17-year-old girl allegedly got into a truck to...
fox40jackson.com
Michigan grocery chain’s food donation breaks world record
A grocery store chain based in Michigan broke a huge world record, all while supporting a good cause. A group of 24 interns at SpartanNash built the world’s largest word made of packaged food in July of this year, using 5,791 items, according to a Wednesday announcement from Guinness World Records (GWR).
fox40jackson.com
Gov. Reeves tells Hattiesburg audience it’s ‘great day to not be in Jackson’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A day after declaring victory in helping to restore clean water to tens of thousands of people in Jackson, Gov. Tate Reeves took a swipe at the capital city at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s...
Comments / 0