Attorney General Ken Paxton R-TX., applauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for highlighting the Democrats’ “hypocrisy” on “Hannity.”. KEN PAXTON: It’s amazing, they’ve done an amazing job. They’ve had to deal with this crisis over the last two years. And I love that they’re highlighting the hypocrisy that you and Senator Cruz just talked about. They’re dealing with a few hundred, maybe a thousand, you said Martha’s Vineyard 50. We deal with 5,000 a day, and we’ve been dealing with this for almost two years. And as Senator Cruz talked about, Del Rio, a town of 36,000, had 50% more people show up at their door, and we had to deal with it. There was no complaining by the liberal elite. There was no complaining by Gavin Newsom. We had to deal with it, and we had no help.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO