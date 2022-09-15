ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City receives 2 more busloads of migrant ‘asylum seekers’

Two more migrant buses arrived in New York City Sunday morning. The passengers, most of whom appeared to be adult males with some women and children in the mix, disembarked at Port Authority at approximately 7:00 a.m. EST on Sunday. Fox News is told more buses of migrants are expected to arrive later in the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yeshiva University suspends all campus clubs after Supreme Court denies bid to block LGBTQ+ group

Yeshiva University, reacting to a Supreme Court ruling denying their attempt to block an LGBTQ+ student organization, has decided to suspend all student groups. According to YU’s independent student newspaper, The Commentator, the university announced the move in an email to students. The message said the school is taking the time to follow the Supreme Court’s ruling, which said they needed to pursue the matter in state court.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Education
NYC mother arraigned in Coney Island drowning deaths

A New York City mother was arraigned on murder charges Friday after being charged with drowning her three children at the Coney Island beach. Erin Merdy, 30, was arraigned remotely from the hospital where she was sent for a psychiatric evaluation. Her attorney from Brooklyn Defender Services told The Associated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Martha’s Vineyard: Massachusetts governor solicits donations in migrant housing update

Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker provided an update on migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard this week, saying they were now being housed in Cape Cod. Baker also shared a way for Americans to donate to the state in order to help the migrants, though he said the state agencies were already capable of meeting their needs. The migrants were transferred from Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod on Friday, where they now have accommodations appropriate for families, Baker’s administration wrote in a statement.
Ken Paxton: Greg Abbott sending migrants to sanctuary states is ‘genius’ and highlights Democrats’ ‘hypocrisy’

Attorney General Ken Paxton R-TX., applauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for highlighting the Democrats’ “hypocrisy” on “Hannity.”. KEN PAXTON: It’s amazing, they’ve done an amazing job. They’ve had to deal with this crisis over the last two years. And I love that they’re highlighting the hypocrisy that you and Senator Cruz just talked about. They’re dealing with a few hundred, maybe a thousand, you said Martha’s Vineyard 50. We deal with 5,000 a day, and we’ve been dealing with this for almost two years. And as Senator Cruz talked about, Del Rio, a town of 36,000, had 50% more people show up at their door, and we had to deal with it. There was no complaining by the liberal elite. There was no complaining by Gavin Newsom. We had to deal with it, and we had no help.
TEXAS STATE
Four Mississippi schools receive National Blue Ribbon honor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Four schools in Mississippi are now National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition, given by the United States Secretary of Education, is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Mississippi schools named National...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Michigan grocery chain’s food donation breaks world record

A grocery store chain based in Michigan broke a huge world record, all while supporting a good cause. A group of 24 interns at SpartanNash built the world’s largest word made of packaged food in July of this year, using 5,791 items, according to a Wednesday announcement from Guinness World Records (GWR).
MICHIGAN STATE

