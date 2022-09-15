ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox40jackson.com

Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: ‘Abhorrent and unacceptable’

Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Maryland man wielding nunchucks arrested after allegedly recording students outside high school

Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who was wielding nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County. Police said they approached a man outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask him why he was outside the school, Fox 5 reported.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

