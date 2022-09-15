ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Martha’s Vineyard: Massachusetts governor solicits donations in migrant housing update

Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker provided an update on migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard this week, saying they were now being housed in Cape Cod. Baker also shared a way for Americans to donate to the state in order to help the migrants, though he said the state agencies were already capable of meeting their needs. The migrants were transferred from Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod on Friday, where they now have accommodations appropriate for families, Baker’s administration wrote in a statement.
Ken Paxton: Greg Abbott sending migrants to sanctuary states is ‘genius’ and highlights Democrats’ ‘hypocrisy’

Attorney General Ken Paxton R-TX., applauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for highlighting the Democrats’ “hypocrisy” on “Hannity.”. KEN PAXTON: It’s amazing, they’ve done an amazing job. They’ve had to deal with this crisis over the last two years. And I love that they’re highlighting the hypocrisy that you and Senator Cruz just talked about. They’re dealing with a few hundred, maybe a thousand, you said Martha’s Vineyard 50. We deal with 5,000 a day, and we’ve been dealing with this for almost two years. And as Senator Cruz talked about, Del Rio, a town of 36,000, had 50% more people show up at their door, and we had to deal with it. There was no complaining by the liberal elite. There was no complaining by Gavin Newsom. We had to deal with it, and we had no help.
Four Mississippi schools receive National Blue Ribbon honor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Four schools in Mississippi are now National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition, given by the United States Secretary of Education, is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Mississippi schools named National...
Michigan grocery chain’s food donation breaks world record

A grocery store chain based in Michigan broke a huge world record, all while supporting a good cause. A group of 24 interns at SpartanNash built the world’s largest word made of packaged food in July of this year, using 5,791 items, according to a Wednesday announcement from Guinness World Records (GWR).
