foxwilmington.com
2 Nurses and Tour Guide Die After Jeep Plunges Off Road Through Colorado’s San Juan Mountains
Disaster on a terrifying stretch of road popular among tourists. With sheer cliffs, hair pin turns and no guardrail, a narrow path through Colorado’s San Juan mountains is known as one of the most dangerous roads in America. Two nurses and their tour guide driver died after their jeep...
foxwilmington.com
2 Arizona Tourists and Their Driver Die After Jeep Falls Off Cliff in Colorado
Two nurses and their tour guide driver were killed after their Jeep plunged over a cliff along Camp Bird Road in the Colorado mountains. Arizona tourists Diana Robles, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez and their driver, Don Fehd, were all killed when their 2022 Jeep plunged 100 feet off a cliff. The 28-year-old and her aunt were both dedicated nurses from Yuma. Before the crash, Robles took a picture of the iconic Imogene Pass.
foxwilmington.com
Oklahoma Toddler Found Dead Less Than 12 Hours After Being Reported Missing: Officials
An Oklahoma toddler was found dead less than a day after he escaped his home in the middle of the night, according to officials. Two-year-old Ares Muse was reported to have left his home between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Monday, September 12, according to local reports. An Ashanti...
foxwilmington.com
Judge reduces sentence of man involved in Whitmer kidnapping plot
A federal judge reduced the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to participating in a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, after his testimony assisted in the conviction of the ringleaders last month. Ty Garbin, 26, was resentenced Friday to 30 months in prison, down...
foxwilmington.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Time to send Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate ‘back to the farm’
The mayor of Chicago said it was time to send an Illinois Republican candidate for governor “back to the farm” during a rally on Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comments about gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey came during a speech rallying supporters to go vote for Democrats in November.
