Two nurses and their tour guide driver were killed after their Jeep plunged over a cliff along Camp Bird Road in the Colorado mountains. Arizona tourists Diana Robles, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez and their driver, Don Fehd, were all killed when their 2022 Jeep plunged 100 feet off a cliff. The 28-year-old and her aunt were both dedicated nurses from Yuma. Before the crash, Robles took a picture of the iconic Imogene Pass.

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO