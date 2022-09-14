ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

2 Arizona Tourists and Their Driver Die After Jeep Falls Off Cliff in Colorado

Two nurses and their tour guide driver were killed after their Jeep plunged over a cliff along Camp Bird Road in the Colorado mountains. Arizona tourists Diana Robles, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez and their driver, Don Fehd, were all killed when their 2022 Jeep plunged 100 feet off a cliff. The 28-year-old and her aunt were both dedicated nurses from Yuma. Before the crash, Robles took a picture of the iconic Imogene Pass.
Judge reduces sentence of man involved in Whitmer kidnapping plot

A federal judge reduced the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to participating in a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, after his testimony assisted in the conviction of the ringleaders last month. Ty Garbin, 26, was resentenced Friday to 30 months in prison, down...
