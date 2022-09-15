Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Dust Devils sweep Kingman
MOHAVE VALLEY — The River Valley High School varsity volleyball team swept Kingman High School at home Friday afternoon. The Dust Devils and Bulldogs kept their scores even through most of the first set, before RVHS pulled away and won 25-17. In the second set, the Dust Devils initially...
Mohave Daily News
Trout serve dual purpose
BULLHEAD CITY — Trout season never goes completely away, but it does ride the waves of stocking in the Colorado River. "We are getting rainbow trout brought in from a hatchery in Colorado," Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said. "These stockings were first started by our previous pest abatement manager (Joe Iburg)."
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pastor serves churches in Bullhead, Havasu, Parker￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Pastor James Boundey serves three Arizona 7th Day Adventist Churches: Lake Havasu, Parker and Bullhead City. Services are held on the Sabbath, the day God set aside for rest and fellowship—and Adventists adhere to the no-work-from-sunup-to-sundown, even publishing sunrise and sunset times in the weekly bulletin. Boundey’s Sept 3 sermon reflected upon the fellowship that God wants to create with each of us as individuals—and the fellowship God wants us to create among all people.
Mohave Daily News
Latest water webinar takes on serious tone
LAKE HAVASU CITY — Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson sat in on Wednesday’s Morning Scoop webinar on water issues in Arizona, conducted by the Arizona Capitol Times, calling it an eye-opening presentation that confirmed what he already knew. There is a water crisis looming in Arizona. The webinar,...
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Sept. 16-18
Take a ride on the ferris wheel and listen to live music at the Mohave County Fair in Kingman, experience a new tribute to the greatest hits of all time or catch a classic rock group in Laughlin, cruise with car enthusiasts in downtown Kingman or visit the Mohave Valley Raceway to pick up the speed.
speedonthewater.com
Real Estate Investor Flips For DCB M37R Open-Bow Catamaran
If you happen to be on Lake Havasu in Arizona this weekend for the River Dave’s Place All Boats Regatta, you may get a glimpse of a new fiery red DCB Performance Boats M37R Widebody open-bow catamaran equipped with twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines mounted on Shaun Torrente Racing brackets. The second 37-footer with an open bow from the El Cajon, Calif., company, the cat is hull No. 14 of 31 full-tunnel beauties ordered to date.
Men rescued after 4-wheeler breakdown in Arizona Strip near Mesquite
Two men on an off-road adventure were brought in safely after their RZR four-wheeler broke down on the Arizona Strip, south of Mesquite in a rugged area.
Mohave Daily News
Board holds firm on age requirement
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board denied a mother's request to waive the age requirement to allow her son to enroll in kindergarten, determining that he is "not ready" to be placed despite being only three days too young. Latina White, a single mother who...
thestandardnewspaper.online
El Torita Carniceria hosts grand opening￼
Guests from all over the community came together on August 24 to celebrate the grand opening of El Torito Carniceria. Left to Right: Ambassador Chair Ellen Brown, Board Member Melody DuMouchel, Board Member Patty Stewlow, Santiago Salas, Gabriela Hernandez, Valdo Sanchez, Omar Valtierra, Leyla Ansderson, Omar Sanchez, Sandra Sanchez, Maribel Martinez, Owner Fabiola Sanchez, Janet Martinez, Omar Martinez, Elena Martinez, City Councilwoman Annette Wegmann, Board Chair Karen Summitt, Board Member Heidi Hosley Ford, Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bo Hellams, Board Member Maria Pynakker and Board Member Bill Smith. El Torito Carniceria is located at 1501 E Camp Mohave Rd., Fort Mohave.
Woman killed in Arizona over 50 years ago could be identified through DNA
KINGMAN, Ariz. (KLAS) — Investigators could be closer to identifying a woman who was killed in Arizona over half a century ago thanks to DNA analysis. The victim, known as Jane Doe, was found next to a dirt road two miles east of US Highway 93 on Hackberry Road outside of Kingman in 1971 and […]
thestandardnewspaper.online
Christmas is coming in Downtown Kingman￼
KINGMAN – Christmas is coming to Downtown Kingman! Christmas parade participants are encouraged to register now for the Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights to be held Saturday, Dec. 2. This will be a stationary parade similar to the last two years. There will be both a driving lane...
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed in Plane Crash on Kingman [Seligman, AZ]
The crash happened on September 13th, at around 1:30 p.m., in a remote area of northwest Arizona. According to police, they received a call about a missing aircraft. The report stated that a single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in the area of Seligman. When emergency crews found the...
Mohave Daily News
Water, wastewater work to impact Highway 95 traffic
BULLHEAD CITY — Improvements to the Bullhead City water and wastewater systems are underway and could impact overnight traffic on Highway 95 at four locations at various times over the next month. The Bullhead City Council, at its Aug. 2 meeting, approved a $373,407 contract with Redmond Construction to...
Divers recover body after investigating unattended boat on Parker strip
Divers found a man's body on Sunday after investigating a boat that was found unattended Saturday on the Parker strip, just south of Lake Havasu on the California-Arizona border.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Mummified Body Discovered In Bathtub After Arizona Home Burglarized
Officers made an usual discovery after being called for a burglary in a northwestern Arizona home. Bullhead City police officers responded to a burglary in progress call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters rummaging through items inside the house. Reports state that there were the door...
Mohave County police find human remains in wash area near Golden Valley
On Monday, at approximately 4:02 PM, detectives responded to a call about a possible human skull being located in the wash area in the 2700 block of North Ligurta Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Human remains found in Mohave County wash, sheriff says
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after Mohave County authorities say human remains were found in a Golden Valley wash. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says detectives were notified just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 that a "possible human skull" was found in a wash area near Ligurta Road and Unkar Drive.
Police: Officer shots, kills man during traffic stop in northern Arizona
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A police officer in Kingman shot and killed a man who ran from authorities following a traffic stop, the Kingman Police Department said Friday. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the shooting that happened late Thursday. Officials has identified the deceased man as Marcus...
49-year-old Kingman man found dead in ‘maintenance hole’ in alley
A man who was reported missing on Aug. 31 was found dead Friday in a "maintenance hole" in a Kingman, Arizona, alley, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Mohave County investigating fatal shooting by police officer
A police officer in Kingman shot and killed a man who ran from authorities following a traffic stop, the Kingman Police Department said Friday.
