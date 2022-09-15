ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Mohave Daily News

Dust Devils sweep Kingman

MOHAVE VALLEY — The River Valley High School varsity volleyball team swept Kingman High School at home Friday afternoon. The Dust Devils and Bulldogs kept their scores even through most of the first set, before RVHS pulled away and won 25-17. In the second set, the Dust Devils initially...
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Trout serve dual purpose

BULLHEAD CITY — Trout season never goes completely away, but it does ride the waves of stocking in the Colorado River. "We are getting rainbow trout brought in from a hatchery in Colorado," Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said. "These stockings were first started by our previous pest abatement manager (Joe Iburg)."
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Pastor serves churches in Bullhead, Havasu, Parker￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Pastor James Boundey serves three Arizona 7th Day Adventist Churches: Lake Havasu, Parker and Bullhead City. Services are held on the Sabbath, the day God set aside for rest and fellowship—and Adventists adhere to the no-work-from-sunup-to-sundown, even publishing sunrise and sunset times in the weekly bulletin. Boundey’s Sept 3 sermon reflected upon the fellowship that God wants to create with each of us as individuals—and the fellowship God wants us to create among all people.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Latest water webinar takes on serious tone

LAKE HAVASU CITY — Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson sat in on Wednesday’s Morning Scoop webinar on water issues in Arizona, conducted by the Arizona Capitol Times, calling it an eye-opening presentation that confirmed what he already knew. There is a water crisis looming in Arizona. The webinar,...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Sports
City
Bullhead City, AZ
Bullhead City, AZ
Sports
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Weekend Happenings, Sept. 16-18

Take a ride on the ferris wheel and listen to live music at the Mohave County Fair in Kingman, experience a new tribute to the greatest hits of all time or catch a classic rock group in Laughlin, cruise with car enthusiasts in downtown Kingman or visit the Mohave Valley Raceway to pick up the speed.
KINGMAN, AZ
speedonthewater.com

Real Estate Investor Flips For DCB M37R Open-Bow Catamaran

If you happen to be on Lake Havasu in Arizona this weekend for the River Dave’s Place All Boats Regatta, you may get a glimpse of a new fiery red DCB Performance Boats M37R Widebody open-bow catamaran equipped with twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines mounted on Shaun Torrente Racing brackets. The second 37-footer with an open bow from the El Cajon, Calif., company, the cat is hull No. 14 of 31 full-tunnel beauties ordered to date.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Board holds firm on age requirement

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board denied a mother's request to waive the age requirement to allow her son to enroll in kindergarten, determining that he is "not ready" to be placed despite being only three days too young. Latina White, a single mother who...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Volleyball#Consolation#Havasu#The Mohave High School#Lake Havasu High School#Thunderbirds
thestandardnewspaper.online

El Torita Carniceria hosts grand opening￼

Guests from all over the community came together on August 24 to celebrate the grand opening of El Torito Carniceria. Left to Right: Ambassador Chair Ellen Brown, Board Member Melody DuMouchel, Board Member Patty Stewlow, Santiago Salas, Gabriela Hernandez, Valdo Sanchez, Omar Valtierra, Leyla Ansderson, Omar Sanchez, Sandra Sanchez, Maribel Martinez, Owner Fabiola Sanchez, Janet Martinez, Omar Martinez, Elena Martinez, City Councilwoman Annette Wegmann, Board Chair Karen Summitt, Board Member Heidi Hosley Ford, Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bo Hellams, Board Member Maria Pynakker and Board Member Bill Smith. El Torito Carniceria is located at 1501 E Camp Mohave Rd., Fort Mohave.
FORT MOHAVE, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Christmas is coming in Downtown Kingman￼

KINGMAN – Christmas is coming to Downtown Kingman! Christmas parade participants are encouraged to register now for the Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights to be held Saturday, Dec. 2. This will be a stationary parade similar to the last two years. There will be both a driving lane...
KINGMAN, AZ
L.A. Weekly

2 Killed in Plane Crash on Kingman [Seligman, AZ]

The crash happened on September 13th, at around 1:30 p.m., in a remote area of northwest Arizona. According to police, they received a call about a missing aircraft. The report stated that a single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in the area of Seligman. When emergency crews found the...
SELIGMAN, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Mohave Daily News

Water, wastewater work to impact Highway 95 traffic

BULLHEAD CITY — Improvements to the Bullhead City water and wastewater systems are underway and could impact overnight traffic on Highway 95 at four locations at various times over the next month. The Bullhead City Council, at its Aug. 2 meeting, approved a $373,407 contract with Redmond Construction to...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Mummified Body Discovered In Bathtub After Arizona Home Burglarized

Officers made an usual discovery after being called for a burglary in a northwestern Arizona home. Bullhead City police officers responded to a burglary in progress call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters rummaging through items inside the house. Reports state that there were the door...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Human remains found in Mohave County wash, sheriff says

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after Mohave County authorities say human remains were found in a Golden Valley wash. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says detectives were notified just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 that a "possible human skull" was found in a wash area near Ligurta Road and Unkar Drive.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy