Cedar City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape

SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
ABC4

Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
890kdxu.com

Back-To-Back Crashes In St. George Due To Not Yielding

(St. George, UT) -- Police in St. George are investigating two crashes that happened back-to-back yesterday on Black Ridge Drive and on River Road. The first crash involved a Kia and a Hyundai and was caused by the Hyundai turning left in front of the Kia. The second crash happened near Target when a Chevy Malibu continued on River Road when a minivan thought they would be turning into a parking lot, but it kept going and the van hit it in the side. The minivan driver was ticketed.
kslnewsradio.com

Police discover 7.3 lbs. of Fentanyl in St. George traffic stop

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police say a traffic stop last weekend near the Utah-Arizona border resulted in a drug bust that saw authorities confiscate roughly 7.3 lbs. of Fentanyl. According to a posting on Facebook by St. George Police, that is roughly 30,000 Fentanyl pills. St. George...
890kdxu.com

St. George To Open Pedestrian Tunnel Near I-15

(St. George, UT) -- A new pedestrian tunnel will open in St. George along Interstate 15 to ease congestion at the intersection of Bluff and Main streets and Black Ridge Drive. The tunnel will also connect with the St. George paved trail system. The trail cost over three-million-dollars and the Utah Department of Transportation worked with the city to construct the tunnel.
