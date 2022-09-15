Read full article on original website
PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
pharmacytimes.com
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
healio.com
Topical gel for erectile dysfunction shows promise in phase 3 trial
In a confirmatory study, MED3000 was associated with significant improvements in erectile dysfunction. Researchers found that the gel helped people attain an erection more quickly when compared with tadalafil. In light of the results, the manufacturer said it is preparing to submit an application to the FDA for marketing authorization.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
2minutemedicine.com
Artificial sweetener intake and association with cardiovascular disease risk
1. In a large French adult cohort, artificial sweetener intake was associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Aspartame consumption was associated with increased cerebrovascular disease incidence whereas acesulfame potassium and sucralose were associated with increased coronary heart disease incidence. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Artificial sweeteners exist as...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
MedicalXpress
CBD shows health benefits in estrogen-deficient mice that model postmenopause
A Rutgers study points to cannabidiol (CBD), a major component of hemp and medical marijuana used to treat conditions such as chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, epilepsy, autoimmune diseases, depression, and anxiety, as a possible treatment for postmenopausal women whose ovaries no longer make estrogen. In a study published in Frontiers...
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
ajmc.com
Antibody Level Linked to Milk Proteins, Consumption in Eosinophilic Esophagitis
It is already known that patients with eosinophilic esophagitis have higher levels of immunoglobulin G4, and this study examined the relationship to specific foods and aeroallergens. A recent study sought to determine if levels of serum immunoglobulin G4 (sIgG4) to specific foods and aeroallergens are higher in patients with eosinophilic...
FDA Approves RECOVER IV Randomized Controlled Trial with Exception from Informed Consent (EFIC)
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces two approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to clinical research of Impella heart pumps in acute myocardial infarction (AMI) cardiogenic shock patients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005094/en/. RECOVER IV is an on-label, two-arm RCT that is...
MedPage Today
BP Lowering in Pregnant Women Continues to Take Shape
SAN DIEGO -- Standard practice has changed since a major trial revealed earlier this year that treating mild hypertension in pregnant women helps them without hurting their children. Nevertheless, questions about the particulars of this approach arose during a discussion at the annual Hypertension meeting hosted by the American Heart Association.
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
massdevice.com
FDA approves new research around Abiomed Impella heart pumps
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) said today that FDA has approved clinical research into using Impella heart pumps in severe heart attack patients with cardiogenic shock. The FDA has approved the on-label Recover IV randomized controlled trial involving acute myocardial infarction (AMI) cardiogenic shock patients. The two-arm trial will assess whether Impella support before percutaneous coronary intervention is superior to PCI without Impella.
curetoday.com
Chemotherapy Combination May Significantly Prolong Survival for Certain Patients With Pancreatic Cancer
Compared with gemcitabine, a modified FOLFIRINOX regimen improved survival rates over five years of follow-up for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who underwent resection, although all patients may not be suitable for this treatment, an expert said. Patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a type of pancreatic cancer, who were...
2minutemedicine.com
Rivaroxaban does not prevent cardiovascular events in rheumatic heart disease patients with atrial fibrillation
1. Rivaroxaban was not associated with a lower rate of cardiovascular events and death compared to vitamin K antagonist treatment in patients with rheumatic heart disease-associated atrial fibrillation. 2. There was no significant differences between groups in the incidence of major bleeding safety outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study...
