Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Sunday September 18th 7pm : The Jury Decides
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread, this episode was originally due to air on Friday. Other changes this week are we have no episode on Monday but it will be shown on Tuesday at 8pm instead, we should then return to normal on Wednesday & Friday.
digitalspy.com
Cold openings (scenes before the opening titles) in soaps
EastEnders recently aired what's known as a cold opening in soapland where some scenes aired before the opening titles. I wondered what people think of this approach, particuarly for soaps? Is it worth doing for regular episodes?. I though it worked well on this occasion. and you can see the...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale updates fans on Jamie Tate after his attack on Hazel
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has updated fans on Jamie Tate following his attack on Hazel. This week's episodes have seen his daughter Millie struggling to come to grips with life at Home Farm, after her other gran Hazel was pushed down the stairs by dad Jamie Tate before he fled the country.
digitalspy.com
Pre-Series - Who is your favourite?
I know we haven't seen any of them in action yet, but based on first impressions. James, with Tyler, Kym, Will, Fleur and Ellie T as my 6 Favourites. Always hoped Helen would be on the show so voted for her but really need to see first dance and first ITT interview to make a sensible choice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Fatboy to return?
So this tiktok that was posted today shows the actor at the studio although it isn't entirely clear when tge video was filmed. What exactly does he have to come back for? Dot is dead, Vincent is dead, Denise is married, Poppy has left. Maybe Whitney but she didn't like him the first time they were together.
digitalspy.com
Classic Corrie Today Sarah Platt/Internet Grooming Story
This is how you do a great issue driven story/plot. Watch listen & learn instead of the utter dross you churn out now. If you haven't seen it yet, I wont spoilt it for you. If done now the stalker would probably end up as a regular and bow out in a sensationalist stunt. And would make numerous returns to milk the story further.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale Friday 16th September 2022
Good evening Emmerdalians. Welcome to another hour-long slog. Gird your loins folks. Leyla and Liam have couple's therapy and Liam is left feeling exhausted after they both open up. Meanwhile, an excited Charity prepares for her trip away. Elsewhere, as both are suffering a little with loneliness, Rishi and Bernice...
digitalspy.com
What has there been no mention of the Queens passing or the funeral in any of the soaps
Well i know the soaps are filmed weeks in advance but it is still feels weird watching it when most of the country are in mourning over the Queen passing away and no mention of it in the soaps. Not even a special scene which was filmed where a character mentions it and then they start talking about it.
digitalspy.com
Missed episodes CAN and OZ
My daughter just told me that it’s been said on Drag Race groups? (sorry I don’t do social media)that the Canadian final will be on Tuesday, Down Under on Wednesday though don’t know if that is both episodes and then as we know UK4 starts Thursday. Although I already know who wins DRCAN3 I still want to watch it.
digitalspy.com
Corrie - Spider and the police?
Someone please tell me I’m wrong and that this is just stupid online media speculation published as fact?. If not, what a way to absolutely trash the legacy of one of Coronation Street’s most memorable and unique characters. I am speechless that the production team are allowed to...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale 50th DVD
Why haven’t ITV released a 50th anniversary DVD Collection for Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary very much like the Coronation Street one in 2010?. For the same reason that soaps weren't releasing VHS collections to commemorate their big milestones in 2010. DVD's aren't used in most households anymore and haven't been for years. The sales would be dire.
digitalspy.com
Ex-Bake Off contestant criticises distracting hosts
Ex Bake Off contestant Dan Chambers has opened up about the hosts on the popular show and how distracting they could be while the contestants competed. In an interview with Metro, Chambers – who was the first person to be eliminated when he appeared on the show in 2019 – said that while host Neil Fielding was very funny, some of the comments he made were so outrageous that they weren't aired on the show.
digitalspy.com
Where's Millie's dog?
Didn't Wendy keep it? Princess I think she was called. I thought Princess was in witness protection and would give evidence at Meena's trial. They had the perfect opportunity to change the little girl playing Millie.....but no 🙄. I thought Princess was in witness protection and would give evidence at...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 3 - September 17 - 6.30pm - ITV1
"Joel Dommett hosts as five of the remaining disguised celebrities return to the stage with new routines, with Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to guess who they are. Two of the contestants then compete in a dramatic dance-off, before the identity of the third incognito star is revealed."
digitalspy.com
Home and Away launches big Marilyn story with newcomer Heather
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away fans will get their first look at a big new storyline for Marilyn Chambers next week. The fan favourite is about to take centre stage as the long-running soap teases a mystery connection between her and newcomer Heather Fraser.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus reveals why his Daryl spinoff is "way different" from the main show
Norman Reedus has teased a bit further on his upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff show, hinting at something "way different" from the main series. Fans will know that the actor's character Daryl Dixon will appear in his own show (one of many in the works) following The Walking Dead's conclusion later this year.
digitalspy.com
Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh set to attend Queen’s funeral
Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy actor Sandra Oh is going to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which is set to take place on Monday (September 19) in London. The actress will attend as a part of the Canadian delegation, who will participate in the procession of national honours as a part of the service. Oh is a Canadian born to Korean parents.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead star joins Superman and Lois as huge DC villain
Following a teaser at the end of season two, Superman & Lois has found its Bruno Mannheim, with former The Walking Dead star Chad L Coleman being cast in the role. As reported on TV Line, Coleman will play the Intergang crime boss in the third season of The CW's superhero show, which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular pair as they return to Smallville.
digitalspy.com
EE - How many times has Phil been married?
I heard them talking about this in an episode the other day, and it surprised me to think how many times Phil has been married. I know there was also a wedidng to Stella in 2007, did they actually get married or did she kill herself before? Then there was apparently a wedding between Phil and Shirley in 2011, but I don't remember the details around this at all??
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story creator and Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show unveils trailer
A terrifying first trailer featuring American Horror Story star Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has been released. The eerie clip for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – which has been created by AHS's Ryan Murphy and Ratched's Ian Brennan – sees Peters in chilling form. The...
Comments / 0