Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
President steps down, more staff leave Helping Hands
Two more staff members have resigned from Albany Helping Hands amid “concerning behavior” over former board President James Sapp. This brings the total to seven members, five staff and two board members, who have left the non-profit homeless shelter, said former director Emma Deane in an interview over email.
WWEEK
Linn County Republicans Fume at “Unacceptable” Defections From Christine Drazan
Oregon Republicans have long viewed 2022 as the best opportunity in 40 years to reclaim the governor’s mansion. But an email from one party committee chides Republicans for potentially squandering that chance with apathy and division. “We must recognize that some are not fully backing our Gubernatorial nominee Christine...
kezi.com
Eugene 7-Eleven employee helps deliver a baby during shift
EUGENE, Ore. -- From pumping gas for customers to checking them out at the counter, 7-Eleven employee Karin Warren does a little bit of everything. She works the graveyard shift at the location on Highway 99 and Roosevelt Boulevard in Eugene, also known as four corners. She enjoys helping customers...
kezi.com
Renovation on Washington Jefferson Park begins
EUGENE, Ore. -- After several months of preparation, work on Washington Jefferson Park that city officials say will repair and improve infrastructure has begun. The city of Eugene says contractors began repairing the park’s irrigation system on September 12, including replacing broken parts, sprinkler heads and damaged water lines. Once they’re done, lighting fixtures and wiring will be replaced. After that, topsoil will be removed and replaced as needed, then seeded with new grass. Eugene officials estimate an average of three inches of topsoil will have to be replaced across the area being restored to due compacted debris including needles. Work is currently ongoing between the railroad tracks and west Fifth Avenue, according to officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eugeneweekly.com
The Room Where it Happened
Once in a while, a musical becomes cool, not just for the nerdy Broadway types, but as a pop culture sensation. It’s happened with Rent, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and since it premiered on Broadway in 2015, Hamilton has been everywhere — from classrooms to the HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm.
kezi.com
Home made for disabled child and family now for sale
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield family is trying to pay forward a huge act of kindness after they were on the receiving end of it more than 15 years ago. In 2007, the community rallied behind the Reynolds family and helped build a home on Lomond Avenue for them and their son, who had a disability. Their son has since passed and they're moving on, but they want to make sure another family can benefit from their blessing.
kezi.com
Springfield teacher named Lane ESD regional Teacher of the Year
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- It was a big honor for a Springfield teacher who has a unique way of making sure students are learning. Scott Crowell won the regional Teacher of the Year award from Lane Educational School District on September 16 during a surprise ceremony at the Wildish Theater. Crowell has been teaching for more than 25 years, spending the last 14 at the Academy of Arts and Academics (A3) in downtown Springfield. The principal of A3 nominated him for the award, saying he always thinks outside the box.
klcc.org
Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys
A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
DINT UNCOVERS RAINBOW FENTANYL ON WEDNESDAY
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team uncovered rainbow fentanyl on Thursday. Sergeant Nick Hansen said at about 4:00 a.m. DINT conducted an operation in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Hansen said detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Detectives...
klcc.org
Holiday Farm Fire salvage becomes sore spot as Weyerhaeuser strike goes into third day
One of the strike sites for Oregon is Weyerhaeuser’s Timberland Main Office on Franklin Boulevard in Eugene. This morning, roughly a dozen picketers were there, as the third day of the strike began. Among the union members calling for a more robust wage and benefits package outside was Tom...
beachconnection.net
Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered
(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What they’re saying nationally, in Provo after Oregon Ducks dominated BYU
No. 25 Oregon defeated No. 12 BYU, 41-20, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks improved to 2-1 entering Pac-12 play and picked up their largest win over a ranked team during the regular season since beating 51-27 at No. 20 Utah on Nov. 8, 2014. Here’s a roundup of...
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
nbc16.com
As Pickleball gains popularity, Lane County plans to add regional facility
EUGENE, Ore. — The fastest growing sport in the nation according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball is also seeing an interest locally. So much so, that The Emerald Valley Pickleball Club is hoping to build a regional Pickleball facility at Lane Community College. Come November, you...
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged strangulation incident on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said deputies checked on a victim in the 1000 block of Southeast Booth Avenue in Roseburg following a call indicating there had been a verbal disturbance between the victim and a 40-year old male suspect. The victim said two days earlier the suspect had strangled her, squeezing her neck and covering her mouth, making her unable to breathe. The victim was provided resources by Adapt and given a courtesy ride.
kezi.com
Hop Valley Brewing employee and river guide provides help to fight Rum Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- One man never thought he would use his skills to get firefighters to and from the Rum Creek Fire using the Rogue River, but when the opportunity presented itself to do just that, he jumped at the chance. What was supposed to be a relaxing Labor Day...
eugeneweekly.com
Mentally Ill Man Punched by Police Pleads Guilty to Resisting Arrest
Alexander Harrelson, the mentally ill man who was punched repeatedly by Cottage Grove police as they arrested him Sept. 1 pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, according to a statement from the city of Cottage Grove. Security video of the incident from a nearby building shows at least two officers punching...
Comments / 0