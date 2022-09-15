ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

President steps down, more staff leave Helping Hands

Two more staff members have resigned from Albany Helping Hands amid “concerning behavior” over former board President James Sapp. This brings the total to seven members, five staff and two board members, who have left the non-profit homeless shelter, said former director Emma Deane in an interview over email.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene 7-Eleven employee helps deliver a baby during shift

EUGENE, Ore. -- From pumping gas for customers to checking them out at the counter, 7-Eleven employee Karin Warren does a little bit of everything. She works the graveyard shift at the location on Highway 99 and Roosevelt Boulevard in Eugene, also known as four corners. She enjoys helping customers...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Renovation on Washington Jefferson Park begins

EUGENE, Ore. -- After several months of preparation, work on Washington Jefferson Park that city officials say will repair and improve infrastructure has begun. The city of Eugene says contractors began repairing the park’s irrigation system on September 12, including replacing broken parts, sprinkler heads and damaged water lines. Once they’re done, lighting fixtures and wiring will be replaced. After that, topsoil will be removed and replaced as needed, then seeded with new grass. Eugene officials estimate an average of three inches of topsoil will have to be replaced across the area being restored to due compacted debris including needles. Work is currently ongoing between the railroad tracks and west Fifth Avenue, according to officials.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
eugeneweekly.com

The Room Where it Happened

Once in a while, a musical becomes cool, not just for the nerdy Broadway types, but as a pop culture sensation. It’s happened with Rent, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and since it premiered on Broadway in 2015, Hamilton has been everywhere — from classrooms to the HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Home made for disabled child and family now for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield family is trying to pay forward a huge act of kindness after they were on the receiving end of it more than 15 years ago. In 2007, the community rallied behind the Reynolds family and helped build a home on Lomond Avenue for them and their son, who had a disability. Their son has since passed and they're moving on, but they want to make sure another family can benefit from their blessing.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Springfield teacher named Lane ESD regional Teacher of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- It was a big honor for a Springfield teacher who has a unique way of making sure students are learning. Scott Crowell won the regional Teacher of the Year award from Lane Educational School District on September 16 during a surprise ceremony at the Wildish Theater. Crowell has been teaching for more than 25 years, spending the last 14 at the Academy of Arts and Academics (A3) in downtown Springfield. The principal of A3 nominated him for the award, saying he always thinks outside the box.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
klcc.org

Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys

A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Riddance#Trumpian#Russian
kqennewsradio.com

DINT UNCOVERS RAINBOW FENTANYL ON WEDNESDAY

Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team uncovered rainbow fentanyl on Thursday. Sergeant Nick Hansen said at about 4:00 a.m. DINT conducted an operation in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Hansen said detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Detectives...
ROSEBURG, OR
beachconnection.net

Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered

(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
FLORENCE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kezi.com

EPD respond to fight at grocery store

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
EUGENE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?

Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches

EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged strangulation incident on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said deputies checked on a victim in the 1000 block of Southeast Booth Avenue in Roseburg following a call indicating there had been a verbal disturbance between the victim and a 40-year old male suspect. The victim said two days earlier the suspect had strangled her, squeezing her neck and covering her mouth, making her unable to breathe. The victim was provided resources by Adapt and given a courtesy ride.
ROSEBURG, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Mentally Ill Man Punched by Police Pleads Guilty to Resisting Arrest

Alexander Harrelson, the mentally ill man who was punched repeatedly by Cottage Grove police as they arrested him Sept. 1 pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, according to a statement from the city of Cottage Grove. Security video of the incident from a nearby building shows at least two officers punching...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy