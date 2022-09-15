All Blacks beat Wallabies on final play to retain Bledisloe Cup 2022 – as it happened

1.42pm BST

Here’s Angus’ report. It’s feisty, it’s tasty, it should keep the debate going.

Related: Controversy reigns as All Blacks bury Wallabies’ Bledisloe Cup hopes

I’ll sign off with this. It was a genuine classic. An absolute ripper of a rugby match that will keep the flame burning in Australia even though the Wallabies lost and now sink to 9th on World Rugby’s rankings.

Brilliant. It was a joy to call it live for you.

Thanks for keeping me company. I’m back for the return match next week. Catch you then.

1.39pm BST

The final words from the correspondence go to Joshua B and Sam Rowe.

First, Josh has this to say:

“For rugby, it’s not a good look to be dwelling on this decision, but maybe now the speed of the game will improve.

Wallabies had many chances, despite 3(!?) Yellow cards.

Foley played brilliantly. Shame the focus is on a controversial ref decision.”

Sam, who has ‘AUS’ in his byline, offers this:

“That’s the Lewis Hamilton/Michael Masi moment for rugby. Controversy to concoct a dramatic finish.”

1.38pm BST

David Britton is calling for cooler heads:

“Think the ref has to be more game aware there. Blow time off, call the captain in, even card him - but don’t give the ABs the ball in that situation. World Rugby will hide behind technical correctness, which is fine, but there’s no way that will be consistently enforced from now.”

1.30pm BST

“Time had been on about 10s and Foley was warned at the 5sec mark,” says Matthew Ross, who has shared a video of the incident which I’m struggling to put up. But no doubt we’ll get countless replays moving forward.

“You might not like it but the frustration shown by the boys tells you they knew what was going to happen and Foley ignored the ref so it wasn’t out of nowhere.”

We’ll be talking about this for years to come.

1.28pm BST

Keep the correspondence coming. While we wait for Angus’ report I’ll keep sticking them up.

Here’s Hayley Aldrich: “Absolutely ridiculous call - and underlying it is if the shoe was on the other foot, would the ref have done the same to the ABs? Of course not.”

Strong stuff, Hayley.

Robin Staines concurs (I think): “Penalty. Call for the tee. Waste a minute! He had every right to take his time like every other penalty in the game.”

1.24pm BST

Charles Grubb adds weight to the other end of the scale:

“Check the footage. Foley had his team mates screaming at him to kick it out. The ref then explained why he gave the ABs the scrum. Is it fair to clearly waste time? I think this should happen more in sport when there is clear time wasting. Foley takes the blame for this .”

1.23pm BST

There’s always a different perspective:

1.21pm BST

A blockbuster finish of note!

1.20pm BST

“Classic? Rubbish. What a dodgy way to lose. Rugby referreeing sinks to a new low.”

Doesn’t that add to the classic-ness of the Test, Mark Fetterplace? I think a little controversy adds to the dram. Even though I’d be livid if I were an Aussie.

1.19pm BST

Alleigances aside, that was bewildering, breathtaking, bat xxxx insane!

Phil Pemberton, though, has this to say on the decisive decision:

“Hi Daniel. Great live feed. I am an England supporter so no fan of either team, but ref decision at end was ridiculous, basically handed them the win. Ref was ok generally but that was a howler.”

1.15pm BST

“Mate, the whole Aussie backline were screaming at Foley to kick it, for 4-5 seconds, and he just didn’t do it. It was only Foley and White who were peeved, the rest know Foley just cost them a test match win over the ABs.”

That’s from Vincent Schumacher. I must say I didn’t see that but if that is true then Foley will be sick with regret.

I don’t want to start a referee bashing session so, in a way, I sort of hope that Foley is to blame. If you know what I mean.

1.10pm BST

Sam Cane up next. He thanks the AB support first.

“What a classic,” he says. That’s what I’ve been saying. “To win on the buzzer we’re hugely delighted.”

Bet you are Sam. I bet you are.

1.09pm BST

“Hi Daniel,” hi Sonia Ryan. You well?



”Just wanted to say how much I enjoy your live coverage. Thank you!”

No, thank you. Good to hear some positive feedback.

Slipper gives credit to the “AB’s” and says that “this one is going to hurt.” Please someone go give him a cuddle.

1.08pm BST

“Sorry, Daniel, but reading your commentary on line here in Spain, as a Kiwi couple we do not feel your viewpoint is unbiased.”

Hi Barbara Britton, thanks for checking in.



"We note that you are from South Africa. B pleased that the Mighty Ones have won.”

No bias on my part (at least not conscious). I’ve got to be honest and I think that was a really dodgy call from the ref. I’ve never seen that policed so strictly in the past and can’t believe it ended like that.

But fair play to New Zealand. They remain the masters in making teams pay and winning games they shouldn’t win.

1.06pm BST

James Slipper on the post chat:

“The most gutting way to finish the game",” he’s not wrong. He’s being diplomatic but no doubt he’s seething.

“Momentum was with us”, “we blew it”. Ah James.

He’s struggling to hear the questions because of the noise. What a night for Australian rugby. I’m battling myself to find the right words.

1.03pm BST

FULL TIME: Australia 37-39 New Zealand

What a game. Genuinely one for the catalogue of great Bledisloe Tests. New Zealand exploded into a 10-0 lead before Australia roared back. Two yellows for the Wallabies meant New Zealand edged into a commanding advantage but a brace from Kallaway and a sensational score from Samu brought the sides level again. A White penalty from a different postcode meant they were ahead for the first time of the night but a controversial referee decision awarded New Zealand a scrum 5m out with no time left on the clock. Jordie Barrett had the decisive touch and scored in the corner to hand New Zealand the win. Heartbreaking stuff for the Wallabies. I think they deserved the win. They look absolutely gutted. Fair play to them. They played their part in a genuine classic.

12.58pm BST

TRY! Australia 37-39 New Zealand (J Barrett, 81)

Heartache for the Wallabies. I can’t believe it. How cruel is sport? It’s such a shame because Foley had the ball in his hand with a penalty kick to come with a minute to go before the referee decided he was wasting time. So it was an All Black scrum. They kept the ball alive and worked it left. They came close several times but the Wallabies kept them at bay. A penalty advantage. Space on the right and that’s where it went. Mo’unga with a swivelled pass and Jordie Barrett with a dart to the corner. He gets it. Game over. What a finish. New Zealand keep the Bledisloe Cup. A classic.

12.55pm BST

80 mins: Scenes! What an end to this match. I can’t keep up so please forgive any typos. Foley has given away a scrum when he had the ball in his hand. The referee has awarded a scrum to New Zealand 5m from the line. I have no idea why. The commentators are baffled. How cruel this would be if NZ win it.

12.53pm BST

79 mins: Oh wow! Australia win the penalty on the ground after New Zealand secure the ball from the line-out. They had the maul on and momentum with them but it fractured and allowed Foketi room to isolate Coles on the floor and got over the ball.

12.52pm BST

79 mins: New Zealand win a penalty but rather than take an easy three they go to the corner. Huge moment coming up.

12.52pm BST

Penalty! Australia 37-34 New Zealand (White, 78)

What a ripper! Nic White has nailed that 50m penalty. A heroic moment under the roof of the Marvel stadium. Australia lead for the first time tonight.

12.51pm BST

76 mins: Valetini has just won a turnover on the halfway line after smashing a big hit on Papali’i and then staying on his feet to emerge with the pen. The All Blacks had possession but no longer.

White is lining it up. It’s 50m out. Can he do it?

12.49pm BST

TRY! Australia 34-34 New Zealand (Samu, 74)

What. A. TRY! That will convert fans of other codes and get kids tossing around the fat oval ball. Just brilliant from Australia. The ball moves from left to right and finds Samu on the touchline. He’s got nothing on so stands up Jordan and absolutely skins the All Blacks winger. He finds a bit of space but is closed down so plays it inside to Koroibete on the support line. Samu stays with him and then gets it back on the one-two and puts his ears back to cap off a wonderful move.

Foley’s sixth consecutive kick, this one the most difficult of the night, means we’re all square yet again. What a game! Six to go.

12.46pm BST

Penalty! Australia 27-34 (Mo'unga, 72)

New Zealand lead by seven with Mo’unga nailing a long range penalty in front of the sticks. Not what Australia wanted just after scoring back to back tries, but that is the threat of the All Blacks. Even when they’re down, they’re never out. And now they’re back in control.

12.44pm BST

TRY! Australia 27-31 New Zealand (Kallaway, 67)

Andrew Kallaway is turning this match on his own! Well, not on his own, obviously, but his second try in just a six minutes has reduced the 18 point gap to just five. A line-out on the left is clean (again, credit to the Australia set piece tonight, it’s been very good) and the ball goes right. Kallaway finds another perfect line and hammers it at pace. He meets the ball at it’s zenith and busts through a hole. He holds the ball as if he’s going to offload which means he’s able to stand up Beauden Barrett just long enough to work the space and score in the corner. Foley’s tight conversion means Australia are a converted try away from a famous win.

12.40pm BST

65 mins: Australia riding high now but unable to work a gap. Their line-out is sent to the back where it’s plucked out of the air and sent back down to earth. Swift hands means it reaches Pataia out on the right touch line. He cuts in field to Vaeletini but there’s no hole to burst through. They come back for a penalty and Foley gets it a little closer to the All Blacks line.

12.38pm BST

64 mins: An early shove on the scrum means the All Blacks give away a free kick on the half way line. That’s turned into a straight arm penalty and Foley boots it towards the 22m on the right. Australia in the ascendency here.

12.37pm BST

TRY! Australia 20-31 New Zealand (Kellaway, 61)

That’s more like it! Rugby made simple. A line-out on the 22m line on the right is clean and sent through the hands. It reaches Foley who pops a delicious short pass to Kellaway on the angle and the fullback busts through a hole and finds an extra gear as he gallops away for a diving score. Lovely bit of rugby. Foley takes the conversion quickly and gets it. Still plenty of time to turn this around.

Mo’unga kicks the restart straight out. Momentum shifting, perhaps?

12.34pm BST

60 mins: Kellaway is having a top game and he’s put in a scything hit on a runaway All Black. Australia win a penalty and kick it back upfield. They’ll have the feed on the 22m line.

12.32pm BST

58 mins: Fainga’a has missed his jumpers 5m out from the New Zealand line. When you’re 11 points down on the All Blacks you can’t make mistakes like that. Rather than kick New Zealand look to run it up to create some breathing room and win a scrum.

12.31pm BST

Oh wow! No yellow card. I think they’ve got that one wrong. Just a penalty. Foley, incredulous at the decision, kicks it into touch.

12.30pm BST

58 mins: Could see a yellow here for a tip tackle from Lomax on the substitute Sio. It looks nastier than it is, but it is a tip tackle after the ball has moved on.

12.28pm BST

TRY! Australia 13-31 New Zealand (Jordan, 56)

Pure class. Beauden Barrett collects a flat pass and in the blink of an eye dinks a perfectly weighted kick for the onrushing Jordan. He collects, jinks around a defender and then puts on the after burners to canter for an easy finish. This is getting messy for Australia. Mo’unga kicks the extras with ease.

12.24pm BST

TRY! Australia 13-24 New Zealand (Mo'unga, 52))

That is clinical from the All Blacks. Don’t you worry about the recent troubles, the men in black still know how to hurt you when they’re in the red zone. A clean line-out from the penalty is swiftly sent into the back line. A few phases later Smith eyes up the space and meets Mo’unga’s perfect run on the angle who cuts against the grain and brushes off a challenge to score. He dusts himself off and converts the extras to open up the biggest lead of the night.

12.22pm BST

Yellow! Australia (Gordan, 51)

Another yellow for Australia. There can be few complaints about this one. New Zealand form a maul from a line-out and it steams ahead 5m, 10m, 15m before Gordan has no choice but to bring it down. Could that have been a penalty try? The ball is then shifted right before another penalty is conceded for infringement on the ground. So they come back for the original sin and Australia are a man down again.

12.18pm BST

49 mins: Australia win a scrum after a knock on. It looks like Australia are looking to kick more. Not just more, but higher, challenging the All Black’s back three. Beauden Barrett makes a mess of that one. Australian ball on the halfway line.

12.17pm BST

Penalty! Australia 13-17 New Zealand (Foley, 48)

Australia are back to 15 with Swain and Wright back on. They reenter the scene with Foley slots a penalty with a lovely curve from right to left and through the posts. That was won by Foketi who got over the ball after some ding dong kicking.

12.14pm BST

44 mins: Poor decisions from New Zealand let Australia get away with a penalty. After scoring a try, New Zealand are back on the attack. But inexplicably they kick ahead when passing through the hands would have been the better option (I missed who kicked it, please do let me know). What I do know is that Ikitau then put in a high tackle which was penalised and Australia have the chance to relieve the pressure with a clearing kick.

12.12pm BST

TRY! Australia 10- 17 New Zealand (Taukei'aho, 41)

What a score from the All Black hooker. This one’s a stepping, jinking run that sees him ride several tackles and crash over the line towards the left. It started way back with Beauden Barrett kicking to his brother Jordie across the field. Jordie then toed it up field. Australia clean up but the counter ruck has the All Blacks back on the ball. With a two man advantage there is a massive overlap out left but the players in the wide channels are surplus to requirement as Taukei’aho goes at it alone for his second of the night.

12.09pm BST

Right then. Foley gets us underway for the second half.

12.08pm BST

Here’s a replay of the Swain incident. It looks a lot worse now than it did when I first saw it. In fact, I missed it as I was hacking away at my keys trying to make sense of that hectic period.

This tweet below makes a really important point:

12.01pm BST

HALF TIME: Australia 10-10 New Zealand

There have been more scintillating Bledisloe Tests, but it’s hard to imagine there have been many more as physical. By my count that’s four enforced substitutions (three for the All Blacks, one for the Wallabies) as both outfits have thrown themselves into the maw. There has been some quality though. Valeteni has underlined his status as one of the best No 8s in world rugby at present, doing everything from catching at the line-out, turning the ball over on the ground, busting tackles and scoring tries, which he did to drag his team back into the contest.

It was New Zealand that did the early scoring as hooker Taukei’aho bust over after three minutes as the All Blacks looked primed to steamroll their trans-Tasman rivals.

In truth, they should be ahead at the break, and Taukei’aho could (should) have had another. But for the intervention of Gordan over the try line, he would have.

Two yellows in the same minute for Swain and Wright (ten minutes after Papalii copped one himself) means that Australia start the second half two men in arrears.

So hard to predict which way this contest will turn. Momentum seems to be back with New Zealand but it’s undulated this way and that throughout the first half. I’m going to catch a breather. See you in a bit.

11.53am BST

A few Aussies getting attention from the medics. It’s been a bruising encounter. A few injuries for both camps. Final scrum before the break coming up.

11.52am BST

Correction: Thank you Michael Wood for clearing things up.

“Just to point out that Swain yellow was for an intentional targeting of Tupaea’s standing leg. Very lucky boy to stay on - that was a clear intent to injure a player.”

Thanks mate. Appreciate the help.

11.51am BST

38 mins: Australia get out of jail. Or should I say that New Zealand let them off the hook? New Zealand win a scrum off an Australian scrum feed and the ball is fizzed right. They have an overlap but can’t exploit it. Scrappy defence and messy link up play means that the ball is spilled and Australia get a penalty and kick up field. That should take them to the safety of the interval. Big let off though. New Zealand will be kicking themselves.

11.49am BST

Knocked on over the line!

37 mins: It looked for all money that Taukei’aho would get his second of the night. From the base of a line-out 5m out, the All Blacks hooker take charge and rumbles over, but a hopeful tackle from Gordan nudges the ball just enough and the burly New Zealand front rower knocks on. How decisive could that be? Australia not out of the woods just yet. They’re down the 13 men for the rest of the half.

11.46am BST

Yellow card! Australia (Swain, 36)

Two yellow cards in the same play for Australia. Swain, on as a substitute for Holloway, has been sin-binned for dangerous play. He’s come in from the wrong side and gripped the All Black cleaning out the ruck around the head. There’s no damage done so it’s just a yellow, but it was potentially dangerous, so fair play.

11.43am BST

Yellow card! Australia (Wright, 36)

Clarke rampages up field. He’s beating Wallaby tacklers and eating up ground. He runs away from his support runners though and straight into Wright who holds up. But Wright is on the wrong side of this ruck and is yellow carded for holding play up when New Zealand might have recycled it and created an opportunity out wide. Very much against the run of play.

Also, captain Cane has failed his HIA and will take no further part in tonight’s action.

11.41am BST

34 mins: 16 phases with Australia in possession and it ends with a New Zealand penalty. A Wallaby line-out on the right is well worked with Valetini collecting in the air and dropping it for Samu on the run down the blindside. A few players come close. Foketi, Ikitau and Gordan all make dashes for the line, but nothing doing. The Black wall holds and eventually they win a turnover penalty.

11.37am BST

32 mins: Yet another scrum penalty for Australia. They’re making mincedmeat of the All Blacks set piece. Foley kicks into the corner within touching distance of the New Zealand line.

11.36am BST

30 mins: You’ll want to see this hit from Koroibete on Clarke again. It was HAYUUUGE! Before that Samu canters up field like a centre, pumping his powerful legs after finding space from the back of a scrum. He then pops the ball up with his bum on the floor and Foley dinks a kick into the All Black’s’ 22m. Clarke cleans up but is nailed by Koroibete. New Zealand do well, though, to keep the maul, resisting the counter ruck and Jordie Barrett clears into touch. The Wallabies won’t want to end this half without at least one more score. They’re all over New Zealand.

11.33am BST

28 mins: Momentum is a strange concept in rugby and it’s easy to overstate it’s impact. But there’s no denying the tide has turned and everything is going the way of the Wallabies. After the restart the All Blacks head up field but Valetini (again) is involved, holding up the All Black ball carrier and winning a scrum after the maul was formed.

11.31am BST

TRY! Australia 10-10 New Zealand (Valetini, 26)

Doesn’t he deserve that. The big No 8 has been everywhere this evening and he rewards his captain’s bravery. Slipper could have gone for an easy three but he asks Foley to kick into touch. A clean line-out is morphed into a maul that splinters and charges towards the line. The AB’s try to pull it down and Papali’i (on the pitch while Cane is seen to after a head knock) is yellow carded, but not before Valetini mops up and busts over the line from close range.

Foley converts with a wobbled kick and we’re all square.

11.29am BST

25 mins: Slipper opts to kick for touch. A messy line-out ends in another penalty for Australia. Foley kicks it back into touch. Australia smell blood.

11.28am BST

David Havili fails his HIA after a stiff head knock. Will get back to you on who’s replaced him. Skipper Sam Cane is now off the field as well.

All going the Aussies way as they win a scrum penalty within kicking range.

11.25am BST

Held up! No try!

20 mins: Australia should have their first try and they would have were it not for Riko Ioane’s left arm that denied Kellaway a score. It was a blistering move from the Wallabies that started slowly in the middle of the oark and was swiftly shifted right where Kellaway joined the line and burst into space. But he couldn’t ground the ball. Big moment in the game.

11.20am BST

Penalty! Australia 3-10 New Zealand (Foley, 18)

Great rugby from the Wallabies. The line-out goes long to Samu on the charge and he gets over the gain line. Swift hands from Foley and others has Wright find space. The ball is worked left to Koroibete but he runs out of room. The ball is turned over but there’s a penalty right in front of the posts. Foley takes the easy three.

11.18am BST

16 mins: Ding dong rugby. All Blacks get up field with Clarke shaking off tackles but he’s turned on the ground and a clever kick behind the line means Jordie Barrett has to mop up with his heels touching his own line. A swift chase from Foketi rushes the clearing kick and the Wallabies have the feed inside New Zealand’s 22m. That’s more like it from the Wallabies. More aggression on the floor is needed.

11.14am BST

13 mins: An attacking penalty against the Wallabies after they finally get their mitts on the ball. Holloway secures clean ball from a line-out on the right and the ball snakes across the field. Kellaway joins the line from full back as his team inches forward. But Jordan gets over the ball and wins the AB’s another pen.

11.12am BST

Penalty! Australia 0-10 New Zealand (Mo'unga, 11)

He strikes it so well. That pen came off the back of relentless pressure on the floor and in the collision. A clean strike takes the cushion beyond a couple of scores.

11.11am BST

10 mins: Mo’ongu kicks from a flat start but finds space. The Wallabies return the favour but the All Blacks canter up field through a busting run from Clarke. Plenty of runners either side with the big prop De Groot getting involved as well. The Walalbies almost steal a turnover but infringe on the floor. Penalty to the All Blacks.

11.09am BST

9 mins: It was a difficult kick and Barrett can’t find his radar. Pulls it slightly.

11.08am BST

8 mins: It’s one way traffic. James Slipper coughs up a scrum penalty after a few handling errors in the air from the Wallabies. Jordie Barrett steps up to take aim from distance and on the angle.

11.06am BST

TRY! Australia 0-7 New Zealand (Taukei’aho, 3)

It’s a dream start for the All Blacks who have been slow out of the blocks this year. Not this time. A third line-out within touching distance of the line sees Retallick collect. A maul forms with several backs joining the push. Eventually it rumbles over with Taukei’aho emerging with the ball. Mo’unga makes a tough conversion look easy.

11.02am BST

1 min: It’s a ropey start for the Wallabies. Holloway misses the kick-off and Foketi is pushed into touch to give the All Blacks an early feed in the line-out.

It goes to the back where Whitelock collects. The Wallaby counter shove is deemed illegal and the All Blacks have a penalty. They nudge it back into touch 5m out.

10.58am BST

Aussies for a boomerang shape to face the Haka. I always love it when teams do something a little different to meet the New Zealand battle cry.



Oh! They’re moving forward. They’ve advanced on the Haka. The Aussies are up for this! Game on!

10.57am BST

That’s the anthems done. Two lovely renditions from leading cast members of the musical Hamilton . Both teams will hope that can revolutionise their game plan. See what I did there?

10.53am BST

First up a minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth .

10.50am BST

50 up for Koroibete. The flying winger brings up his milestone. One of only four Aussie wingers to get there.

10.47am BST

Scenes! The Marvel Stadium looks incredible! I’m watching on from London but oh man, this is a stadium that has shot up the bucket list. What a stage! Not long to go now.

10.44am BST

What’s your favourite Wallabies v All Blacks clash? Mine is this one, with Jonah Lomu winning it at the death. The best bit though is Christian Cullen – the absolute maniac – chipping and chasing even after the final hooter with his team already in the lead. That’s why he was my favourite (no Springbok) player when I was a kid.

10.36am BST

All eyes on Scott Barrett. Blindside has been a problem for the All Blacks for some time now. And with Shannon Frizell injured, the more burly of the Barrett brothers shifts from his favourite position of lock to the loose for this clash against the Aussies.

It’s a formula that’s worked for South Africa and England. Pieter Steph du Toit and Courtney Lawes started their careers at lock but are now among the preeminent flankers in world rugby.

His coach backs him to step into the role: “We were really pleased with his Tests against Ireland,” Ian Foster said. “Circumstances meant that we didn’t go there again but it’s an option we clearly want to keep our sleeve and use and it’s a great occasion for it.”

Either way, the Aussies will look to isolate him every chance they get.

10.26am BST

We mentioned George Gregan’s tackle , referencing a bewildering intervention that denied the All Blacks a match-winning try back in 1994 – the last time these two teams met on a school night – and here it is. Skip to 1:57 if you don’t fancy the preamble, but the build up is worth it if you’ve got a few minutes.

10.19am BST

How good is this? It may be a mid-week encounter, but Melbourne has come out in force!

10.12am BST

All Blacks XV. Notice anything? Or should I say, notice anyone. Anyone missing that is. Ardie Savea , for my money the best All Black at present, is unavailable as he’s beside his partner for the birth of his third child. That means it’ll be a big ol’ test for Hoskins Sotutu playing just his 12th Test. The Wallabies will look to be hounds at the breakdown, scrapping and gnawing and biting at anything loose. No Shannon Frizzell with a rib injury. Big evening ahead for skipper Sam Cane . It’s true for most rugby matches, but those wearing numbers 6, 7 and 8 on their backs will turn the tide for their sides.

10.03am BST

Here’s the Wallabies line up. Headline is Foley at 10, on a rugby field for the first time since May and wearing the green and gold for the first since 2019. No pressure, mate

9.59am BST

All Blacks skipper Sam Cane spoke this week and is expecting the Wallabies to try to exploit the absence of loose forward Ardie Savea and dominate the breakdown.

Savea has played 80 minutes in each of their four Rugby Championship Tests and clocked 51 carries for 275 metres – more than double their other forwards apart from hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho – but will miss game one as he awaits the birth of his third child in New Zealand.

“They’ve picked a loose forward trio that are all good strong ball carriers and we’re anticipating the game to be quite physical,” Cane said. “The breakdowns are always important but often the result of a breakdown is how well the team is playing on top, in terms of getting over the gain line with carries. It’s our job to nullify that.”

9.54am BST

ICYMI, behold Angus Fontaine’s preview:

And so it all comes down to this. Australia against New Zealand. The Bledisloe Cup on the line. Neither team is in form, with two dazzling wins and two dizzying losses apiece in this Rugby Championship . But in the fourth round a fortnight ago, the All Blacks rebounded to blitz Argentina 53-3 while the Wallabies crashed to earth, smashed 24-8 by South Africa. Now New Zealand on top of the table, Australia are third and either side can still win both trophies on offer.

Related: Sniff of an upset in the air as Wallabies meet All Blacks in Bledisloe battle royale | Angus Fontaine

9.45am BST

Well there’s clearly nothing wrong with holding a Test midweek (thanks to the AFL and NRL), because Marvel Stadium is sold out. Some 53,000 will head through the turnstiles for the first midweek Bledisloe Cup Test since 1994, when the Wallabies beat the All Blacks via George Gregan’s famous tackle.

9.31am BST

Preamble

Good afternoon, good evening, good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of round five of the Rugby Championship, kicking off at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne at 7:45pm AEST/10:45am BST.

It’s Australia versus New Zealand. The Wallabies versus the All Blacks. The 153rd Bledisloe Test. Both sides enter this historic contest after “two dazzling wins and two dizzying losses apiece,” as Angus Fontaine wrote in his preview piece:

Related: Sniff of an upset in the air as Wallabies meet All Blacks in Bledisloe battle royale | Angus Fontaine

The All Blacks are ahead in this duel by a score of 140 to 45 with eight draws but the Walalbies will fancy themselves. After losing a series at home to Ireland, and then getting turned over by Argentina, New Zealand no longer exude that invincible aura that was their hallmark for a generation. Australia proved that they can mix it with the big boys by fronting up to the Springboks pack in their victory three weeks ago. Consistency, though, will be key. Can they replicate that power up front and earn the right to give the ball some air?

If they’re able to get on the front foot then Bernard Foley will need to pull some strings to unlock the All Blacks defence. The 33-year-old will start at No 10 after Noah Lolesio failed a concussion test. Foley hasn’t played for the Wallabies since 2019 and hasn’t played at all since May. A Bledisloe Test is one heck of a reintroduction.

Related: Bernard Foley gets nod for Wallabies in Bledisloe Cup clash with All Blacks

The All Blacks are vulnerable, and Australia’s coach Dave Rennie has highlighted New Zealand’s four defeats this year. But come on. It’s still the All Blacks. And once they get that Haka going form goes out the window. They’re top of the Rugby Championship table with 10 points. The remaining three teams are a point behind on nine, emphasising how competitive southern-hemisphere rugby is at present.

Anyone can beat anyone. There are no guarantees. No matter your allegiance, this is a gift. We’re in an age of uncertainty. Northern clubs continue to siphon the hottest talents with the alluring pull of pounds, yen and euros. Super Rugby is a shell of what it once was. The Springboks may yet follow the franchises that feed them and head north and leave the Championship altogether.

Those are anxieties for another day. Right now, one of the sport’s greatest rivalries is about to write a new chapter in its 90-year history.

My name is Daniel, but you can call me Dan. There’ll be plenty to unpack as we go so do drop me a mail or get in touch on Twitter .