How to watch: Bishop Gorman vs. Brookwood is ESPN's high school football game of the week
Dylan Lonergan and Brookwood make the cross-country trek to face nationally ranked Nevada team
ESPN
Golfer Bryson DeChambeau deems himself ready for world long-drive championship
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- Bryson DeChambeau spent the past four months recovering from surgery on his left wrist, but he says he's well enough to compete in another long-drive competition later this month. DeChambeau said Thursday that he plans to compete in the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championship from...
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Michael Dean Sanchez
Michael Dean Sanchez, 64, passed away on August 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born on September 29, 1957 in Laramie,WY to Delfino Sanchez and Cora Labato. Michael was a man of faith that loved his Christ, which started in his early years with his family. He would always take joy in serving and spreading the love of his God.
news3lv.com
Harry Reid Airport welcomes visitors for event-packed weekend in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready to host various events across the city as the end of summer is officially near. On Friday, Harry Reid International Airport posted a picture welcoming guests coming in for one of many events happening over the weekend: Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
vegas24seven.com
The Axe Capital Opens at PKWY Tavern
Henderson location adds recreational axe throwing to arcade-style pastimes at tavern. Beginning today, visitors to PKWY Tavern Marks, in Henderson, Nev.; will soon be able to experience the latest in recreational axe throwing when The Axe Capital opens. Using cutting-edge digital projection technology and scoring software, the axe throwing experience has evolved an age-old past time into a modern-day game experience. Up to four people per lane may participate in each session with a scoring system like a bowling alley. The Axe Capital’s software-controlled target projection allows game to be rotated constantly for new challenges.
Las Vegas school named as National Blue Ribbon school
A Las Vegas school is being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School was the only Las Vegas school to make the list.
Phys.org
Removing turf-grass saves water. But will it increase urban heat?
As Las Vegas and other Southwestern cities look for ways to reduce water use during a historic drought, the removal of grass lawns and other areas of "nonfunctional turf" has been recommended by the Southern Nevada Water Authority and written into Nevada state law with AB356. But, will this change from turf-grass to other landscaping types result in other unintended climate impacts in urban areas, such as increased air or surface temperatures?
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher
LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
Fox5 KVVU
Official rain fall totals in Las Vegas Valley below normal this year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Despite all the rain we’ve had this monsoon season, Las Vegas is still below its normal rainfall for the year. The main reason for the lower numbers is that the rain that has fallen this year is not near the official National Weather Service rain gauge at Harry Reid International.
Thrillist
This 10-Acre Christmas Light Maze Is Returning to the Las Vegas Strip
Halloween hasn't even happened yet but the city of Las Vegas is already prepping for Christmas. Enchant on the Strip, a massive display of Christmas lights, is making its way to the Las Vegas strip for the holiday season. This won't be the first time Las Vegas residents and visitors...
Southern Nevada’s low water levels impacting Henderson businesses
Southern Nevada’s historic drought is leading to struggles for businesses. Anthem Country Club in Henderson is temporarily closing its golf course and "Basic Water Company" is filing for bankruptcy.
lva-accolades.net
Thoughts on the New Grading Policy
Recently, the new grading policy has been controversial among students and teachers here at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. As of this year, the grading policy has gone from 90% summative and 10% formative to 100% summative. Summative assessments are assignments such as tests and quizzes, and formative assessments are assignments such as homework and classwork. All formative assessments must be completed before taking summative assessments and work that is not completed will be a minimum F (50%).
Storms flood highway near Las Vegas; 3 rescued from vehicles
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Southern Nevada say at least three people were rescued from vehicles stranded in flash flooding after thunderstorms spawned by moisture from a Pacific tropical system brought intense rain to a desert area outside Las Vegas. National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said Wednesday that no rainfall was recorded at the official regional measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. But downpours of more than 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) within three hours sent torrents of water down normally dry washes and across roads in Moapa Valley and around Valley of Fire State Park, including U.S. 95 near the Clark and Lincoln county lines. The Moapa Valley Fire District and Las Vegas police reported that firefighters reached a big rig truck driver and a police helicopter hoisted two people from a van after their vehicles became disabled in flooding in the Overton area after midnight. No injuries were reported.
themobmuseum.org
Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades
Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
silveradostar.com
New tardy policy hits Silverado
Locking the door during instructional time has been an added rule across the Clark County School District, and while Silverado is no exception, there is now a stricter policy known as the “tardy lockouts.”. These tardy lockouts, in which late students are locked out of the room to be...
themobmuseum.org
Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts
Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
KTNV
Police: Semi driver fatally hit bicyclist near Charleston, I-515
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, at approximately 6:51 a.m., a pedestrian on a bicycle was hit and killed by a semi-truck in Sunrise Manor. Police say evidence at the scene, surveillance video, and witness statements indicated a bicyclist was riding eastbound on the north sidewalk of Charleston, west of the intersection with Sandhill.
vegas24seven.com
ASYLUM and HOTEL FEAR’s HALLOWEEN SEASON RETURN TO THE MEADOWS MALL!
ASYLUM and HOTEL FEAR’s HALLOWEEN SEASON RETURN TO THE MEADOWS MALL!. Las Vegas Haunts presents 24 Years of FEAR, Opens Sept. 29. ASYLUM & HOTEL FEAR are Nevada’s LARGEST attractions and opens on September 29. This season we have continued to upgrade the totally new ASYLUM, adding a new room and a bunch of new animations and effects. HOTEL FEAR has also added several new rooms and added new animations and scares. Our attractions are always changing, upgrading, adapting. Our audience is always changing, and we change right along with them.
Crash on North Decatur leaves one dead in Las Vegas
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an accident between a truck and a sedan resulted in one person being transported to a local hospital.
