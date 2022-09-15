ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run

Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 143 (expanded)

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox To Select Frank German

The Red Sox are going to select the contract of right-handed pitcher Frank German today, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. He will take the roster spot of catcher Kevin Plawecki, whose designation for assignment was reported last night. German, 24, came over to the Red Sox from the Yankees...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Royals take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

Kansas City Royals (57-87, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-74, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (7-6, 4.56 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -159, Royals +136;...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees History: The Ultimate Bench Guy

While rule additions in recent years have curbed it somewhat, September is often a time of bench guys. From back of back of the bullpen arms to designated pinch runners, September can be a month that really messes with you when trying to remembers players from a given year. One of the most famous Yankees of that type in recent years was Rico Noel. In 2015, Noel was the designated pinch runner as the Yankees battled for the division and a playoff spot. He appeared in 15 games that season, but ended up making just two plate appearances.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

