Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Rosenthal on Mets, Aaron Judge: 'I have a hard time believing [Steve Cohen] won't make a bid'
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal says it would be hard to imagine Steve Cohen not making a bid for Aaron Judge, if not for anything but to drive up the Yankees’ price.
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Aaron Judge's HR chase is too improbable to be clouded by uncertain Yankees future
As Aaron Judge nears an iconic Yankee record, it’s important to enjoy the ride without allowing the worry about his uncertain future to creep in.
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run
Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 143 (expanded)
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
MLB・
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Red Sox To Select Frank German
The Red Sox are going to select the contract of right-handed pitcher Frank German today, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. He will take the roster spot of catcher Kevin Plawecki, whose designation for assignment was reported last night. German, 24, came over to the Red Sox from the Yankees...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71
The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
Yankees’ Harrison Bader has perfect response to Jordan Montgomery drama
Brian Cashman shipping Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals seconds before the 2022 trade deadline expired, weakening a Yankees rotation that needed strengthening, sent shockwaves through the team’s clubhouse and fan base. But don’t tell that to the trade’s return. He’s just here to compete.
Ronald Acuña injury update: Exactly what Braves fans need before the playoffs
With the Braves getting ever-closer to clinching a playoff berth — and perhaps even beating the Mets out for the NL East — they received some much-anticipated good news on Ronald Acuña. Acuña gave an update on his ailing knee, which has impacted him the entire season...
FOX Sports
Royals take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox
Kansas City Royals (57-87, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-74, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (7-6, 4.56 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -159, Royals +136;...
Numbers Game: Who Gets Optioned for Verlander's Return to the Astros?
With Justin Verlander rejoining the rotation Friday, Seth Martinez could fall a victim to the numbers game again.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: The Ultimate Bench Guy
While rule additions in recent years have curbed it somewhat, September is often a time of bench guys. From back of back of the bullpen arms to designated pinch runners, September can be a month that really messes with you when trying to remembers players from a given year. One of the most famous Yankees of that type in recent years was Rico Noel. In 2015, Noel was the designated pinch runner as the Yankees battled for the division and a playoff spot. He appeared in 15 games that season, but ended up making just two plate appearances.
FOX Sports
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
