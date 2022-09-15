Read full article on original website
"If an elk charges, retreat!" Yellowstone Rangers warn park visitors
The elk are at their most spectacular right now, bugling and competing for attention, but they are also unpredictable. Yellowstone National Park has shared a reminder asking visitors to be particularly careful around elk during the rut. In a Facebook post (opens in new tab), the park explained that the animals are particularly unpredictable at this time of year, so it's wise to be extra cautious.
