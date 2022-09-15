Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
M+ celebrates first anniversary with a large scale Yayoi Kusama exhibition
M+ is turning one this November and to celebrate, the museum is hosting a special exhibition featuring over 200 awe-inspiring creations by Yayoi Kusama, one of the most influential and inspiring artists of our time. Held from November 12, 2022, through to May 14, 2023, the exhibition – titled Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now – is the largest retrospective of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan.
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
12 anime you didn’t know had live-action versions
When a manga does well, it is guaranteed to get spin-offs, usually ones that move the story into other mediums. It isn’t uncommon for very popular manga to get adapted several times, often getting both anime and live-action versions. Some live-action series are as famous as their animated counterparts,...
Time Out Global
Ice skating is now possible outside of winter at Mitsui Outlet Parks in Japan
Ice skating isn’t just a winter activity now. Five Mitsui Park Outlet malls in Japan are installing sustainable, all-weather ‘ice’ skating rinks starting this autumn. Now you can enjoy the sport without having to bundle up in extra layers of puffy jackets because the supposed ‘ice’ is made of synthetic panels by Swiss company Glice. This means the skating rink can be used all year round, not just in winter. Also, it doesn’t require electricity or water, making it eco-friendly. Plus, it has shock absorbing properties, so it doesn’t hurt as much when you fall compared to real ice. Once the panels have worn out, it’ll be upcycled to create new ones, hence super sustainable.
Prepare to have your childhood ruined: the first trailer for that Winnie The Pooh horror movie has arrived
Back in May, the internet lost its collective mind at the news that, due to the original IP for A. A. Milne's beloved Winnie-The-Pooh stories becoming public domain, a Winnie-The-Pooh horror movie was being produced. Now, you can finally stick the nail in the coffin of that childhood you've been...
Time Out Global
Every single London theatre show still running on the night of the Queen’s funeral
As you’re probably very aware by now, an awful lot of things are shutting down on Monday 19 for the Queen’s funeral. There is, however, no legal requirement to do so for many institutions, notably theatres. Most of London's theatres will in fact be closed thanks to a...
WDW News Today
Disney Files Patent for Glasses-Free VR Attraction, Possible First Look Inside ‘Peter Pan’ Ride, and More: Daily Recap (9/17/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Ralph Eggleston, Pixar Animator Behind ‘For the Birds’ and ‘Toy Story,’ Dies at 56
Ralph Eggleston, an Academy Award-winning animator, art director and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios, died on Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. Eggleston won the animated short film Oscar for writing and directing the 2001 Pixar film “For the Birds.” Pixar tweeted a tribute to him, saying, “Pixar and the world will be forever grateful.” The animator also served as art director on the original “Toy Story,” and his work as an artist has been seen on numerous Pixar films including “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Wall-E,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles” and “Inside Out.” His final...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Hypes Season 6 With New TV Spot: Watch
My Hero Academia is getting closer and closer to its Season 6 premiere as part of the new wave of anime coming this Fall, and the series is hyping what's coming our way next with a new promo! The sixth season of the series will be kicking the anime into high gear as after setting the stage for both the hero and villain sides during the fifth season, they will now be clashing in the biggest battle hitting the anime to date. It's quite a lot to juggle for everyone involved, and that's why each new look at the series has been cooler than ever.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9/14/22 (Indiana Jones Voodoo Doll, Roundup Rodeo Barbecue Construction, DVC MagicBand+, & More)
Welcome, Movie Stars! Today’s adventure takes us through Disney’s Hollywood Studios, finding new merchandise, seeing construction updates, and more. Quiet on the set, and action!. Here’s your wake up call, solider!. Keystone Clothiers is feeling a bit eery. We discovered a replica of the voodoo doll seen...
Cinema Blend
Disneyland’s New Avengers Campus Attraction Is Finally On The Way, But It’s Not What We Were Expecting
The new E-ticket Ride for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is coming, but it's not what we were previously shown. When Disneyland’s Avengers Campus was first confirmed, it included two attractions, a Spider-Man experience, and a major E-Ticket Avengers ride. We knew before the new land opened that the latter of the two rides would open later than the rest of the land, but after the pandemic delays for the Avengers Campus, it became clear the new ride was going to be delayed even longer than planned. It eventually was not clear if we would ever see the ride at all.
disneytips.com
Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World
It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Gets Official Universal Studios Popcorn Bucket
Gojo remains not only the premiere teacher presiding over Jujutsu Tech, but also remains the most popular character in the shonen series, Jujutsu Kaisen. Should you be lucky enough to make the trip to Universal Studios Japan, you can pick up a unique popcorn holder that shows off Gojo and his Domain Expansion as the amusement park celebrates the shonen series via new attractions that will feature Yuji Itadori, his allies, and the countless supernatural threats that they face.
WDW News Today
Space Fantasy: The Ride Reopens After 13 Month Closure at Universal Studios Japan
By far one of Universal’s most unique attractions at any park is Space Fantasy: The Ride, an indoor coaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. With the conclusion of Cool Japan 2022 overlay in July, the vanilla version of the attraction has quietly returned once again as of this morning!
Time Out Global
Bangkok Art Biennale announces theme and headliners for the 2022 edition
The 2022 edition of Bangkok Art Biennale is just a month away (opening 22 Oct) and it will run under the theme “Chaos:Calm”, which is very much reflective of the times. So what can you expect from this year’s edition? Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation, the organization behind the bi-annual art fest, has revealed that 73 artists from 31 nations and territories will be participating in the event. More than 200 awe-inspiring art pieces will be showcased in 12 key spots around the city such as Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, CentralWorld, Museum Siam, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, JWD Art Space, Wat Arun, and Wat Prayoon.
Hayao Miyazaki’s 'Spirited Away' continues to delight fans and inspire animators 20 years after its US premiere
When Hayao Miyazaki’s animated feature “Spirited Away” premiered in the U.S. 20 years ago, most viewers hadn’t seen anything like it. Disney distributed the film. But as one critic pointed out, “Seeing just 10 minutes of this English version … will quickly disabuse any discerning viewer of the notion that it is a Disney creation.” It tells the story of a 10-year-old girl named Chihiro who, when traveling with her parents, stumbles across what appears to be an abandoned theme park. As they explore, the parents are transformed into giant pigs, and Chihiro soon realizes that the park is occupied by strange,...
Disney, Universal Get New Theme Park Competition from Sony
Sony Pictures Entertainment (SNEJF) is known worldwide for its iconic movies like Ghostbusters, Jumanji, and more recent years, the Emoji Movie. Sony wants to build on its world-renowned brand and plans to do such by adding immersive experiences to its brand that consumers want. Disney (DIS) and Universal Studios (CMCSA) have already been doing this for years, and now Sony Pictures is jumping on board.
epicstream.com
Willow Disney+ Release Date, Cast Updates, Plot, Trailers, and Everything We Know
Willow was a fantasy film released in 1988, written by George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard. In 2022, Disney+ is about to release a series sequel of the film, with Warwick Davis reprising his iconic role. As we wait for the series to premiere, here is everything we know about Disney+’s Willow.
