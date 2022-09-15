My Hero Academia is getting closer and closer to its Season 6 premiere as part of the new wave of anime coming this Fall, and the series is hyping what's coming our way next with a new promo! The sixth season of the series will be kicking the anime into high gear as after setting the stage for both the hero and villain sides during the fifth season, they will now be clashing in the biggest battle hitting the anime to date. It's quite a lot to juggle for everyone involved, and that's why each new look at the series has been cooler than ever.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO