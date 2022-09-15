Read full article on original website
Bank of New York Mellon Chief Auditor Bradnock Dies
(Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp's chief auditor Paulette Mullings Bradnock has died, the company said in a statement on Saturday. "BNY Mellon is deeply saddened at the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Paulette Mullings Bradnock, who had served as our Chief Auditor since 2015," the bank said.
Trump SPAC Fails to Pay Proxy Firm Despite Tough Hunt for Votes - FT
(Reuters) -Executives behind a blank-cheque company Digital World Acquisition Corp that plans to take Donald Trump's media business public have failed to pay their proxy solicitors, The Financial Times reported on Saturday. https://on.ft.com/3BpVjal. Digital World Acquisition Corp, set up by Patrick Orlando, has not paid Saratoga Proxy Consulting for its...
Biden Administration Targets Crypto Enforcement, Digital Asset Rules
(Reuters) -U.S. government agencies must double down on digital asset sector enforcement and identify gaps in cryptocurrency regulation, the Biden administration said on Friday, citing their potential for misuse and harm even as it noted their growing role in global finance. The Treasury Department will also lead a group of...
