Is Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN) a Good Stock for Long-Term Investors?
The growth prospects of Texas Instruments look solid, which raises its investment appeal for prospective investors interested in the semiconductor space. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is one of the prominent semiconductor companies in the United States. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, the company manufactures and sells embedded and analog processing chips for use in multiple industries. The stock could look attractive to long-term investors as robust industry fundamentals strengthen its prospects.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Soars on Reverse Stock Split
Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) are soaring today after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. Sonnet has undertaken the move to comply with NASDAQ’s minimum price rules and shares are expected to start trading post-split from September 19 onwards.
GE (NYSE:GE) Extends Slide on Supply Chain Worries
General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares have extended yesterday’s slump in the pre-market session today as investors take in the comments from the company’s CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference. Happe indicated that GE is seeing cash flow pressure owing to supply chain constraints.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) Surges on Chinese Assets Sale
Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) surged in pre-market trading on Friday as the provider of fiber-optic access network products announced that it would sell its manufacturing facilities located in China and other assets related to the transceiver business to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. for $150 million. AAOI...
Is Penny Stock Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) a Good Buy?
Penny stock Outbrain commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has substantial upward growth potential in the long run. Investors willing to gain exposure to penny stocks can use TipRanks’ penny stock screener tool to select the ones that are expected to do well in the long run. Using the tool, we found a potential long-term winner, Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), which operates an open-source web recommendation platform.
Raytheon vs. Boeing: Which Defense Stock Does Wall Street Prefer?
Boeing and Raytheon are attractively-priced aerospace and defense stocks that Wall Street continues to praise. With a recession on the horizon and ongoing geopolitical risks, the following plays may be worth a second look. In this piece, we’ll have a look at two intriguing defense stocks: Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) and Boeing...
Here’s Why TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock is Worth Your Attention
TC Energy looks well-poised to maintain its bull run on the bourses on the back of investments in solid growth projects and strength across business segments. Further, TRP also provides an impressive dividend yield of 5.8%. Alberta-based TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been a treat to watch this year....
Why You Should Consider Selling ENPH Stock to Buy GNRC
Enphase Energy stock has benefited from the energy crisis, but the positive momentum will inevitably slow down once the issue is resolved. Meanwhile, Generac Holdings remains strongly poised for a rally. Recently, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) has experienced a major advantage over Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) because Europeans, particularly in...
How the IPO Bubble Burst, and Where Do We Go from Here?
IPOs were hot in 2020 and 2021 due to easy monetary conditions. However, in 2022, things are much different, and the near-term outlook for IPOs doesn’t look great. In the last few months, there has been a repeating theme in the headlines that mention “IPO drought.” According to Renaissance Capital, the number of U.S. IPOs is down 80% this year versus the same period in 2021. What’s more, the companies that went public in 2022 raised about 5% of the proceeds from the same date last year. Although forecasts speak of about 25 to 45 more IPOs to be carried out until year-end, 2022 is still expected to be the weakest in terms of IPO proceeds in more than 30 years.
Upstart vs. Affirm: Which Beaten-Down IPO is Most Likely to Resurrect?
Following last year’s IPO craze, numerous equities have suffered massive losses from their past highs, including shares of Upstart & Affirm. Upstart’s business model matches the current environment somewhat better, while its profitability prospects offer a wider margin of safety. For reasons mentioned below, I believe Upstart stock has a much higher chance of recovering compared to Affirm.
Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) Down Even As Top Analyst Affirms a Buy
Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were down in early trading on Friday even as Truist Financial analyst Andrew Jeffrey reiterated a Buy rating on the stock amid news that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) could start regulating the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector. The top-rated analyst believes...
SPAC-ulation: How Retail Investors Lost after the SPAC Bubble Burst
The SPAC revolution was in full effect – until it imploded and destroyed the accounts of unsuspecting investors. The tragic story of last year’s blank-check shooting stars offers little more than pain for ill-timed traders, and valuable lessons for those willing to learn them. In hindsight, the bursting...
Five analyst-favourite British stocks with a bullish outlook
These five stocks get a lot of attention from analysts – and with good reason. There’s no denying we live in turbulent economic times – but some stocks are blooming amid warnings of recession: here are five such stocks that have good analyst coverage along with Buy ratings on TipRanks.
What You Missed On Wall Street On Friday
NCR Corp. (NCR) will separate into two different companies, one focused on digital commerce and one on ATMs [more]. Extra Space Storage (EXR) acquired Storage Express for $590M [. ]. Uber (UBER) said there’s no evidence that a breach involved sensitive user data [. ]. 2. WALL STREET CALLS:
NCR (NYSE: NCR) Plunges Following Split
Shares of NCR Corp (NYSE: NCR) plunged in early morning trading on Friday as the enterprise technology provider announced that its Board of Directors had approved a plan to split NCR into two independent publicly traded companies. NCR primarily caters to banks, retailers, and restaurants. While one company would be...
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on September 16th
Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include AutoZone (AZO) $2177.58 +32.64, Regeneron (REGN) $716.38 +10.52, Moderna (MRNA) $137.86 +2.00, FirstEnergy (FE) $41.00 +0.58, and Vertex (VRTX) $291.77 +4.10. See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Which “Strong Buy” Energy Stock Could Fuel the Best Returns?
Energy prices have declined from the peak seen earlier this year due to concerns over demand amid an impending recession. However, prices could continue to be high due to supply constraints. Despite the ongoing uncertainty, Wall Street analysts continue to be optimistic about many companies in the energy sector. We will discuss three such energy stocks and see which one could offer a higher upside.
Here are 3 Oversold Tech Stocks with Solid Upside Potential
Numerous technology stocks with secular growth prospects are oversold. Now may be the opportunity to pick them up while they’re still relatively undervalued. The atmosphere today is much different than it was a year ago when technology stocks were peaking. Fortunately, the stock market has two ends to it, meaning that 2022’s bear market won’t last forever and presents numerous oversold stocks. Using a combination of both methods mentioned below, I discovered the following three oversold tech stocks — SNAP, ORCL, and NVDA — that I’m bullish on.
Dye & Durham’s (TSE:DND) Preliminary Q4-2022 Results Suggest Rapid Growth — Here’s Why
Dye & Durham’s preliminary Q4-2022 and full-year results suggest rapid growth in profitability and revenue. Nonetheless, the stock seems to be caught up in the overall market sell-off. Before market open today, Dye & Durham (TSE: DND) announced its preliminary results for Fiscal Q4 2022 and for the full...
China Liberal (NASDAQ:CLEU) Surges on LOI to Acquire EV Maker Aiways
Shares of China Liberal Education Holdings (NASDAQ:CLEU) are surging today after the company signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Aiways Holdings. The latter manufactures electric vehicles. The terms of the LOI indicate a valuation between $5 billion and $6 billion for Aiways. At present, both companies are conducting...
