IPOs were hot in 2020 and 2021 due to easy monetary conditions. However, in 2022, things are much different, and the near-term outlook for IPOs doesn’t look great. In the last few months, there has been a repeating theme in the headlines that mention “IPO drought.” According to Renaissance Capital, the number of U.S. IPOs is down 80% this year versus the same period in 2021. What’s more, the companies that went public in 2022 raised about 5% of the proceeds from the same date last year. Although forecasts speak of about 25 to 45 more IPOs to be carried out until year-end, 2022 is still expected to be the weakest in terms of IPO proceeds in more than 30 years.

