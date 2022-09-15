ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

How to Hire the First 50 People Into Your Startup

Hiring is hard. When you're a startup -- with no track record, scant funds, and less than top-of-line resources and benefits -- it's usually a nightmare. Thus, many startups never make it out of the solopreneur stage, a one-person show. There's nothing wrong with that, of course. But if you have billion-dollar valuation dreams, or heck, even if you just want the slightest chance of an exit at some point, well, I probably won't be the first to tell you that you can't do it alone.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Choices#Outsourcing#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Inc.com

8 Prerequisites for Turning Any Innovation Into a Business Success

As a mentor to many business professionals and owners who want more, and to aspiring entrepreneurs, I find a wealth of innovative ideas, but often less insight on what it really takes to transform ideas into an income stream that can excite new customers into long-term business success. Thus, my guidance is usually more on the realities of creating a business, rather than critiquing ideas.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Inc.com

Connection Is the Key to Effective Communication With Your Team

Every form of communication involves two people: The individual communicating the message and the individual receiving and interpreting that message. Whether speaking to a team leader in your office or the entire company at a town hall event, you are speaking directly to each individual. Acknowledging this simple truth helps you stay present so you can connect with the other person and be aware of their experience of the interaction.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Inc.com

Affordable Care Act Premiums Are Set For Double-Digit Hikes in 2023. That Doesn't Bode Well for Businesses

After being battered for two and a half years with abysmal health news, many small businesses are likely in for yet another gut punch. Inflation's next target seems to be premiums: insurers in the Affordable Care Act marketplace are proposing to raise health premiums at higher mark-ups compared to years past, analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows. Some states are even seeing double-digit rate spikes for premiums in their 2023 health plans.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy