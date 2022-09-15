Read full article on original website
bonnersferryherald.com
Man faces arson charges
BONNERS FERRY —- Michael F. Mock, 30, is being charged with counts of arson in connection to a fire Monday night at Boundary County Fairgrounds and in connection to a structure fire last week. Mock was arrested Monday after allegedly set fire to one of the Incident Command Team...
bonnersferryherald.com
Second grizzly euthanized after repeated livestock attacks
NAPLES — A large adult male grizzly bear was euthanized Monday after repeated livestock attacks. It is the second grizzly bear to be euthanized in Boundary County in 2022. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services made the decision to euthanize the grizzly near the town of Naples.
bonnersferryherald.com
Tractor Pull Sharing the Fairgrounds With Fire Camp
BONNERS FERRY —- The Bonners Ferry Tractor Pull scheduled for Saturday, September 17, will occur as scheduled while large portions of the county fairgrounds are still being used by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team as their fire camp. Organizers of the Tractor Pull coordinated with the IMT, the...
bonnersferryherald.com
Westside Road Residents Return to “Ready” Stage
BONNERS FERRY —-Residents of Westside Road are being advised they can reduce their evacuation preparation status to “Ready”. Westside Road residents previously had been at “Set” status since Sept. 1 when the Scotch Creek Fire was unpredictable and could have reached the road and threatened homes there.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Elijah Lee Harkins
Elijah Lee Harkins, beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, has immigrated to his heavenly homeland, going “further up and further in.”. Elijah was born to Todd and Julie Harkins on May 31, 2006 in Weston, Wis. During his birth, he had a brain injury, an event which resulted in cerebral palsy and elevated an “ordinary” life to one marked by great difficulty and challenge.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily
SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
