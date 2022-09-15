Read full article on original website
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will $200 finally be a reality for DOT?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. A brainchild of Ethereum Co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot is one of the leading blockchains in the world right now. With a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, it is unique in supporting multiple interconnected chains. In fact, one can argue that its interconnected nature has helped the project earn a significant number of users over the last few years.
ETHW: 90% miners may go bankrupt as forked network sees a rocky start
Sequel to its launch on the mainnet on 15 September, the proper take-off of the forked Ethereum Proof-of-work (ETH-PoW) has been hindered by glitches. As a result, the post-Merge PoW blockchain remains inaccessible just two days after its launch. In an interview with Coindesk on 16 September, Ethereum miner Chandler...
Ethereum’s Merge yields anti-climactic outcome, but here’s the catch
Ethereum just concluded the blockchain industry’s most anticipated event of 2022. The Merge garnered a lot of hype, especially in the last weeks but the entire period turned out anticlimactic for ETH’s price action. ETH failed to deliver a meaningful rally despite heavy expectations ahead of the Merge...
Bitcoin: Despite spot-market bloodbath, BTC’s OI represents a ‘healthy’ picture
New data from intelligence firm CoinGlass showed that >$280 million worth of digital assets liquidation in the last 24 hours. Surprisingly, the star of the show- Ethereum [ETH] led the rally. This further led to the overall market experiencing increased volatility. Despite such scary scenes, there might come a small indication of relief…
Helium: Binance’s erroneous payouts had these effects on HNT’s performance
Leading crypto exchange Binance, as of 16 September, made a massive blunder that turned out profitable for some users. According to new reports, Binance erroneously paid out about 4.8 million Helium [HNT] tokens to some users. Many of these users took advantage of the situation and sold the alt at a profit.
Ethereum: What ETH’s post-Merge price drop has to do with short-term gains
The long wait came to an end when the much-hyped Ethereum [ETH] Merge completed successfully. This development sparked community excitement, and Twitter was flooded with opinions about what would happen next. After this, the next big upgrade, Shanghai, is expected to roll out sometime next year. The Shanghai upgrade will...
Ethereum: Is the Merge nothing more than another “sell-the-news-event”
The Merge has been a success for Ethereum [ETH]. Wait… but that’s not it as ETH has continued to dip despite this release. The continued fall of the token has attracted the attention of analysts across the crypto industry to give their two cents on the matter. Galaxy Digital based researcher Christine Kim has also joined the conversation with her valuable input. In a recent thread, Kim discussed why ETH continues to stand at lower prices since the Merge.
Ethereum Classic: The next 48 hours may be crucial for traders looking to buy/sell
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Within the span of two weeks, Ethereum Classic [ETH] witnessed six moves on the price charts that measured more than 10% in magnitude. Most of these happened in short bursts, within the span of a day.
Bitcoin [BTC]: Heavy coin inflow into exchanges suggests rally in sell pressure
The much-anticipated Merge that proved to be beneficial for most, didn’t do anything for Bitcoin [BTC]. Some Ethereum [ETH]-linked assets posted double-digit gains, and BTC paid no heed. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price per BTC stood at $19,907, with a 0.8% decline in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin: Merge renders ETH less of a cryptocurrency as per this BTC maximalist
Bitcoin [BTC] maximalist and Microstrategy board chairman Michael Saylor recently said that the Ethereum [ETH] Merge meant BTC was going to be stronger. Bloomberg reported that Saylor made that statement while attending an Australian conference. According to him, moving from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) renders ETH less of a crypto asset. Saylor said,
Cardano holders may have reasons to celebrate even before Vasil rolls out
Now that the hype around the Merge has settled down, it’s time for Cardano [ADA] to take over. The Vasil hardfork is due this month and the entire crypto community is keeping a close watch on the network. Most recently, Input Output Global (IOG) tweeted all the new and...
ETH whales decreased their holdings prior to Merge- Here’s why
In the last three months leading up to the final transition of the Ethereum mainnet network into a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, data from Santiment revealed a disparity in the ETH holding behavior of whales on the network. According to the on-chain analytics platform, the count of ETH whales that hold...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How realistic is $50K after the Merge?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ethereum [ETH], the second-largest cryptocurrency in the market, successfully completed its long-awaited switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake PoS recently, ushering in a new era for the network. Although there was excitement during and immediately after the Merge, as the changeover is often known, driving ETH above $1,643, the upswing was very fleeting. In fact, ETH’s price quickly fell back below the $1,600-level on the charts.
Cardano [ADA] may be headed for another doomsday as per this analyst
Cardano [ADA] investors’ positive expectations of the upcoming Vasil Upgrade could be shortened. No, it’s not because the upgrade might experience some hiccups, but a focus on the price performance. Renowned trader and analyst, Peter Brand stated via Twitter that ADA was still headed for doom despite the...
Iconic Sports Carmaker Porsche Will Go Public on September 29
Volkswagen (VLKAF) will grant independence to its iconic brand Porsche despite the upheavals currently shaking the markets due to uncertainties about the state of the health of the world economy in the grip of record inflation. On September 29, the sports brand will therefore be listed on the stock market,...
Ethereum: As major firms dominate staking, ETH’s security may be in question
The Ethereum [ETH] Merge with the proof-of-stake (PoS) network was successfully completed as of 15 September. The implication of the Merge is that miners are now replaced by validators on the Ethereum network. However, a relatively small number of companies control the PoS mechanism. This has left analysts worried over the centralization of the ETH network.
Luart officially rebrands to Arcnes!
Luart has announced an official rebranding to Arcnes, a move that will better position the NFT platform to innovate and grow to its fullest potential, and this is because Arcnes is more than just a marketplace; it’s a tool for blockchain-based gaming and NFT projects. In addition, the platform will assist project founders in successfully launching and selling their in-game assets alongside an unparalleled user experience.
Shiba Inu’s overdependence on Shibburn has led SHIB down this road
Memecoin Shiba Inu [SHIB] recently registered a decline in its price. Though the developers are leaving no stone unturned to burn large amounts of tokens daily, their efforts are not reflecting on SHIB’s chart. Furthermore, Shibburn, just recently announced that they planned to launch a new iOS, Android, and...
ETHW drops 67% in a day and ETHPoW’s servers have everything to do with it
Well, despite taking a huge blow, ETHPoW—the ETH network’s rival offshoot continued to believe in its ability. In fact, ETHPoW officially launched its mainnet on 16 September. This was followed by the team announcing the same on via social media. The release included key technical requirements and details....
