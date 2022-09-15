Read full article on original website
MLB
On fast track in '22, Domínguez heads to Fall League
Jasson Domínguez, one of the most hyped international prospects, will play in the Arizona Fall League this offseason, representing the New York Yankees. Domínguez is slated to make his Fall League debut on Oct. 3 for the Mesa Solar Sox. The Solar Sox will be composed of prospects...
MLB
Heasley produces 'without a doubt' best start yet
BOSTON -- Jonathan Heasley pumped his fist into his glove and screamed as he walked off the mound after inducing a double play to end the fifth. It was an opportunity he was not afforded in his last start, when he gave up seven runs over just four innings in a rain-soaked game against the Tigers.
MLB
Drury (2 HRs) gives SD rare laugher in WC race
PHOENIX -- When Bob Melvin was a big league player, there were various ballparks he enjoyed hitting at more than others. During his managerial career, he has heard sluggers discuss how some backgrounds make it easier to see the ball out of a pitcher’s hand. Melvin used a golf...
MLB
'It's annoying': Giants' rivalry with Dodgers one-sided in '22
SAN FRANCISCO -- One year ago, the Giants and Dodgers were neck and neck in the standings as they entered the home stretch of an epic race for the National League West title. That battle ended up going down to the final day of the regular season, with the Giants needing a franchise-record 107 wins to edge the Dodgers for the division crown.
MLB
Chapman homers twice as Blue Jays power up in WC race
TORONTO -- There’s a quietness to everything that Matt Chapman does. It’s in the way his body moves through brilliant defensive plays, making the remarkable seem relaxing. It’s in his voice, his nature and the way that teammates look to him in the clubhouse. It only makes sense that his offensive numbers have crept up on people this season, but performances like Friday’s are too loud to hide.
MLB
Martínez fans 6, but can't contain Astros
HOUSTON -- Adrián Martínez struggled with his command on Friday night, and it cost him. Martínez was tagged for four runs on four hits -- all solo home runs -- and Oakland’s offense was quieted by Justin Verlander and Houston’s bullpen in a 5-0 loss to the Astros at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Martinez wins it after Sox work 4 walks to rally back
BOSTON -- After watching his teammates take a walk around the park to tie Friday night’s game against the Royals, J.D. Martinez had just one request of himself as he got ready to see the first pitch from righty Scott Barlow with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.
MLB
Yordan's 3-HR game punches Astros' 6th straight postseason ticket
HOUSTON -- Any concerns about Yordan Alvarez’s hand ailment, which hampered the slugger over the past two months, went away as he bashed three homers in a game for the second time in his career. His 34th, 35th and 36th dingers of the season led the Astros to a 5-0 win over the A’s on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
'Best player in the league': Acuña steadies Braves' lineup
ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. was back in right field and his good friend Ozzie Albies was back in the lineup for the first time in three months. All seemed right for the Braves as they further energized what has been this year’s best pennant race. Acuña stirred...
MLB
'We're having a blast': Guardians rally for win, pad lead
CLEVELAND -- Nearly half the Guardians’ roster was huddled around a television in the home clubhouse to watch the ending of the White Sox-Tigers game on Friday night. This was the position the Guardians knew they could be in at this point in the season, despite the doubts that piled in from the outside. Cleveland had wrapped up a 4-3 comeback victory over the Twins at Progressive Field just minutes prior and it was rooting hard to not only gain a game over one AL Central competitor, but two.
MLB
Phils stumble late in potential postseason preview
ATLANTA -- The Phillies were six outs away from taking the first game of a three-game series against the defending World Series champions on Friday, but the bullpen allowed six runs in the eighth inning in a 7-2 loss against the Braves at Truist Park. In the race for a...
MLB
Will this Angels slugger bounce back in 2023?
ANAHEIM -- It was a tough season for Angels first baseman Jared Walsh. After a breakout 2021 season that saw him post an .850 OPS with 29 homers with 98 RBIs in 144 games and be named an American League All-Star for the first time, the former 39th-round Draft pick was expected to be a key part of Los Angeles’ lineup this season. But Walsh struggled offensively, hitting .215/.269/.374 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs in 118 games before being shut down with thoracic outlet syndrome on Aug. 24.
MLB
Lowe continues 2nd-half tear with 25th homer
ST. PETERSBURG -- It’s been a breakout season for Nathaniel Lowe, and on Friday night, he continued his torrid second half at the expense of the team that traded him. Lowe’s two-out, two-run opposite field homer in the third inning off Rays starter Corey Kluber ended up the difference as the Rangers pulled out a 4-3 win in their first of three games at Tropicana Field.
MLB
Tigers let the Sox know they're no easy out
DETROIT -- The Tigers were officially eliminated from playoff contention this week, so as he did last year, manager A.J. Hinch held a team meeting before Friday’s 3-2, 10-inning win over the White Sox to discuss it. He talked about the need for improvement, both from the team and from himself.
MLB
Rengifo homers twice -- once from each side
ANAHEIM -- The emergence of infielder Luis Rengifo has easily been one of the biggest pleasant surprises for the Angels this season. Rengifo has become one of the club’s most consistent hitters, and he kept that going with two homers in an 8-7 win over the Mariners in the series opener at Angel Stadium on Friday. He became the first Angels player to homer from both sides of the plate since Kendrys Morales did it on July 30, 2012. Chili Davis (six times) and Devon White (twice) are the only other Angels players to accomplish the feat.
MLB
Dodgers quickest to 100 wins in 21 years
SAN FRANCISCO -- Welcome back to the 100-win club, Dodgers. The NL West champs rolled to a 7-2 win over the rival Giants on Saturday to capture their 100th win in their 144th game of the season. In the process, the Dodgers became baseball’s fastest team to triple-digit wins since the 2001 Mariners accomplished the feat in 140 games.
MLB
Rays open final homestand with 'tough' loss
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays’ last chance Friday night was not their only one, but it may have been their best one. Trailing the Rangers by a run in the ninth inning, the top of Tampa Bay’s lineup loaded the bases with two outs and .313-hitting Harold Ramírez up to bat against right-hander José Leclerc. Ramírez made contact and bounced a ball to the left side of the infield, but third baseman Josh Jung fielded it, fired it to Marcus Semien and forced out Isaac Paredes at second base.
MLB
Verlander K's 9 over 5 no-hit frames in return: 'My stuff was pretty good'
HOUSTON -- After missing 18 days due to a right calf injury, Astros ace Justin Verlander didn't miss a step in his return to the bump and quest to capture his third Cy Young Award, as he tossed five no-hit innings in a 5-0 victory over the A's on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Helsley continues incredible year with immaculate inning
ST. LOUIS -- It wasn’t until his eighth pitch of the ninth inning, Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley insisted, that it dawned on him that an immaculate inning was within grasp. Then, he let loose his fastest slider of the night to end the game and record some history. When...
MLB
Watch all of Pujols' milestone HRs
One of the premier home run hitters of all time, Albert Pujols sits on the doorstep of history in his 22nd and final year. The Cardinals’ icon has only a handful of games to hit two homers, but should he hit those, he will become only the fourth player in AL/NL history to reach the 700 home run club alongside Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.
