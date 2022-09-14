Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Have ideas on how to help South Carolina’s children? Committee wants to hear them.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have an idea on how to make South Carolina better for its children or concerns about issues affecting them, your opinion is wanted. The Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children is traveling around the state for its annual fall tour, starting next week, and is inviting South Carolinians to speak with them.
WRDW-TV
Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
WRDW-TV
988 suicide hotline helping thousand in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. - New data shows thousands of residents of Georgia and South Carolina are relying on the 988 Crisis Lifeline that’s been launched to prevent suicides. The number launched in mid-July, and now anyone across the country can call or text it for help if they are in a mental health crisis, no longer needing to look up a 10-digit phone number to access the free service.
WRDW-TV
North Columbia Elementary honored as Blue Ribbon School
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Columbia Elementary is among six Georgia schools being recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Blue Ribbon is a national recognition from the U.S. Department of Education. The Georgia schools named 2022 recipients of the honor are:. Armuchee Primary School, Floyd County School District. Jefferson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
Comments / 0