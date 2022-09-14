ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

988 suicide hotline helping thousand in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. - New data shows thousands of residents of Georgia and South Carolina are relying on the 988 Crisis Lifeline that’s been launched to prevent suicides. The number launched in mid-July, and now anyone across the country can call or text it for help if they are in a mental health crisis, no longer needing to look up a 10-digit phone number to access the free service.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

North Columbia Elementary honored as Blue Ribbon School

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Columbia Elementary is among six Georgia schools being recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Blue Ribbon is a national recognition from the U.S. Department of Education. The Georgia schools named 2022 recipients of the honor are:. Armuchee Primary School, Floyd County School District. Jefferson...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WRDW-TV

Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy