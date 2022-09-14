AUGUSTA, Ga. - New data shows thousands of residents of Georgia and South Carolina are relying on the 988 Crisis Lifeline that’s been launched to prevent suicides. The number launched in mid-July, and now anyone across the country can call or text it for help if they are in a mental health crisis, no longer needing to look up a 10-digit phone number to access the free service.

