The Kitchn

This Squash-Vine Kimchi Recipe Is a Love Letter to Two Cultures

My dad often tells me stories of how he and other relatives would go foraging for mushrooms during the rainy season in their native Charapan, Michoacán, Mexico, preparing the most amazing stews and tamales. How his grandma would stuff their bellies full of quelites that she foraged around her troje, a traditional P’urhépecha wooden living space.
12tomatoes.com

Simple and Quick Korean Ground Beef

Simple, delicious and ready in just 20 minutes, it’s perfect for dinner and make ahead meals!. Simple and quick Korean ground beef is a delicious and quick way to make stir fry dinner that takes less than 20 minutes from start to finish. You can synchronize your rice cooker and wok to have food for four on the table with no hassle and little clean-up. What’s more, it’s a great option for when you are in a hurry or pre-planned – you will find all the ingredients will be in the pantry or refrigerator!
Madame Noire

A Complete Guide To Plant-Based Meats

Meat was the center of the American diet just decades ago. But today, many people are recognizing the benefits – and even the urgency – of going vegetarian. MADAMENOIRE featured a piece on the many personal benefits of eating less meat, from having more energy to saving money. But if you need a more global reason, there’s the fact that livestock contribute to 14.5% of greenhouses gases, according to UC Davis.
#Indian Food#Traditional Food#Fusion#Cultural Appropriation#Innovation#Food Drink#Tiktok#Aztec#Mexican
Epicurious

Vegan Mapo Tofu

In culinary school, I learned how to make the vegetarian version of mapo tofu from chef Li, a Sichuanese chef, who explained that the four essential ingredients are the fermented black beans, chili bean paste, ground Sichuan peppercorns, and ground red chiles—everything else was negotiable. He used minced shiitake mushrooms in place of the ground beef and taught me to thicken the dish with three rounds of starch slurry, until the tofu was suspended in a silky, viscous sauce. We toasted fresh red peppercorns in oil and ground up more peppercorns to sprinkle on the dish for the famous numbing sensation, and suddenly all the elusive, seductive aromas were effortlessly alive.
Eater

How Chef Armen Martirosyan Makes One of LA’s Most Popular Kabobs

On this episode of Plateworthy, chef Nyesha Arrington visits Mini Kabob in Glendale, California to get a crash course from owner Armen Martirosyan on how he and his family make the restaurant’s well-known beef shish kabobs. “A lot of people like to use filet mignon; I don’t like filet...
Food & Wine

The Story of Thai Curry, According to a Chef and a Lifelong Fan

Growing up in my family's Thai restaurant, the aromas and flavors of Thai curry have become an inseparable part of my identity. Thai curry has been part of my life from the beginning, to celebrate every moment in my life, big and small. When I was in elementary school, I barely had the strength to grind curry paste with my grandmother's mortar and pestle. But today, when I make it in my tiny apartment, I do so in remembrance of home; eating curry makes me feel comforted in a warm embrace. And while it's exciting to see it on the world stage as an international culinary delight, there is so much more depth to Thai curry than the repertoire of red, green, and yellow curry often presented.
My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Chicken Samosa

Chicken Samosa: Chicken Samosa is a deep-fried snack where a crispy pastry is filled with a flavorful ground chicken cooked with masalas and other ingredients. It is one of the most popular dishes in India & you can find it from the roadsides to the big restaurants. There’re so many different kinds of samosas and today I’m sharing my chicken samosas with you. I bought the pastry sheets from a local Asian store but you can also make it at home. I’ll soon share my homemade pastry sheets with you.

