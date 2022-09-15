Read full article on original website
Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”
Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
Liz Truss will tell world leaders at UN that countries need to use economic growth to curb Russia
Liz Truss will tell world leaders this week that economic growth is key to facing down Russian aggression. In a speech to the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister will urge allies to end their reliance on imports of energy and other products from so-called malign actors. She will say...
‘Easy pickings’: In Texas town where Martha’s Vineyard ordeal began, few options for migrants
The path to Martha’s Vineyard began in Eagle Pass.
