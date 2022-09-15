Read full article on original website
Related
Mets' win, Yankees' win over Brewers drops Amazins' playoff magic number to two
The Mets’ win over Pittsburgh, combined with the Yankees’ win over the Brewers, dropped the Mets’ magic number to make the playoffs down to two, with the Mets now headed to Milwaukee for three games.
Watch key moments from Arizona Cardinals comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders
The Arizona Cardinals stunned many in the NFL with a 29-23 comeback victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Cardinals (1-1) trailed the Raiders 20-0 at the half before rallying to force overtime and eventually win. Along the way were some plays that left viewers asking themselves what...
NFL・
Comments / 0