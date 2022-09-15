FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Get those applications ready, as WOWO’s 75th Anniversary Penny Pitch campaign is set to begin receiving applications. The 75-year-old program that is WOWO Penny Pitch has helped countless non-profit organizations across the area and this years’ campaign will be no different for its lucky recipient. The application process for Penny Pitch 2022 officially opened Friday morning for non-profits in the Fort Wayne, Allen County, or Northeast Indiana region who may quality.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO