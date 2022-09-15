Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Hop Spot Crew holds annual Lowrider & Bike Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A local nonprofit organization is bringing awareness and funding to deserving causes. The Hop Spot Crew kicked off their 4th annual Lowrider & Bike Show on Saturday. It was free to the public with an appreciated donation. The event had a live auction, food...
Raw material shortage partially behind layoff at Warsaw manufacturing plant
189 people are being laid off at a northern Indiana manufacturing facility as one of the facilities closes.
WANE-TV
Celebrate Fort Wayne’s rivers with two festivals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend is your chance to celebrate Fort Wayne’s Rivers during Clean Drains: Be River SmART Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest. Learn about both events in the interview above. Clean Drains: Be River Smart Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest are Saturday,...
Times-Union Newspaper
KGP To Lay Off 189 Workers
KGPCo intends to close its facility in Warsaw and lay off 189 workers by mid-November, according to a letter sent to employees. Although attempts to reach company officials were not successful, InkFreeNews was given a letter from Bob Meekin, vice president of human resources for KGPCo, announcing the company’s decision to eliminate 189 jobs and close the plant on North Detroit Street in Warsaw.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, Indiana, was born about 200 years ago when a strategic war fort was constructed at the confluence of the three rivers. Since its establishment in 1794, the town has developed to form a gorgeous network of boulevards and parks that connect neighboring towns and three rivers, which are registered on the National Register of Historic Places.
WOWO News
Ruoff announces staff reduction amid rising interest rates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Fort Wayne-based Ruoff Mortgage Co. says it has reduced its workforce by 4.6%. The company says the move is the result of rising interest rates for mortgages caused by inflation, as well as a waning demand for mortgages. The company did not...
WOWO News
2022 WOWO Penny Pitch Applications Now Being Accepted
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Get those applications ready, as WOWO’s 75th Anniversary Penny Pitch campaign is set to begin receiving applications. The 75-year-old program that is WOWO Penny Pitch has helped countless non-profit organizations across the area and this years’ campaign will be no different for its lucky recipient. The application process for Penny Pitch 2022 officially opened Friday morning for non-profits in the Fort Wayne, Allen County, or Northeast Indiana region who may quality.
WANE-TV
Prices back to normal after two Upland gas stations sell gas for under $2
UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Cars lined the streets in Upland, Indiana Saturday afternoon as people waited to get gas from two gas stations that had it listed as low as $1.74. A CountryMark and a Marathon gas station each had a long line of cars overflowing into the street waiting to get the cheap gas.
wfft.com
Lane restrictions scheduled for Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to know that there will be lane restrictions on Main Street Friday. The lane restrictions will be in the westbound lanes on Main Street between Calhoun Street and Clinton Street. The lanes are being restricted to allow...
wfft.com
Southeast Fort Wayne residents concerned about potential grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Public health, fresh produce and food accessibility. These are all things Southeast Fort Wayne resident Ty Simmons is a huge supporter of. When he heard about the City’s plan to build a grocery store in his community, he had some immediate concerns, though. “If...
WANE-TV
7 pets die in late Saturday house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened late Saturday night. Fire crews responded to the 6500 block of Hackberry Drive around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the home. Two people inside made it out of the house.
WOWO News
Weekend Events
Saturday, September 10 – Friday, September 16 • Various Locations. Dine Around the World in 5 Days for Welcoming Week Fort Wayne! Follow @WelcomingFortWayne on facebook for daily restaurant recommendations and a chance to win a $100 gift card!. Vera Bradley Classic. Friday, September 16 – Monday, September...
wfft.com
Nationwide nursing shortage impacting local healthcare
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The national nursing shortage is leaving local medical centers looking for help. IU Health's Human Resources Manager Rachel DeBolt said the need for nurses even stretches beyond our borders. “I can say every healthcare industry is experiencing it," she said. "Probably globally and especially here...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ice Cream Shop Offers A Different Kind Of Ice Cream
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for La Michuacana, 1301 N. Detroit St., Warsaw. Co-owner Fernando Montellano said he and wife, Jaqueline Juarez, opened the store in 2020. They both worked elsewhere, but they decided to try to work for themselves and “who doesn’t like ice cream?” They had the opportunity to take over the Detroit Street location and they did.
WANE-TV
Allen County Sheriff’s groundbreaking e-bike training ground ready to roll
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On the far northwest corner of the 195-acre Allen County Sheriff’s Training Facility, there used to be a broken-down barn overrun with trees and vermin, and a marshy pool of water that swarmed with mosquitoes, barely providing drainage to a broken tiled ditch.
WOWO News
Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD gives all-clear at West Wind Apartments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) gave the all-clear Friday afternoon after asking residents earlier in the day to avoid the area of the West Wind Apartments or to remain indoors because of heavy police activity in the area. FWPD says around...
wfft.com
'It never should have happened:' Fort Wayne runners react to Eliza Fletcher killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s a question many women ask every time they step out their front doors: Am I safe?. This month we learned of another horrific–yet rare–scenario where the answer was no. Eliza Fletcher was on her morning run in Memphis when she...
WISH-TV
Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
WANE-TV
Prosecutor: ‘No criminal action’ by Fort Wayne employee who used city contractor for personal concrete work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation has found no criminal activity in an allegation levied against a city of Fort Wayne employee who hired a city contractor to perform work at his home. The prosecutor’s office said Thursday it found “no criminal actions” by a city employee who...
