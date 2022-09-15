Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Says Erdogan Helping to End War but Zelenskiy Not Ready for Talks
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to end the war in Ukraine, but said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not prepared to hold peace talks. Speaking at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin said Erdogan was always proposing...
Liz Truss will tell world leaders at UN that countries need to use economic growth to curb Russia
Liz Truss will tell world leaders this week that economic growth is key to facing down Russian aggression. In a speech to the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister will urge allies to end their reliance on imports of energy and other products from so-called malign actors. She will say...
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Says SCO Should Stage Major Sporting Event
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin told a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday that the group should consider staging its own major sporting competition. Putin said: "There are good opportunities to intensify sports cooperation with the prospect of holding major sporting events under the auspices...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Uzbekistan Signs Large Deals With China, Russia
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has signed deals worth $16 billion with China and $4.6 billion with Russia during their respective leaders' visits to the Central Asian nation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Deals with China include the construction of a China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Bolsonaro Draws Heat for Pointed Campaign Speech Before Queen's Funeral
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was accused by opposition figures on Sunday of turning his trip to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral into an election campaign event, in what critics said was his latest attack on Brazil's reputation. Bolsonaro flew to London just two weeks before...
US News and World Report
Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
US News and World Report
Turkish Troops, Militants Clash on Syrian Border -Ministry
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Militants carried out an attack with a rocket launcher on a Turkish military post near the Syrian border on Sunday, killing one soldier and wounding another, Turkey's defence ministry said. It did not identify the militants, but Turkish forces are in conflict in that region with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Somali Militia Beheads Islamist Insurgents After Battle, Witnesses Say
MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A government-allied Somali militia killed at least 45 al Shabaab fighters and beheaded some of them, three witnesses said on Sunday, as citizens in central regions of the country increasingly take up arms against the insurgents. The beheadings on Saturday followed a battle in the Hiran region...
US News and World Report
Iran's Raisi Says Thwarting U.S. Sanctions Needs New Solutions
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting "draconian" U.S. sanctions required new solutions, asserting that an expanding central Asian security organisation could help defy Washington's unilateralism. Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Raisi also called for...
US News and World Report
Frugal Is the New Cool for Young Chinese as Economy Falters
BEIJING (Reuters) - Before the pandemic, Doris Fu imagined a different future for herself and her family: new car, bigger apartment, fine dining on weekends and holidays on tropical islands. Instead, the 39-year old Shanghai marketing consultant is one of many Chinese in their 20s and 30s cutting spending and...
US News and World Report
Crash Victims in Southern China Were on COVID Quarantine Bus
BEIJING (Reuters) -The victims of a bus crash which killed 27 people and injured a further 20 in southwest China's Guizhou province were in an official government health vehicle and were being transported for COVID reasons, local media reported on Sunday. The accident took place in the early hours of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka to Present Debt Restructuring, IMF Bailout Plans to Creditors
LONDON (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Sri Lanka will make a presentation to its international creditors on Friday, laying out the full extent of its economic troubles and plans for a debt restructuring and multi-billion dollar International Monetary Fund bailout. Years of economic mismanagement combined with the COVID-19 pandemic have left Sri...
US News and World Report
Earthquake Again Felt in Taiwan's Capital Taipei
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Buildings shook again in Taipei on Sunday as another earthquake rattled the island, following a strong temblor earlier in the day with its epicentre in Taiwan's southeast. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
US News and World Report
Jordan Steps up Curbs on Political Dissent - HRW
AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordanian authorities have in the last four years intensified persecution and harassment of political opponents and ordinary citizens using a string of laws to silence critical voices, Human Rights Watch said on Sunday.Authorities used vague laws to detain, interrogate and harass journalists, political activists, members of political parties and independent trade unions, and their family members, and restricted their access to basic rights to quash political dissent, the rights group said in a report.“There is an urgent need to address the downward spiral on rights we are seeing in Jordan today,” said Lama Fakih, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.
US News and World Report
Protests Break Out at Funeral of Iranian Woman Who Died After Morals Arrest
DUBAI (Reuters) - Protests broke out in western Iran on Saturday at the funeral of a young woman who died after being detained by morality police enforcing strict hijab rules, and security forces used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Videos posted on social media showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans after...
US News and World Report
Colombian Officials, Dissident FARC Hold Meeting With View Toward Peace Talks
(Reuters) -Colombian government representatives have met with members of an armed group that grew out of the demobilized FARC rebels to explore potential peace talks, the two sides said in a statement. Signed by a United Nations representative, the Norway government as international observers, and a representative of a group...
US News and World Report
For Russia's Putin, Military and Diplomatic Pressures Mount
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops pushed their counteroffensive Saturday to advance farther into Ukraine's partly recaptured northeast. Western officials and analysts said Russian forces were apparently setting up a new...
US News and World Report
India's Modi, Turkey's Erdogan Hold Unexpected Meeting at Regional Summit
(Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a regional summit on Friday, in their first encounter in over two years since relations soured after Erdogan's comments on the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir. In early 2020 India's government had summoned the...
US News and World Report
Britain and the World Prepare to Say Last Farewell to Queen Elizabeth
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain, world leaders and royalty from across the globe will on Monday bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth, the last towering figure of her era, at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry. At 6.30 a.m. (0530 GMT), an official lying-in-state period ends after four days in which...
U.K.・
Comments / 0