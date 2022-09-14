Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Steven Baxter and Margaret Melzer Smith for Burglary, Concealment/Destruction of Evidence

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest. On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.

