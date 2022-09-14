ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Steven Baxter and Margaret Melzer Smith for Burglary, Concealment/Destruction of Evidence

By admin
fosterfollynews.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest. On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Franklin deputies say license plate cameras help catch criminals

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County has started using a new system to help track down criminals. They just recently installed license plate readers around the county. Last week, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office placed 12 license plate cameras across the county. Sheriff A.J. Smith said they will help track down stolen vehicles. “Because […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Two convicted of attempted murder were sentenced Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men convicted of attempted murder will be spending a good portion of the next 25 years in prison. Jordan Hutchinson and Chaze Chavez were in court Friday for sentencing. Judge Tim Register gave Hutchinson 25 years, and Hutchinson received 18 years. Last month a jury convicted the two men […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Crime & Safety
Jackson County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police arrest two for drug-related charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are in custody after Tallahassee police conduct two home searches on Thursday. After receiving anonymous tips about illegal drug activity, officers were able to gain search warrants for a home on the 2600 block of Vista Rise. During the search, detectives found a “trafficking”...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 15, 2022

Eli Hager, 27, Cottondale, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Treykwashaun Highsmith, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Order to show cause- pretrial intervention resisting arrest, more than one driver’s license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Harrell, 44, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Violent crime increases slightly in Bay County in the past decade

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — FBI data showed Panama City and Panama City Beach Police reported a rise in violent crime rates from 2010-2020. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported a slight decrease in violent crimes.  By comparison, Florida’s violent crimes have decreased by 30% in the same time span.  But Bay County numbers fluctuate […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Florida Sheriff#Jcso#Accessory
WJHG-TV

Port St. Joe Police Department shares warning to boaters

Port St. Joe, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Port St. Joe Police Department has a strict warning for boaters. Port St. Joe Police Chief Jake Richards says people could get a hefty fine if they leave their boat unattended at the city pier. That’s according to a city ordinance passed in...
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WJHG-TV

One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. They say a car was leaving the Everything A...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

Bond reinstated for woman allegedly involved in online relationship with attorney

DALE CO. Ala (WDHN)—Dale Co. Judge Benjamin Bowden has reinstated the $105,000 bond for a woman facing drug charges, who previously had an alleged over-the-phone relationship with an attorney. Jamie Connolly, 52, was arrested in early 2022 on charges of drug trafficking, possession of marijuana, and possession of heroin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
holmescounty.news

Alabama man behind bars after pursuit

An Alabama man is behind bars when the combined efforts of Bonifay Police Department (BPD) and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were able to apprehend him after a chase. BPD was in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Highway 173 and sent an HCSO deputy notification of the...
BONIFAY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for September 16, 2022

Eli Hager: Battery domestic violence- conditional release. Treykwashaun Highsmith: Order to show cause- pretrial intervention resisting arrest, more than one driver’s license: Sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation and a $370 fine. Marcus Powell: Battery- $2,500 bond. Derrick Harrell: Violation of state probation: No bond, arraigned. David...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Deputies searching for Wash Co. attempted murder suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that they are searching for a suspect after a violent confrontation. Deputies said Parisha Antwanette Masssaline, 26, of Chipley, has active warrants for attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, battery, two counts of aggravated child abuse, and two counts […]
CHIPLEY, FL
niceville.com

DeFuniak Springs men accused of home burglary captured on video

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — Two men from DeFuniak Springs have been arrested and charged in connection with a home burglary where a leaf blower, cooler, and other items were reportedly removed from the victim’s porch, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has announced. According to the WCSO,...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Florida Department of Transportation Advises of Traffic Disruptions in Washington and Holmes County, Florida

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington and Holmes counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. State Road (S.R.) 77 Resurfacing from Brickyard Road to South Boulevard – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts during sidewalk construction as equipment and workers enter and exit the roadway.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Prosecutors argue Lynn Haven defendants can’t sever charges

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two defendants left in the Lynn Haven corruption case should not be allowed to sever their trials and their arguments show how close they are to being found guilty at trial prosecutors wrote Tuesday. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WCTV

Drugs found in snack packaging during a traffic stop in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in concealed packages on Monday. The car they were driving in was pulled over for a traffic stop in Hosford Monday, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. A K9 was used to sniff the vehicle and alerted the deputy of the alleged drugs.
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy