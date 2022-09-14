Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Steven Baxter and Margaret Melzer Smith for Burglary, Concealment/Destruction of Evidence

Read full article on original website
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Burglary in Sneads, Florida, Arrests Joshua Crawford for Dealing in Stolen Property
WJHG-TV
Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest. On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.
Franklin deputies say license plate cameras help catch criminals
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County has started using a new system to help track down criminals. They just recently installed license plate readers around the county. Last week, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office placed 12 license plate cameras across the county. Sheriff A.J. Smith said they will help track down stolen vehicles. “Because […]
Two convicted of attempted murder were sentenced Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men convicted of attempted murder will be spending a good portion of the next 25 years in prison. Jordan Hutchinson and Chaze Chavez were in court Friday for sentencing. Judge Tim Register gave Hutchinson 25 years, and Hutchinson received 18 years. Last month a jury convicted the two men […]
WCTV
Tallahassee Police arrest two for drug-related charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are in custody after Tallahassee police conduct two home searches on Thursday. After receiving anonymous tips about illegal drug activity, officers were able to gain search warrants for a home on the 2600 block of Vista Rise. During the search, detectives found a “trafficking”...
Florida Man Arrested After DNA Shows Minor Child’s Baby Is His
A 48-year-old Florida man has been arrested after an investigation, and DNA showed that he was the father of a juvenile’s baby. According to deputies, on Jan. 11, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report from the Department of Children
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 15, 2022
Eli Hager, 27, Cottondale, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Treykwashaun Highsmith, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Order to show cause- pretrial intervention resisting arrest, more than one driver’s license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Harrell, 44, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s...
Violent crime increases slightly in Bay County in the past decade
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — FBI data showed Panama City and Panama City Beach Police reported a rise in violent crime rates from 2010-2020. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported a slight decrease in violent crimes. By comparison, Florida’s violent crimes have decreased by 30% in the same time span. But Bay County numbers fluctuate […]
wdhn.com
City scandal: Dothan restaurateur claims fraud, cheating, and intimidation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud. In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to...
WJHG-TV
Port St. Joe Police Department shares warning to boaters
Port St. Joe, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Port St. Joe Police Department has a strict warning for boaters. Port St. Joe Police Chief Jake Richards says people could get a hefty fine if they leave their boat unattended at the city pier. That’s according to a city ordinance passed in...
WJHG-TV
One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. They say a car was leaving the Everything A...
wdhn.com
Bond reinstated for woman allegedly involved in online relationship with attorney
DALE CO. Ala (WDHN)—Dale Co. Judge Benjamin Bowden has reinstated the $105,000 bond for a woman facing drug charges, who previously had an alleged over-the-phone relationship with an attorney. Jamie Connolly, 52, was arrested in early 2022 on charges of drug trafficking, possession of marijuana, and possession of heroin.
holmescounty.news
Alabama man behind bars after pursuit
An Alabama man is behind bars when the combined efforts of Bonifay Police Department (BPD) and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were able to apprehend him after a chase. BPD was in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Highway 173 and sent an HCSO deputy notification of the...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for September 16, 2022
Eli Hager: Battery domestic violence- conditional release. Treykwashaun Highsmith: Order to show cause- pretrial intervention resisting arrest, more than one driver’s license: Sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation and a $370 fine. Marcus Powell: Battery- $2,500 bond. Derrick Harrell: Violation of state probation: No bond, arraigned. David...
Deputies searching for Wash Co. attempted murder suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that they are searching for a suspect after a violent confrontation. Deputies said Parisha Antwanette Masssaline, 26, of Chipley, has active warrants for attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, battery, two counts of aggravated child abuse, and two counts […]
niceville.com
DeFuniak Springs men accused of home burglary captured on video
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — Two men from DeFuniak Springs have been arrested and charged in connection with a home burglary where a leaf blower, cooler, and other items were reportedly removed from the victim’s porch, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has announced. According to the WCSO,...
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Department of Transportation Advises of Traffic Disruptions in Washington and Holmes County, Florida
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington and Holmes counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. State Road (S.R.) 77 Resurfacing from Brickyard Road to South Boulevard – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts during sidewalk construction as equipment and workers enter and exit the roadway.
Prosecutors argue Lynn Haven defendants can’t sever charges
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two defendants left in the Lynn Haven corruption case should not be allowed to sever their trials and their arguments show how close they are to being found guilty at trial prosecutors wrote Tuesday. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn […]
WCTV
Drugs found in snack packaging during a traffic stop in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in concealed packages on Monday. The car they were driving in was pulled over for a traffic stop in Hosford Monday, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. A K9 was used to sniff the vehicle and alerted the deputy of the alleged drugs.
One person dies in motorcycle accident in Gadsden County
One person died in a motorcycle accident on interstate 10 in Gadsden County Thursday night.
