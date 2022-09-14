Photography Students at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley Work with Studio Miniatures on September 12, 2022

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida Offers EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) Classes Starting September 20, 2022
Emergency Medical Technician classes are offered at Florida Panhandle Technical College on an as-needed basis, in response to demand, and the next classes are scheduled to start on September 20, 2022 at the campus located at 757 Hoyt Street in Downtown Chipley. Stop by Student Services or give a call...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Supervisor of Elections to Hold Voter Registration Drive on September 20, 2022
The Jackson County, Florida Supervisor of Elections is holding a celebration of National Voter Registration Day with a voter registration drive from 8AM- Noon on September 20, 2022 at Chipola College. Get registered, update your record, or request a vote-by-mail ballot.
fosterfollynews.net
Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Football Scheduled to Clash with Vernon, Florida High School Yellow Jackets on September 16, 2022
Join Real Florida Magazine and Legendary Lawn Maintenance, coin-toss sponsor, as the Chipley, Florida High School Tigers football team goes head-to-head with the Vernon, Florida High School Yellow Jackets under ‘Friday Night Lights’ on September 16, 2022, as seen is these images from November 9, 2018 by Paul Goulding Photography.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis expands workforce training to boost number of Florida truck drivers
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced millions in funding to expand workforce training opportunities at state colleges aimed at increasing the number of truck drivers in Florida. The governor was joined by Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and CareerSource Florida CEO Michelle Diamond for a news conference...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Department of Transportation Advises of Traffic Disruptions in Washington and Holmes County, Florida
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington and Holmes counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. State Road (S.R.) 77 Resurfacing from Brickyard Road to South Boulevard – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts during sidewalk construction as equipment and workers enter and exit the roadway.
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Sept. 14
River: Catfish, a few bass and shellcracker. Bay: Redfish, black drum and a few trout. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Copeland’s Gun and Tackle Shop. 17290 U.S. Hwy. 331 S, Freeport, Florida 32439. (850) 835-4277.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hosts “Ladies First: A Focus on Putting Yourself First in Mind, Body and Spirit”
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and First Federal Bank hosted a new event last Friday that, according to a pre-event press release, was “geared towards uplifting local women in leadership.“. “Ladies First: A Focus on Putting Yourself First in Mind, Body and Spirit” was held at Eastside Baptist...
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses what impacts we may see from Tropical Storm Fiona, current activity in the tropics, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Millions in funds coming to Bay County to prevent another major wildfire
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six months after thousands of acres were burned and homes destroyed by the Chipola complex fire, Bay County has received funding to ensure a wildfire of that magnitude never happens again. “Most of this money probably will be used for defensible spaces and that sort of stuff,” Bay County Chief […]
townandtourist.com
17 BEST Restaurants in Panama City Beach (Clams, Oysters And Burgers!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you find yourself in Panama City Beach, you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to dining options. The city offers a wide variety of restaurants, from casual beachfront eateries to upscale seafood establishments.
Walton officials urge disaster prep
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
fosterfollynews.net
Ponce de Leon, Florida Volunteer Fire Department to Host ‘Candy Cane’ Christmas Event on November 12, 2022
Ponce de Leon Volunteer Fire & Rescue in Ponce de Leon, FL is hosting the ‘Candy Cane’ Christmas event on November 12, 2022 from 9-2PM. Vendor fees are $25 for a 10×10 space. Vendor provides tables, chairs and tent. No electricity will be available. Vendor fees go to our Christmas Blessings Program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
Free food for 500 Panama City families
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organization Feed the Gulf Coast reports one in eight people experience food insecurity in Florida. That’s why they teamed up with Winn-Dixie and other local organizations to feed those in need in Bay County. Five-hundred families were fed this afternoon at Messiah Lutheran...
Watersound Town Center Sees New Tenant Openings and Announces Future Retail and Dining Concepts
WATERSOUND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Watersound Town Center welcomes new tenants and announces future tenants as construction progresses on additional buildings at the growing center. Among the recently opened and future tenants are innovative dining concepts, unique retailers and medical offices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006085/en/ Artist rendering of Watersound Town Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
fosterfollynews.net
WestPoint Home Factory Outlet Has Towels- Lots and Lots of High-Quality, Fluffy, Absorbent Towels, With 50% Off OSMI Products
WestPoint Home Factory Outlet has towels… lots and lots of towels. WestPoint Home Factory Outlet is offering 50% off all products marked with the OSMI sticker. WestPoint Home Factory Outlet is located at 1414 Main Street, just a mile north of I-10 in Downtown Chipley, Florida right next door to Javier’s Mexican Grill.
Mexico Beach man wins $5 million Florida Lottery prize
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mexico Beach man has several million reasons to be happy today, according to the Florida Lottery. “James Whittington, of Mexico Beach, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee” lottery officials said in a news release. “Whittington purchased his winning […]
Governor candidate visits Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist stopped by Bay County Thursday afternoon. Around 75 voters gathered at the Gallery of Art in downtown Panama City to hear the former Governor speak. Crist said if elected governor, he will work to lower power bills that have skyrocketed in the last couple of […]
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Burglary in Sneads, Florida, Arrests Joshua Crawford for Dealing in Stolen Property
On Feb. 20, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary and theft in Sneads. Contact was made with the victim, and deputies learned that several guns, a gun bag, a cell phone, the titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents and a bank card had been stolen.
Clanton Advertiser
Author looking for local history on park
Eric Cox of Panama City, Florida grew up coming to Alabama for vacations and to visit family. He is an avid hiker, has hiked along the Appalachian Trail and has begun passing that legacy to his children. During one of his hiking voyages, he learned of Flagg Mountain and first visited the park in December 2019.
WJHG-TV
$3+ million Mexico Beach project is close to completion
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Canal Parkway Pavilion and Marina in Mexico Beach will soon reopen. City Administrator for Mexico Beach Douglas Baber said the rebuilding of the pavilion puts fishing and tourism on full display. “The folks who come down here to sit on our sandy beaches and...
Comments / 0