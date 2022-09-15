Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
High Profile Campaign Help
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Green Bay this weekend, campaigning for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. DeSantis is a Republican whose policies have been compared to former President Donald Trump’s in terms of divisiveness. Most recently, DeSantis has been in the news for ordering the transport of 50 immigrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
wtaq.com
Preparing For Flu Season
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Health officials in Northeast Wisconsin are predicting a worse than normal flu season. ThedaCare Pediatrician, Abby Smolcich, says one reason why this flu season could be a bad one, is because of Australia’s influenza report. “We do use data and information from the...
Comments / 0