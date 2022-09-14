Read full article on original website
KESQ
Federal grant will add fast-charging EV stations on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kansas (KCTV, KSMO) — Traveling across Kansas in an electric vehicle will soon be easier thanks to a federal grant of nearly $40 million. That will help people taking longer trips than their usual commute, but the benefit could extend even to those who don’t drive electric vehicles. And the long game isn’t just about the Teslas you see driving around town.
KESQ
Arizona deputies to go through autism awareness training
PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office are getting some extra training when it comes to encountering people who have autism. It’s taking place on Friday at the nonprofit First Place in Phoenix and it isn’t the first time the agency has been through the training.
