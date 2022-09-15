ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why People Are ‘Reverse Catfishing’ on Dating Apps—And Whether It’s Ethical

My friend Stephanie met a guy on Coffee Meets Bagel. His pictures were "average-looking" but she liked his sense of humor and his messages were kind. But when he showed up to their first dinner date, she was stunned: The dude was ripped. And handsome. She described him as "beefy Robert Pattinson with striking turquoise eyes." His photos didn't do him justice at all. Stephanie was pleasantly surprised by his appearance, but also confused. It seemed like he'd posted unflattering pictures on purpose. As it turns out, he did; he "reverse catfished" her.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Covering

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Indicators Of Love Addiction In Dating

Falling in love can be completely intoxicating and overwhelming. For me, there was nothing better in life than the beginning of a new relationship and the butterflies that come along with it. In fact, you could say that I was in love with love.
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
The List

King Charles' Abnormal Grieving Process Is Raising Concern Online

When average citizens lose a beloved parent, they generally take some time to grieve the loss. It's customary for the bereft to take at least a few days off from work to care for themselves and their loved ones, and to grieve privately with those closest to the deceased. In fact, Cleveland Clinic, one of the utmost respected authorities on health and wellness in the United States, says that some of the best ways to cope with a loss so great that it results in grief is to take time for yourself, get extra rest, choose those you spend your grieving time with carefully, and embrace and express all emotions that may come up.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share

Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
Daily Mail

Hilarious moment girl, 5, bursts into tears at realising she won't grow up to be a princess and will have to do 'boring things' like 'go food shopping and wash the dishes'

A schoolgirl burst into tears when she realised she wouldn't be a princess when she grows up and will instead face 'boring' chores like washing dishes like her mother. Órla McEvity, from Erskine, Scotland, was watching her mother Catherine Stafford-Grimley cleaning the house and quizzed her about why she was doing it.
Distractify

Subway Employees Find Perfect Way to Deal with Rude Karen in Viral TikTok

People throwing temper tantrums at popular food service locations are nothing new. Whether it's physically standing in line at the drive-thru to save a spot for somebody, or coughing/spitting on restaurant staff because they can't get a table during a pandemic where government-mandated orders prevent folks from dining indoors, there are plenty of "Karen" interactions that have been recorded and posted online for the entire world to see and judge from the comfort of their own mobile devices/computers.
