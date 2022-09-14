The MDI Trojans Golf Team took the long drive up to Caribou to play Caribou and Houlton at the Caribou Country Club on Friday, September 16, on a windy, 'Fallish' day. Caribou won the match, with the 3 teams all within 4 strokes. Caribou finished with a 184, Houlton 185 and MDI 188.

CARIBOU, ME ・ 2 HOURS AGO