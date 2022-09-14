Read full article on original website
Golf Scores – Caribou 184, Houlton 185 MDI 188
The MDI Trojans Golf Team took the long drive up to Caribou to play Caribou and Houlton at the Caribou Country Club on Friday, September 16, on a windy, 'Fallish' day. Caribou won the match, with the 3 teams all within 4 strokes. Caribou finished with a 184, Houlton 185 and MDI 188.
Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 32 Corning boys soccer’s Colton Loeber and Elmira girls soccer’s Emma Pack
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime hits the soccer field in this new episode! Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this weeks guests and local soccer standouts Colton Loeber and Emma Pack. Loeber was a part of last season’s Section IV Class AA Championship for Corning. The Hawks standout was […]
