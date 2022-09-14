Read full article on original website
BBC
Luke Cleary: Arrests at funeral ride-out in Coventry
Three men were arrested after a funeral for a motorcyclist saw "hundreds of bikes" being driven around Coventry. Luke Cleary, 19, died in a crash on Longford Road on 17 August. People had been asked to pay their respects peacefully on Thursday after a memorial ride-out last month resulted in...
BBC
Woman dies after car collides with coach on A9 near Slochd
A woman has died on the A9 in the Highlands after a crash involving a car and a coach. The collision between the silver Audi A4 and a white Volvo B12 single decker happened at about 19:45 on Friday near Slochd, 17 miles south of Inverness. The 73-year-old, who was...
BBC
Family pay tribute to grandmother killed in A9 crash
Police have named a grandmother who died in a crash in the Highlands involving a car and coach. Philippa Grant, who was driving a silver Audi A4, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on the A9, near Slochd, on Friday. Police Scotland have appealed to the public...
BBC
Motorway breakdown driver's death was an accident
The death of a man who was found under a motorway overbridge in Bonnybridge after his car broke down is being treated as an accident. The body of John Johnston, 47, of Glasgow, was discovered at about 00:10 on Thursday on Station Road, Longcroft. Mr Johnston's silver Ford Fiesta broke...
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls
Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
BBC
Danny Humble killing: Five teenagers jailed over Cramlington street attack
Five teenagers have been jailed for killing a man who was kicked and stamped to death while walking home. Danny Humble, 35 and a father of two, was "swarmed" as he lay on the ground during an altercation in Cramlington, Northumberland, in May 2021. Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way,...
BBC
Killer jailed for rape and attempted murder in Wellingborough
A convicted killer who came to Britain has been jailed for a minimum of 26 years for the rape and attempted murder of a stranger he left for dead in an alleyway. Sergiu Boianjiu, 38, attacked the woman as she walked home in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, in February. His trial heard...
BBC
Police probe after body found on Aberdeen roundabout
Detectives in Aberdeen are investigating after a body was discovered on a roundabout in Dyce. Emergency services were called to the roundabout near the Marriot Hotel, at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, at about 03:30 on Saturday. Locals reported road closures and the presence of a police forensic tent. Officers...
BBC
Neville Morrison death: Man jailed over 'senseless' killing of friend
A man who killed a "good-natured" father and grandfather during an altercation in Hull has been jailed. Neville Morrison, 53, was found fatally injured at an address in Roborough Close, Bransholme, on 6 March. James Hayman, 37, who had originally been charged with murder, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of...
BBC
Leeds: Toddler killed after being hit by car on driveway
A toddler has died after being hit by a car on a driveway. Emergency services were called to Coupland Road in Beeston, Leeds, at about 20:10 BST on Friday, police said. A one-year-old girl was seriously injured and was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards. A West Yorkshire Police...
BBC
Man who flew to UK to stalk woman he met online is jailed
A "perverse" American who flew to Manchester to harass a woman after threatening to murder her and rape her corpse has been jailed. Edward Best, from Chicago, became aggressive and obsessive after the pair's online relationship broke down, Greater Manchester Police said. The 26-year-old watched her home for 12 days...
BBC
Man arrested after woman found dead near hotel
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Aberdeen. The woman's body was discovered outside an address on Stoneywood Road, near the Marriot Hotel, Dyce, at about 03:30 on Saturday. Police Scotland confirmed they were treating the death as suspicious. The incident led...
BBC
Northumberland seal pup dies after being chased into the sea
A marine animal rescue group has said a seal pup died after it "spent the best part of a day being chased back into the sea by members of the public". British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said the pup was prevented from resting on the Northumberland beach. It was...
BBC
Hollywood: Teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
A teenager has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run, police say. The 16-year-old boy was found after being struck by a vehicle on Hollywood Lane, Hollywood in Worcestershire at about 21:30 BST on Saturday. The vehicle involved had left the scene and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment,...
BBC
Bushmills farm fire believed to be accidental - fire service
A large fire at a farm in Bushmills was started accidentally, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has said. The fire in a hay shed in the County Antrim village was reported at about 19:30 BST on Saturday. Six engines and 29 firefighters were deployed to the scene. A...
BBC
Further protest in Leicester following disorder
A further protest has been taking place in Leicester following large-scale disorder on Saturday. Saturday's trouble flared amid tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities, with two people arrested. Police said it was prompted by an "unplanned protest". In the latest protest, on Sunday...
BBC
Telford taxi driver who murdered family in fire refused parole again
A taxi driver who murdered two teenagers and their mother has for a second time been denied parole. Azhar Ali Mehmood, then 26, killed 16-year-old Lucy Lowe, the mother of his child, as well as her 17-year-old sister and mother Eileen Linda Lowe, 49. He was jailed for life in...
BBC
French police nab first-class wig gang suspects
A suspected gang of thieves who allegedly stole items worth €300,000 (£260,000) from first-class passengers on French trains has been captured. It is thought they stole luggage from passengers after sitting beside them on high-speed trains crossing the country. One man, aged 57, is said to have posed...
