Irvington, KY

wvih.com

Two Die In Triple Shooting

An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a woman in her 20s,...
SHIVELY, KY
wvih.com

Police Investigate Two Fatal Crashes

Louisville Metro police are investigating Friday night crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found 17-year-old Isles Kenyetta-Lee Duncan, of Louisville. was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Four Arrested After New Albany Murder

Officials in New Albany made several arrests in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man during a home invasion in early September. New Albany Police arrested 21-year-old Cortlen Barry, from Louisville; 22-year-old Hannah Cushing, from Louisville; 19-year-old Zakarion Peters and a 17-year-old unnamed juvenile from New Albany. Charges are...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WKRC

Kentucky man sentenced for breaking 9-day-old's arms, legs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky man will serve five years in prison after he admitted to beating and breaking the arms and legs of his 9-day-old son. Brent Bishop, also known as Michael Bishop, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree child abuse. Reports say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mt. Washington police arrest teens for attempted home invasion

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Thanks to a quick-thinking homeowner and the fast actions of the Mt. Washington Police Department, a potentially violent home invasion was stopped. Eighteen-year-old Elijah Sanders and 19-year-old Christian Ferguson were arrested Friday morning for attempting to break into a home on Jasper Lane. The pair...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

ISP investigating after shots fired at Clarksville police chief's home

CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after shots were fired at the Clarksville police chief's home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Clarksville Police officers were called to a home on Evergreen Drive on the report of shots fired. On scene, officers found several shell casings in the driveway of the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer, according to a spokesperson for the Town of Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wvih.com

Officials Investigate Nelson County Fatal Shooting

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release. Officials found...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wvih.com

Judge Rules Officer Violated Teen’s Rights

A federal judge has determined that a former Louisville Metro Police officer violated a teenager’s rights during a traffic stop in 2018. In his ruling on Thursday, Judge Greg Stivers says former Louisville Metro Police Officer Kevin Crawford violated Tae-Ahn Lea’s fourth amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot

An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning

Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash

A crash that occurred Thursday morning resulted in the death of a Radcliff man. According to Chris Denham, Elizabethtown Police Department public affairs officer, shortly before 7 a.m., officers were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John Road in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Denham...
RADCLIFF, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
LOUISVILLE, KY
meadecountyky.com

Meade County Man Pleads Guilty to Reckless Homicide: Gets 5-Years Probation in Plea Deal

Almost 5 years have passed since Brandenburg resident Christopher B. Stone, 48, was involved in the shooting death of Nicholas Lee Ford, 39, of Vine Grove. On Wednesday, September 14, Stone waived his right to a jury trial and changed his original plea of “not guilty” to “guilty to reckless homicide,” a felony. Standing in front of the Honorable Tim Coleman, a Special Judge brought to the Breckenridge County Courtroom from the 38th Judicial Circuit, Stone and his attorney, David F. Broderick of Bowling Green, agreed that Stone did in fact shoot Ford and, in doing so, acted recklessly.
BRANDENBURG, KY
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY

