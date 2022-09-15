Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Two Die In Triple Shooting
An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a woman in her 20s,...
wvih.com
Police Investigate Two Fatal Crashes
Louisville Metro police are investigating Friday night crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found 17-year-old Isles Kenyetta-Lee Duncan, of Louisville. was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
k105.com
Breckinridge Co. man on trial for killing his hunting buddy pleads guilty to lesser charge
An Irvington man who accidentally shot and killed a man he was deer hunting with has been sentenced to probation. Christopher B. Stone, 48, pled guilty on Wednesday to reckless homicide, a class D felony, and was sentenced to five years in prison, which will be probated for five years, according to news outlets.
wvih.com
Four Arrested After New Albany Murder
Officials in New Albany made several arrests in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man during a home invasion in early September. New Albany Police arrested 21-year-old Cortlen Barry, from Louisville; 22-year-old Hannah Cushing, from Louisville; 19-year-old Zakarion Peters and a 17-year-old unnamed juvenile from New Albany. Charges are...
WKRC
Kentucky man sentenced for breaking 9-day-old's arms, legs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky man will serve five years in prison after he admitted to beating and breaking the arms and legs of his 9-day-old son. Brent Bishop, also known as Michael Bishop, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree child abuse. Reports say...
WLKY.com
Mt. Washington police arrest teens for attempted home invasion
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Thanks to a quick-thinking homeowner and the fast actions of the Mt. Washington Police Department, a potentially violent home invasion was stopped. Eighteen-year-old Elijah Sanders and 19-year-old Christian Ferguson were arrested Friday morning for attempting to break into a home on Jasper Lane. The pair...
wdrb.com
ISP investigating after shots fired at Clarksville police chief's home
CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after shots were fired at the Clarksville police chief's home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Clarksville Police officers were called to a home on Evergreen Drive on the report of shots fired. On scene, officers found several shell casings in the driveway of the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer, according to a spokesperson for the Town of Clarksville.
wvih.com
Officials Investigate Nelson County Fatal Shooting
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release. Officials found...
wvih.com
Judge Rules Officer Violated Teen’s Rights
A federal judge has determined that a former Louisville Metro Police officer violated a teenager’s rights during a traffic stop in 2018. In his ruling on Thursday, Judge Greg Stivers says former Louisville Metro Police Officer Kevin Crawford violated Tae-Ahn Lea’s fourth amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure.
lakercountry.com
Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot
An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
wvih.com
Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning
Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
wdrb.com
Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
Owensboro man sentenced to over 2 years for meth trafficking
(WEHT) - An Owensboro man was sentenced to 260 months following a 2019 joint investigation involving the Owensboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit, the DEA Evansville Office, the ATF and other agencies in Indiana.
Wave 3
Woman killed in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after a rollover crash happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving...
WLKY.com
4 arrested, 1 still at large, in deadly New Albany home invasion
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Five people are facing charges in connection to a deadly robbery in New Albany. New Albany officials announced Friday that four people are in jail, and one is still at large. Dajour Drones, 25, was killed on Sept. 1. He was found dead in an...
wvih.com
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash
A crash that occurred Thursday morning resulted in the death of a Radcliff man. According to Chris Denham, Elizabethtown Police Department public affairs officer, shortly before 7 a.m., officers were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John Road in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Denham...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man flags down officer on Watterson Expressway after car shot up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car was hit by several bullets Thursday night, leaving the driver injured, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. According to LMPD, just before midnight, an off-duty LMPD officer was on I-264 near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when a driver flagged them down for help. When...
wpsdlocal6.com
Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
meadecountyky.com
Meade County Man Pleads Guilty to Reckless Homicide: Gets 5-Years Probation in Plea Deal
Almost 5 years have passed since Brandenburg resident Christopher B. Stone, 48, was involved in the shooting death of Nicholas Lee Ford, 39, of Vine Grove. On Wednesday, September 14, Stone waived his right to a jury trial and changed his original plea of “not guilty” to “guilty to reckless homicide,” a felony. Standing in front of the Honorable Tim Coleman, a Special Judge brought to the Breckenridge County Courtroom from the 38th Judicial Circuit, Stone and his attorney, David F. Broderick of Bowling Green, agreed that Stone did in fact shoot Ford and, in doing so, acted recklessly.
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
