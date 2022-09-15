Read full article on original website
uky.edu
Popular podcast host Dani Shapiro coming to campus Sept. 29
The event — sponsored by the Department of Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies (WRD) — will take place at 6 p.m. in White Hall Classroom Building, Room 102. All students, faculty and staff are invited to attend Shapiro’s talk, “Family Secrets and the Stories We Carry.”
UK to host public reading of US Constitution for Constitution Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — Tomorrow is Constitution Day — the American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.
KYNETIC selects 9 to submit commercialization proposals, offers open online training series
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — The Kentucky Network for Innovation and Commercialization (KYNETIC) has selected nine applicants from its Cycle 6 to submit full proposals to the KYNETIC External Review Board in October. KYNETIC is a National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded Research Evaluation and Commercialization Hub (REACH)...
UK Graduate School seeks nominations for 2023 honorary doctoral degrees
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — The University Joint Committee on Honorary Degrees (UJCHD) is currently seeking nomination packages for candidates of honorary doctoral degrees to be awarded at the university’s commencement ceremonies in May 2023. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Nominations may be...
