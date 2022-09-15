ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
uky.edu

Popular podcast host Dani Shapiro coming to campus Sept. 29

The event — sponsored by the Department of Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies (WRD) — will take place at 6 p.m. in White Hall Classroom Building, Room 102. All students, faculty and staff are invited to attend Shapiro’s talk, “Family Secrets and the Stories We Carry.”
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK to host public reading of US Constitution for Constitution Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — Tomorrow is Constitution Day — the American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK Graduate School seeks nominations for 2023 honorary doctoral degrees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — The University Joint Committee on Honorary Degrees (UJCHD) is currently seeking nomination packages for candidates of honorary doctoral degrees to be awarded at the university’s commencement ceremonies in May 2023. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Nominations may be...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy