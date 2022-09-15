ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Euphoria and Kissing Booth star lands Elvis role in new movie

Euphoria's Jacob Elordi is about to play Elvis Presley for writer-director Sofia Coppola's Priscilla movie. Based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the movie will recount intimate moments from her marriage to the King of Rock and Roll, and begins filming in Toronto this autumn. Deadline reports that...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced

J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Matthew McConaughey's new movie scrapped weeks before production

Matthew McConaughey movie Dallas Sting has been pulled by Skydance Media just weeks before production was scheduled to kick off in New Orleans. According to Deadline, the real-life sports underdog story raised "impropriety" allegations that were subsequently investigated by the producers, who decided to scrap this Rocky-esque drama as a result.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Ex-Bake Off contestant criticises distracting hosts

Ex Bake Off contestant Dan Chambers has opened up about the hosts on the popular show and how distracting they could be while the contestants competed. In an interview with Metro, Chambers – who was the first person to be eliminated when he appeared on the show in 2019 – said that while host Neil Fielding was very funny, some of the comments he made were so outrageous that they weren't aired on the show.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Missed episodes CAN and OZ

My daughter just told me that it’s been said on Drag Race groups? (sorry I don’t do social media)that the Canadian final will be on Tuesday, Down Under on Wednesday though don’t know if that is both episodes and then as we know UK4 starts Thursday. Although I already know who wins DRCAN3 I still want to watch it.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Ticket to Paradise stars explain how Booksmart reunion helped new movie

Booksmart stars Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd have explained how previously working together "definitely helped" when it came to playing best friends in their new rom-com Ticket to Paradise. The film, which stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts as warring exes, reunites the pair on screen for the first time...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrity
digitalspy.com

My So Called Life...

Finally gotten around to watching this and I am in love with it - Claire Danes and the whole cast are brilliant. Yeah, I agree. It was a brilliant show and Claire Danes was just fantastic. It's always been one of my 'cancelled too soon' shows whenever anyone asks. Yeah,...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan teases spin-off with new pic

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has teased the upcoming spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City with a new behind-the-scenes picture. The Negan actor posted a black-and-white behind-the-scenes shot of him and his co-star Lauren Cohan (Maggie Greene) to his social media. In the photograph, Morgan has his...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Cold openings (scenes before the opening titles) in soaps

EastEnders recently aired what's known as a cold opening in soapland where some scenes aired before the opening titles. I wondered what people think of this approach, particuarly for soaps? Is it worth doing for regular episodes?. I though it worked well on this occasion. and you can see the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Urban Gothic - C5 Show 2000-2001

I was clearing out some space and came across a box set for this show with both season on it. I must have picked it up years ago and never got around to watching it. Got all excited there as I thought you meant 'American Gothic'. Loved that back in the 90's. Sorry, not helping on your Urban Gothic - good luck, hope you like it.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead star joins Superman and Lois as huge DC villain

Following a teaser at the end of season two, Superman & Lois has found its Bruno Mannheim, with former The Walking Dead star Chad L Coleman being cast in the role. As reported on TV Line, Coleman will play the Intergang crime boss in the third season of The CW's superhero show, which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular pair as they return to Smallville.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

🎇Emmerdale Sunday 18th September 2022🎇

Good evening Emmerdalians. The second half of Friday's episode 🤞🤞. Liam returns home with Leyla, but things are tense between the two of them. Meanwhile, Noah accepts a position as Marcus's apprentice. Elsewhere, Bernice confronts Rishi over ditching her at lunch. Dark and gloomy here. The lights are on...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Voice UK 2022 - Blind Auditions - September 17 - 8pm - ITV1

Will - Cleo, Rain. Week 2 auditions - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/632525-the-voice-2022-recap-all-of-the-blind-auditions-from-week-two.html. Week 3 preview - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/633016-the-voice-uk-2022-first-look-meet-the-contestants-on-this-weekends-auditions.html. Reminder, if the show is pulled to make way for any Royal coverage, then this thread will roll over to next week. Enjoy, complain or both. The choice is yours.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 3 - September 17 - 6.30pm - ITV1

"Joel Dommett hosts as five of the remaining disguised celebrities return to the stage with new routines, with Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to guess who they are. Two of the contestants then compete in a dramatic dance-off, before the identity of the third incognito star is revealed."
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Why is the launch show so delayed this year?

I want my strictly fix now! Lol. Is this the latest the show has launched? I’m used to earlier launch dates comparing to previous years. Somebody fill me in what’s going on please!. Posts: 125. Forum Member. ✭. 17/09/22 - 13:09 #2. … because there’s the small matter of...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Classic Corrie Today Sarah Platt/Internet Grooming Story

This is how you do a great issue driven story/plot. Watch listen & learn instead of the utter dross you churn out now. If you haven't seen it yet, I wont spoilt it for you. If done now the stalker would probably end up as a regular and bow out in a sensationalist stunt. And would make numerous returns to milk the story further.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Stranger Things star's Netflix Halloween movie

Stranger Things actress Priah Ferguson stars in the first trailer for Netflix's latest Halloween movie. Titled The Curse of Bridge Hollow, the film sees teenager Sydney (Ferguson) relocating from Brooklyn with her mum and dad (Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland) to a small American town, where residents "kind of go crazy" for the spooky season.
