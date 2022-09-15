If You Used To Live Paycheck-To-Paycheck And Broke The Cycle, Tell Me How

Related
People Who Cook Often, Occasionally, Or Almost Never: Tell Us The Food-Related Questions You Really Need Answers To
Whatever your cooking question, concern, or dilemma is — I'm here to help.
26 Screenshots That Prove Buying And Selling Anything Online Is An Actual Nightmare
"I'll give you $1,000 and a baby crocodile."
15 Screenshots Of People In MLMs Getting Called Out That'll Be Cathartic If You've Ever Been Hit With The Dreaded "Hey, Girl!"
"Hun you got the wrong person, I'm a hairstylist."
People Are Sharing Subtle Signs Someone Isn't A Good Person And The Alarm Bells Are Going Off On Full-Blast
"I've learned that when someone is claiming to be really 'direct,' 'blunt,' or 'honest,' it is often a self-justification for being controlling and rude."
18 Wannabe "Influencers" Acting Like Entitled A-Holes, And Honestly It's So Embarrassing
They really think people care about their follower count!
25 People Who Got Rich Later In Life Are Sharing What Surprised Them Most About It, And I've Truly Never, Ever Thought About Wealth This Way
"One friend asked me for $18,000, but to please not tell his wife and he would pay me back. A family member also asked me to help pay down their credit card debt, which was over $49,000 (!!!!!)."
"It's An Absolute Masterpiece": People Are Sharing The One Book They'll Forever Recommend For Others To Pick Up And Read
"Not a single wasted word or poorly formed sentence to be found."
People Are Sharing What It's Like To Have Much Older Siblings
"My niece is three years older than me."
These 23 People Didn't Realize Their Childhood Habits Were Super Weird Until Their Spouse Was Like "WTF Are You Doing?!" 👀👀👀
"I knew my wife grew up in a house; I just didn't know it was a under a rock." —@GrumpusDad
21 Safety Tips For Women Who Run And Hike Alone, AKA Your Daily Reminder That Being A Woman Is HARD
"I always wear only one headphone, am very aware of my surroundings, and carry a taser."
Groceries Are So Expensive Right Now, So Please Share Your Best Low-Cost (Yet Tasty) Recipe With Us
I am so tired of peanut butter sandwiches and instant noodles...
Four Red Flags 🚩 You Should Look Out For In A Toxic Boss, According To This Career Coach
"They present a heavy workload as an opportunity or source of motivation." 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩
"No One Would Ever Know It Actually Came From A Box": People Are Sharing Their Shameless (But Brilliant) "Lazy Cooking" Hacks That Save Time And Effort In The Ktichen
"Is it the same as homemade from scratch? No. Can I quickly tweak it to make it exactly what I want without spending hours doing it the 'right way'? Absolutely."
Tell Us Your Best Tips For Having A Budget-Friendly Vacation?
I want a luxury trip, but I do not want that luxury price tag. Everyone loves vacation. In fact, if we could be on vacation 52 weeks of the year, that really would be ideal. However, as we all know...holidays cost money. Sometimes, they cost A LOT OF MONEY. Of...
