If You Used To Live Paycheck-To-Paycheck And Broke The Cycle, Tell Me How

By Jess Goodwin
 5 days ago

If you, like me, live in the US and get by paycheck to paycheck, you're far from in the minority. It turns out 61% of American workers live paycheck to paycheck — a number that was at 55% last year.

Bravo / Via giphy.com

If you used to live paycheck to paycheck, but don't anymore, I would like to know how!

CBS / Via giphy.com

Maybe it was something small, like creating a budgeting spreadsheet and realizing you were spending an absolutely absurd amount of money on takeout.

CBS / Via giphy.com

Or maybe it was something big, like selling your car.

Carter Chevrolet / giphy.com

Whatever it is, head to the comments and let me — and everyone else trying to break out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle — know for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

