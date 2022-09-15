Read full article on original website
Related
Maher kick lifts Rush, Cowboys over Burrow, Bengals, 20-17
ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Cooper Rush had no choice but to smile as he embraced offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after the winning kick for the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott’s backup now has a 2-0 career record filling in, with winning drives on his final possession both times. That was enough to let the emotion flow for the normally stoic Rush, at least for a few moments.
Jerry Jones praises Cooper Rush, says record won't change Dak Prescott's return timeline
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in a different kind of mood following his team’s 20-17 walk-off win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0