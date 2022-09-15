We're actually distant cousins Ma'am... You'll never believe the stars who are related to Queen Elizabeth II

Read full article on original website
In 1953, "Queen-crazy" American women looked to Elizabeth II as a source of inspiration
This article was originally published on The Conversation. In the spring of 1953, women from across the United States traveled to Britain – for many, it was their first time abroad. The impetus for the trip was Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, held in Westminster Abbey on a rainy June...
Here's How Prince George, Princess Charlotte Will Honor Queen Elizabeth At Funeral
Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children will play a special role in their great-grandmother's funeral on Monday.
Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”
Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
Shops suffer shortage of black hats as demand rockets ahead of Queen's funeral... and even Beatrice is hit
Princess Beatrice was turned away empty-handed from a top store amid a shortage of black hats in London. Demand soared after little more than a week’s notice was given of the day of the funeral, making the black ‘pill box’ one of London’s most sought-after items.
