We're actually distant cousins Ma'am... You'll never believe the stars who are related to Queen Elizabeth II

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Truth Hurts.” Read at your own risk!. The latest installment of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? followed up on the drama between Angela Deem and her husband Michael Ilesanmi, as she questioned whether or not he was “sneaking around” on her via his new social media page. While she claimed to be sure that Michael created another Instagram account specifically to flirt with other women, the star was called out by someone viewers might not have expected: her daughter Skyla. She noted her mom wasn’t exactly innocent regarding her online behavior with her Canadian ex-Las Vegas stripper pal Billy. Angela explained that the situation with Billy is completely different, though anyone searching her Instagram may soon discover her excuse doesn’t hold a ton of water, though there's at least a virtuous element at play.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO