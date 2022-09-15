ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City's John Stones: 'I just decided to pull the trigger!'

By Matt Skinner
 3 days ago

Manchester City's John Stones marked his return to the first team action against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League with a strike that inspired a late comeback victory

John Stones struck a superb equaliser with ten minutes remaining at the Etihad Stadium after Manchester City target Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the Bundesliga side.

The England international scored his fifth in the competition in his career, which sparked the comeback for Pep Guardiola's side, with Erling Haaland scoring just four minutes later against his former club.

The victory keeps the Cityzens top of Group G, with the 28-year-old admitting that his advanced position meant he decided to give it a go.

"I try and take up those positions," Stones said.

John Stones

IMAGO / Sportimage

"The manager wants us in those sorts of areas for things like that and to control the counterattack as well."

"We were in good positions to pick up the pieces and it was one of those things. I was getting a few shouts and I just decided to pull the trigger."

Stones, who played in an unfamiliar right-back role against the German side, also admitted that after an uninspiring first 45 minutes, the players, along with Guardiola, worked things out at the interval and put it into practice during the second half to demonstrate their ability to recover.

Jude Bellingham Celebrating Scoring The Opener For Borussia Dortmund

IMAGO / News Images

"It was difficult; we were not at our best tonight," he admitted.

"First half, we made it difficult; we didn't use the ball well and had sloppy passes and things like that.

"We had some stern words at halftime between each other to change that in the second half, and we did that."

