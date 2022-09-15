Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift confirms that Jack Antonoff worked on new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has confirmed that Jack Antonoff worked on her upcoming new album, ‘Midnights’. The singer’s 10th studio album is set to land on October 21, and was announced during a surprise appearance from the singer at the MTV VMAs last month. Thus far, no collaborators or...
Watch Phoenix perform Ezra Koenig collaboration ‘Tonight’ on ‘The Late Show’
This week saw Phoenix make an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, teaming up with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig to perform their new single ‘Tonight’. The five-piece French band performed live on Colbert’s New York soundstage, while Koenig’s part comes via synchronised video. It’s appears that his “performance” is the same footage used in the song’s official music video, with Koenig riding in the passenger’s seat of a taxi driving through Tokyo.
Watch Fontaines D.C. bring ‘Roman Holiday’ to ‘Corden’
Fontaines D.C. are currently on a US headline tour, and stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden this week to perform ‘Roman Holiday’. The band released their third album ‘Skinty Fia’ back in April, and have been touring it ever since, with sets at Glastonbury and more ahead of an upcoming UK and Ireland headline tour.
Kanye West opens new private school, ‘Donda Academy’
Kanye West has opened a Christian preparatory private school called Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California. The tuition-based school aims to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders,” according to its website. “Each day, Donda students learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment...
Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s soaring new song ‘Talking To Yourself’
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new preview of her upcoming album ‘The Loneliest Time’ – listen to ‘Talking To Yourself’ below. The new album, which follows 2019’s ‘Dedicated’, is set to arrive on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope and features a range of collaborators including Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer and Alex Hope.
Lady Gaga cancels Miami ‘Chromatica Ball’ gig midway through due to storm
Lady Gaga was forced to cancel the final gig of her ‘Chromatica Ball’ stadium tour midway through last night due to a storm. The star was playing a gig at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday night (September 17) when adverse weather conditions forced her to abandon the gig with six songs remaining.
‘Moonage Daydream’ review: freak out in the glow of a true artistic original
The most telling moment in Brett Morgen’s new David Bowie doc comes about half-way through. Pale-faced and sporting a tan fedora, Starman is asked a very boring question by an interviewer as they drive through the Californian desert. Instead of answering, he giggles, and announces “there’s a fly in my milk!” A few seconds pass before the smile fades. “He’s a foreign body… which is kind of how I feel.”
Mura Masa’s new album ‘Demon Time’ was inspired by ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
Mura Masa released his third album ‘Demon Time’ today (September 16) and has revealed it was inspired by Sonic The Hedgehog. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘R.Y.C’ features collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Shygirl, Slowthai, Pa Salieu and PinkPantheress but according to Mura Masa (real name Alex Crossan), Sega’s iconic mascot also played a big part in the creation of the record.
Earl Sweatshirt performs new music in ‘Atlanta’ season 4 premiere
The season four opener of Donald Glover‘s Atlanta, which premiered on FX this week (September 15), features new music from Earl Sweatshirt. During the season premiere, the characters Paper Boi (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) mourned the death of a rapper called Blue Blood, whose music was playing through the speakers during the scene.
Oti Mabuse showed off her sensational style on Saturday before sitting on the panel during ITV's The Masked Dancer. The ballroom professional, 32, cut a glamorous figure in a glittering purple bodysuit and tight leather flares. She boosted her height in a pair of black chunky heels while posing for...
Grimes says new album ‘Book 1’ is “done”
Grimes says her new album, ‘Book 1’, is “done”, taking to social media today (September 17) to share a handful of details. On Twitter, Grimes wrote: “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I.” She went on to share details of how the release’s final track was completed. “Perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave,” she wrote, “and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”
GOT7’s JAY B teases forthcoming mini-album with a “highlight medley”
GOT7 singer and soloist JAY B has released a highlight medley for his forthcoming mini-album, ‘Be Yourself’. In a visual framed through the lens of a security camera on a music video set, the highlight reel sees JAY B perform snippets of the title track ‘go UP’ and the five other tracks from the forthcoming project. Each performance of the track is shot from a different part of the set.
The Mars Volta on going “pop” and those Kanye West rumours
The Mars Volta have spoke to NME about their new “pop” album and the rumours of them working with Kanye West. Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López released their new self-titled album as The Mars Volta today (September 16) – a record that draws influence from the likes of Van Morrison, Slade, David Bowie’s later work and Peter Gabriel. “It’s safe to say we’ve made a pop album,” explained Bixler-Zavala.
Watch ABBA’s Frida make surprise appearance at ABBA Voyage concert
ABBA‘s Anni-Frid Lyngstad made a surprise appearance at last night’s ABBA Voyage show in east London. The “revolutionary” concert series began in May at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It sees digital versions of the Swedish pop icons perform a hits-filled set, backed by a 10-piece live band.
Father John Misty covers Stevie Wonder for new live EP
Father John Misty has covered Stevie Wonder‘s ‘I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)’ as part of a new live EP. ‘Live At Electric Lady’ was recorded at the iconic Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, New York City back in May. Comprising six tracks, the special collection contains live versions of five songs from FJM’s latest album ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’.
Robbie Williams breaks Official Chart records with ‘XXV’
Robbie Williams has broken Official Chart records as his latest album ‘XXV’ tops the Official Albums Chart. The pop star released ‘XXV’, which contains re-recorded and orchestrated versions of songs from across his career, last Friday (September 9), and it is now his 14th Number One solo album.
Heavenly announce first gig in 28 years and album reissue series
Heavenly have announced details of their first gig in 28 years, alongside details of an extensive album reissue series. The ’90s indie band will reissue all four of their studio albums via the Skep Wax label across a two year period. The first album to be reissued will be...
Hit SBS K-drama ‘Dr. Romantic’ to return for a third season
Popular South Korean medical drama series Dr. Romantic has been renewed for a third season. According to a source from SBS consulted by Edaily, cast members Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung will be reprising their roles as Boo Yong-joo, Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae respectively. Director Yoo In-suk,...
Soundtrack Of My Life: Dermot O’Leary
“Irish music was a huge part of my upbringing, as were Elvis Presley and Nat King Cole: two of my mother’s favourites. My mum says Cole’s ‘Nature Boy’ reminds her of my dad – although I asked her about that recently and she said, ‘Oh no, that song doesn’t remind me of your dad at all’. That’s a complete lie! My whole life she’s been telling me this is dad’s song.”
