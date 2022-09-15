Read full article on original website
The 2023 Ford Mustang Has A Big Surprise for Europe
After about 60 years of history, the Mustang entered its seventh-generation during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. With a design heavily inspired by the Camaro - but that’s a story for another time - the new Mustang will also be offered in Europe starting early next year. And, to everyone’s surprise, the new 5.0-liter V-8 engine - well, not really new, but revised, will also be offered on the old continent.
2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Makes The Last Call With 807 HP
Dodge launched the fifth out of a series of seven “Last Call” models the company designed to say goodbye to the traditional Charger and Challenger as a new era is about to begin. After the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models, the new Charger King Daytona made its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. It will be limited to only 300 units and comes with an extra 10 horsepower over the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - the model it is based on. The sixth model will be unveiled on September 21, 2022, while the last one will arrive at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. You can start placing your orders later in the fall of 2022 when we will also get details on the prices.
This H-Tech Raptor Conversion Kit for the Traxxas RC Bronco is Perfection
After 25 years of absence, the Bronco made a return as Ford’s top-performing 4X4 and of one of the most desirable off-road vehicles in America. The Raptor made things even more interesting and the Bronco a lot more enticing. With the launch of the Bronco, Traxxas built an RC version that was meant to offer the same off-road driving pleasure for people that couldn’t afford the real deal. With prices from $549, the Traxxas’ version is a lot more affordable. But who thought that even an RC car can receive a conversion kit? The guys over H-Tech have found a way to completely transform the look of the Bronco Raptor Traxxas TRX4 and the result is close to perfection.
The 2024 Ford Mustang is For Enthusiasts, and the Proof Is Everywhere
The iconic Ford Mustang is officially in its seventh generation. The American icon dates back to 1964 and until now, nearly 10.0 million examples, from all generations, have been sold in the U.S. alone. With the 2024 Ford Mustang finally out, many expected hybridization to become a part of the Pony car’s legacy, but it seems, this will not be the case for at least another generation. More importantly, we finally get a clear look at the 2024 Ford Mustang and despite some of the iconic design cues no longer being present, there is a lot to like about it.
A 1,000 HP Nissan GT-R Is What It Takes To Face A Ferrari SF90
Ever since Ferrari launched the SF90 Stradale, very few cars have been able to face its strength and speed. And in fact, most of the cars that stood a chance were heavily modified cars, like for example a 950+ horsepower Turbo S that was able to keep up with the Italian supercar. In the latest video, the guys over CarWow have found another cool car that had a chance to beat the SF90. As no surprise we are again talking about a heavily modified car: a Nissan GT-R tuned by the guys over JM Imports.
The R5 Performance Concept Will Expose Renault’s High-Performance Ambitions
For the Paris Motor Show later this month, Renault is preparing a new show car based on the Renault 5 Concept revealed in 2021. Based on first teaser images it will be a very sporty-looking hot hatch with three doors refined with an eye-catching rear wing in the back. Compared to the R5 concept unveiled last year, this version gets a new aerodynamic package consisting of wider fenders with extra wide wheels, extended side sills, and new bumper diffusors. This bold new appearance makes you definitely want more.
Will a Turbocharged Engine Finally Sort Out The Toyota GR86?
The Toyota GR86 is the logical evolution of the Toyota GT86, which brought back the affordable, rear-wheel-drive coupe to the sports car world. We all know that its biggest problem was the lack of power and torque from the normally-aspirated flat-four. The GR86 was a big step up in terms of performance, but now, a version of the compact Japanese coupe featuring a modified version of the GR Corolla’s turbocharged inline-three has emerged. Here’s what it might mean for the model.
2023 Ducati Monster SP Is A Hit & A Miss
For its second world premiere, Ducati has taken the wraps off the new-for-2023 Monster SP which headlines the Monster lineup. The SP, as we suspected earlier, boasts a number of upgrades over the standard variant, including shiny Ohlins and top-shelf Brembos. However, there are some misses too. 2023 Ducati Monster...
The BMW X4’s Reign of Quirkiness is Coming to an End
BMW was the pioneer in developing the whole coupe-SUV segment and that was eventually followed by many European brands. While the X6 is a more robust and luxurious iteration of the body style, the X4 has been quite a good deal for the money it demands. BMW updated the X4 in 2021, which added a redesigned exterior, an updated dashboard, and mild-hybrid technology to the M40i trim. However, it seems that BMW might axe the X4 coupe-SUV to make way for a cleaner, greener, all-electric iX4. A close source to Bimmerpost has revealed the fate of this baby X6, so now might be the best time to get your hands on one before it’s too late.
