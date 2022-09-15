German economy minister: no information on any changes to Tesla plans in Germany

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday he had no information on any changes to Tesla's (TSLA.O) plans in Germany.

On Wednesday, German radio broadcaster rbb reported that the U.S. e-car maker's plans to expand its factory outside Berlin had been shelved for the time being. read more

Asked whether he had any indication that Tesla was suspending investments in Germany or more broadly speaking any plans in Germany, Habeck replied: "No, I don't have."

He said he had been focused on the Ukraine issue last night, adding of Tesla: "So I haven't really looked into that. But as you know and maybe remember, Tesla said they didn't want to have state aid, so in a way this is private business."

"I have no deeper information right now."

Writing by Rachel More and Christian Kraemer Editing by Paul Carrel

