Kingman, AZ

Life sentence for Ketchner￼

KINGMAN – Twice convicted killer Darrell Ketchner declined comment, but a local judge had plenty to say at the September 14 sentencing hearing for the 64-year-old Kingman man he called a “rotten human being”. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Williams minced no words in telling Ketchner...
KINGMAN, AZ
Officer-involved shooting was deadly￼

KINGMAN – A deadly officer-involved shooting occurred in Kingman on Thursday, September 15. Deputy Kingman Police Chief Joel Freed said a traffic stop was conducted about 8:15 p.m. on the premise that the vehicle was occupied by a passenger named in a felony arrest warrant. Freed said the 36-year-old...
KINGMAN, AZ
Kingman, AZ
Kingman, AZ
Food stamp fraud couple in court again￼

KINGMAN – A slew of probation violations are alleged for a Kingman couple who entered plea agreements after they were charged with engaging in fraud to steal almost $90,000 in food stamps from the State of Arizona. An Arizona Attorney General’s Office 22-count indictment alleged that Brian Clark, 49,...
KINGMAN, AZ
Mummified Body Discovered In Bathtub After Arizona Home Burglarized

Officers made an usual discovery after being called for a burglary in a northwestern Arizona home. Bullhead City police officers responded to a burglary in progress call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters rummaging through items inside the house. Reports state that there were the door...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Pastor serves churches in Bullhead, Havasu, Parker￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Pastor James Boundey serves three Arizona 7th Day Adventist Churches: Lake Havasu, Parker and Bullhead City. Services are held on the Sabbath, the day God set aside for rest and fellowship—and Adventists adhere to the no-work-from-sunup-to-sundown, even publishing sunrise and sunset times in the weekly bulletin. Boundey’s Sept 3 sermon reflected upon the fellowship that God wants to create with each of us as individuals—and the fellowship God wants us to create among all people.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
'Mummified' body found in Arizona home after officers respond to reports of a burglary

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A mummified body was found inside an Arizona home while police were investigating a report of a woman burglarizing that very house on Sept. 10. At around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Bullhead City Police Department in Mohave County were called to a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Neighbors told police they thought their neighbor moved away because she hasn't been seen in a year.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Human remains found in Mohave County wash, sheriff says

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after Mohave County authorities say human remains were found in a Golden Valley wash. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says detectives were notified just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 that a "possible human skull" was found in a wash area near Ligurta Road and Unkar Drive.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Christmas is coming in Downtown Kingman￼

KINGMAN – Christmas is coming to Downtown Kingman! Christmas parade participants are encouraged to register now for the Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights to be held Saturday, Dec. 2. This will be a stationary parade similar to the last two years. There will be both a driving lane...
KINGMAN, AZ
2 Killed in Plane Crash on Kingman [Seligman, AZ]

The crash happened on September 13th, at around 1:30 p.m., in a remote area of northwest Arizona. According to police, they received a call about a missing aircraft. The report stated that a single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in the area of Seligman. When emergency crews found the...
SELIGMAN, AZ
Missing Kingman man found dead after weeks-long search

KINGMAN, Ariz. — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of 49-year-old Justin Pardun-Dobson after his body was discovered Friday afternoon. Detectives with the sheriff's office were called to the 3600 block of Lum Avenue in Kingman for a body that had been discovered in a maintenance hole in the alleyway.
KINGMAN, AZ
Jet Jam PWC Championships At Crazy Horse Campground

Jet Jam PWC Championships cotinue today at Crazy Hourse Campground with an awards ceremonty at 4 p.m. The even began Friday and has provided spills and thrills throughout the weekend. The Best of the West series began in Lake Havasu in March and culminates this weekend. See some of the...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Homicide suspect found dead in jail cell￼

KINGMAN – A homicide suspect possibly committed suicide at the Mohave County Adult Detention Center in Kingman. The Sheriff’s Office reports that Justin Jarvy, 33, Yucca, is the focus of a continuing in-custody death investigation. Jarvy was arrested and jailed for second degree murder Saturday, September 3 after...
KINGMAN, AZ

