A strong ground game and key defensive stands propel USC football to comfortable home win
Throughout the week, the emphasis for the No. 7 USC Trojans has been to put together a more complete football game. Following a win at Stanford last weekend where USC was outscored 14-6 in the second half, head coach Lincoln Riley expressed a desire for his team to play its best football for the full 60 minutes.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Travis Dye said this USC team is the best team he’s been on: What does that mean?
That’s all USC’s offense could muster in the second half against a subpar Stanford defense. The Trojans’ run game only put up 42 yards after the break. Yet, the lead rusher of that running back group commended the team after the game. “I’ve been on some really...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC football strives for more consistency in Wednesday’s practice
Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, No. 7 USC football boasts a 2-0 record, shares the FBS lead in points per game and ranks tied for fourth in forced turnovers. Despite all of that, Wednesday’s practice focused mostly on what both sides of the ball need to do better ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against Fresno State.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC takes on Fresno State in a Saturday night showdown
USC picked up right where it left off against Rice with an offensive showcase against Stanford, axing the tree 41-28. To no one’s surprise, offensive firepower was the highlight of the game. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams and junior wide receiver Jordan Addison looked like they had been playing together for years. The play of the day was a 75-yard bomb from Williams to Addison on the opening play of USC’s third drive. It was not until the fourth quarter that the Cardinal showed signs of life, but by then it was too late.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Slinging the Sand: A recap of the AVP season so far
“Slinging the Sand” is a column by Chris Nigro about professional beach volleyball. Beach volleyball is a sport that, unfortunately, gets very little media coverage. If you’re like most people, the only time you watch beach volleyball is during the Olympics. Personally, I think that’s a shame. There...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC ranks no. 25 in the U.S. News best college ranking
USC earned a No. 25 ranking in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 college rankings, up two spots from last year’s ranking. Each fall, U.S. News & World Report publishes its annual ranking of the best colleges in the United States, which evaluates schools on measures including graduation and retention rates, academic reputation and student-faculty ratio.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Beloved professor and journalist Henry Fuhrmann dies at 65
Former USC professor and L.A. Times editor Henry Fuhrmann died at age 65 from a sudden illness on Wednesday, his family announced, first reported by the Los Angeles Times. Fuhrmann began his journalism career in 1989 when he joined the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) to further connect his passion for journalism with his identity. Fuhrmann quickly rose up the ranks, where he served on the AAJA Board of Directors and Advisory Board before accepting a role as co-president. Beyond co-president, Fuhrmann earned himself the title of “AAJA Elder” for his many professional accomplishments over his long career.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Mindy Kaling to receive first Multihyphenate Award and kick off accompanying speaker series
Mindy Kaling is set to receive the first-ever Multihyphenate Award from the USC School of Dramatic Arts on Saturday, Sept. 17. Kaling has shown her talents on both sides of the camera in hit shows including “The Office,” “The Mindy Project,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and “Never Have I Ever”. She will also be featured in the first installment of SDA’s Multihyphenate Masterclass speaker series.
