USC picked up right where it left off against Rice with an offensive showcase against Stanford, axing the tree 41-28. To no one’s surprise, offensive firepower was the highlight of the game. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams and junior wide receiver Jordan Addison looked like they had been playing together for years. The play of the day was a 75-yard bomb from Williams to Addison on the opening play of USC’s third drive. It was not until the fourth quarter that the Cardinal showed signs of life, but by then it was too late.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO