ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC football strives for more consistency in Wednesday’s practice

Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, No. 7 USC football boasts a 2-0 record, shares the FBS lead in points per game and ranks tied for fourth in forced turnovers. Despite all of that, Wednesday’s practice focused mostly on what both sides of the ball need to do better ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against Fresno State.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC takes on Fresno State in a Saturday night showdown

USC picked up right where it left off against Rice with an offensive showcase against Stanford, axing the tree 41-28. To no one’s surprise, offensive firepower was the highlight of the game. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams and junior wide receiver Jordan Addison looked like they had been playing together for years. The play of the day was a 75-yard bomb from Williams to Addison on the opening play of USC’s third drive. It was not until the fourth quarter that the Cardinal showed signs of life, but by then it was too late.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
City
Stanford, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
uscannenbergmedia.com

Slinging the Sand: A recap of the AVP season so far

“Slinging the Sand” is a column by Chris Nigro about professional beach volleyball. Beach volleyball is a sport that, unfortunately, gets very little media coverage. If you’re like most people, the only time you watch beach volleyball is during the Olympics. Personally, I think that’s a shame. There...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC ranks no. 25 in the U.S. News best college ranking

USC earned a No. 25 ranking in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 college rankings, up two spots from last year’s ranking. Each fall, U.S. News & World Report publishes its annual ranking of the best colleges in the United States, which evaluates schools on measures including graduation and retention rates, academic reputation and student-faculty ratio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Beloved professor and journalist Henry Fuhrmann dies at 65

Former USC professor and L.A. Times editor Henry Fuhrmann died at age 65 from a sudden illness on Wednesday, his family announced, first reported by the Los Angeles Times. Fuhrmann began his journalism career in 1989 when he joined the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) to further connect his passion for journalism with his identity. Fuhrmann quickly rose up the ranks, where he served on the AAJA Board of Directors and Advisory Board before accepting a role as co-president. Beyond co-president, Fuhrmann earned himself the title of “AAJA Elder” for his many professional accomplishments over his long career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Mindy Kaling to receive first Multihyphenate Award and kick off accompanying speaker series

Mindy Kaling is set to receive the first-ever Multihyphenate Award from the USC School of Dramatic Arts on Saturday, Sept. 17. Kaling has shown her talents on both sides of the camera in hit shows including “The Office,” “The Mindy Project,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and “Never Have I Ever”. She will also be featured in the first installment of SDA’s Multihyphenate Masterclass speaker series.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy