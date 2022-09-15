ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody

‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
HILO, HI
FBI and Hawaii Police searching for alleged kidnapper after teen, 15, escapes

HILO, Hawaii - A 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped at knifepoint on the island of Hawaii on Friday has managed to escape her abductor. An Amber Alert, issued on Friday after the girl's disappearance, and re-issued on Saturday morning, has been canceled. Mikella Debina, 15, (pictured) was allegedly kidnapped around...
HILO, HI
Hawaii County, HI
Hawaii County, HI
Waikoloa Village, HI
Hawaii State
Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction

The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
HILO, HI
Defendants accused of beating hotel security guard get new trial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people sentenced for the brutal beating of hotel security guard, John Kanui, on Hawaii Island will be getting a new trial. The appeals court decision comes on the heels of the four-year anniversary of the attack. Kanui’s family said they are shocked and in disbelief after the Intermediate Court of Appeals […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
Police Investigating Woman Found Dead on Puna Property

Authorities are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in the Puna District early this morning. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an active burglary at a residence on Kahakai Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. According to an HPD press release this morning, it was reported that the residence was being renovated and no one should have been on the premises.
HILO, HI
Officials unable to determine credibility of big cat sightings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After looking into reports of a big cat on Hawaii Island, officials said they are unable to determine the credibility of recent sightings. In a statement, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said that they have made attempts to follow up on the reports but have not received responses from eyewitnesses. Agricultural inspectors […]
HAWAII STATE
Police Seek Public Help Finding Pāhoa Man

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Pāhoa man who was reported missing. According to Hawai’i police, 31-year-old Gary Silva-Evangelista has not been heard from since 2019. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas. Silva-Evangelista is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing...
PAHOA, HI
Officials investigating reported sighting of mountain lion on Big Island

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A possible big cat sighting is being investigated on the Big Island. Video sent in to KITV4 from a local hotel in the Captain Cook area showed the reported sighting. The hotel owners say a guest from California reported seeing a possible mountain lion near the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Kinue Road around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
Visit Hawai`i Island: Honoka`a Public House

We spent some time in Honoka`a looking for a place to do take-out. After some unsuccessful attempts at other spots, we decided to go to Honoka`a Public House, and we were pleasantly surprised with the food!. I don't normally eat beef, but the Signature Pastrami on Rye was just too...
HONOKAA, HI

