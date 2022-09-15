Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 20 hours of searching by air and ground, police confirmed on Saturday afternoon that 15-year-old Mikella Debina was found in good health. And it was all thanks to some quick thinking strangers who only knew her from an AMBER alert. The alert was issued for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
albuquerquenews.net
FBI and Hawaii Police searching for alleged kidnapper after teen, 15, escapes
HILO, Hawaii - A 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped at knifepoint on the island of Hawaii on Friday has managed to escape her abductor. An Amber Alert, issued on Friday after the girl's disappearance, and re-issued on Saturday morning, has been canceled. Mikella Debina, 15, (pictured) was allegedly kidnapped around...
KITV.com
Suspect arrested on kidnapping charges in connection to Big Island teen who went missing | UPDATE
UPDATE 4:34 p.m.: Hawaii police confirm that Duncan Mahi has been found and arrested in Hilo. He was wanted in connection with the case of a Big Island teen, Mikella Dibena, who went missing on Friday, September 16.
bigislandnow.com
Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction
The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Defendants accused of beating hotel security guard get new trial
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people sentenced for the brutal beating of hotel security guard, John Kanui, on Hawaii Island will be getting a new trial. The appeals court decision comes on the heels of the four-year anniversary of the attack. Kanui’s family said they are shocked and in disbelief after the Intermediate Court of Appeals […]
bigislandnow.com
Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
bigislandnow.com
Police Investigating Woman Found Dead on Puna Property
Authorities are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in the Puna District early this morning. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an active burglary at a residence on Kahakai Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. According to an HPD press release this morning, it was reported that the residence was being renovated and no one should have been on the premises.
Security footage shows apparent Big Island wildcat
The run of mysterious wildcat sightings continues on the Big Island. This time, it was seen just a few miles from where it was first spotted and captured on grainy surveillance video.
bigislandnow.com
Nervous? Residents React After Latest Video Shows Big Cat Prowling Captain Cook
When the first public reports surfaced of a big cat, perhaps a mountain lion or a lynx, prowling the coffee belt region of the Big Island about a month ago, Hōlualoa resident Drew Camacho was skeptical. Camacho is a manager at the sober living facility Bridge House in Hōlualoa....
Officials unable to determine credibility of big cat sightings
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After looking into reports of a big cat on Hawaii Island, officials said they are unable to determine the credibility of recent sightings. In a statement, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said that they have made attempts to follow up on the reports but have not received responses from eyewitnesses. Agricultural inspectors […]
bigislandnow.com
Police Seek Public Help Finding Pāhoa Man
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Pāhoa man who was reported missing. According to Hawai’i police, 31-year-old Gary Silva-Evangelista has not been heard from since 2019. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas. Silva-Evangelista is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing...
bigislandnow.com
‘Wow! What a Trip:’ Californian Arrives in Hilo after Epic Pacific Crossing in a Rowboat
After 73 days spent alone, rowing a boat nearly 2,400 miles across the world’s largest and deepest ocean, surviving on limited rations of mostly freeze-dried food, Carlo Facchino finished his epic San Francisco-to-Hilo journey. He wobbly disembarked his 19-foot classic ocean rowboat on Thursday at Wailoa boat harbor, where...
KITV.com
Officials investigating reported sighting of mountain lion on Big Island
CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A possible big cat sighting is being investigated on the Big Island. Video sent in to KITV4 from a local hotel in the Captain Cook area showed the reported sighting. The hotel owners say a guest from California reported seeing a possible mountain lion near the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Kinue Road around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
URGENT: Hawaii shelter needs puppy fosters now!
With 26 puppies in their care and with more scheduled to arrive this week, HIHS urgently needs your help.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hawai`i Island: Honoka`a Public House
We spent some time in Honoka`a looking for a place to do take-out. After some unsuccessful attempts at other spots, we decided to go to Honoka`a Public House, and we were pleasantly surprised with the food!. I don't normally eat beef, but the Signature Pastrami on Rye was just too...
