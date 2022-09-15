Oakridge extended its winning streak while ending Ludington’s on Friday night when the Eagles soared to a 30-18 victory in the West Michigan Conference-Lakes at home. The Eagles gained an early 14-0 edge on the Orioles in the first quarter, and never trailed. Ludington did cut it to two at one point in the second half, but never led.

LUDINGTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO