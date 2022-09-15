Read full article on original website
Davis rushes for 107 yards as Manistee beats Orchard View
The winless Orchard View Cardinals pushed the Manistee Chippewas to the limit on Friday night. Manistee, coming off a bitter loss to Oakridge last week, survived in the end and topped the Cardinals, 30-14 in a West Michigan Conference Lakes contest. But, if you’d asked Chippewas head coach Troy Bytwork...
Montague goes 3-3 at Cadillac Volleyball Invitational
The Montague volleyball team fell in the Silver Bracket finals at the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats finished the day with a 3-3 record. Pool play opened with a loss to Ludington (30-32, 9-25) and wins against Western Michigan Christian (25-21, 20-25, 15-12) and Pine River (25-17, 25-12). The...
Rimbault scores two quick goals to lead Mona Shores past Western Michigan Christian to capture inaugural “Hero’s Cup”
Mona Shores soccer used a new French connection in its 3-1 win over Western Michigan Christian in the inaugural “Hero’s Cup” on Saturday. The host Sailors shot past WMC late in the game off the solid play of new French exchange student, Louis Rimbault. The sophomore midfielder...
Jones rushes for 228 yards as Oakridge gets by Ludington
Oakridge extended its winning streak while ending Ludington’s on Friday night when the Eagles soared to a 30-18 victory in the West Michigan Conference-Lakes at home. The Eagles gained an early 14-0 edge on the Orioles in the first quarter, and never trailed. Ludington did cut it to two at one point in the second half, but never led.
Hart improves to 3-1 with win over Muskegon Heights
Hart continued its impressive season with a 36-14 non-conference win over Muskegon Heights on the road Friday night. The Pirates scored first, taking a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Tigers came storming back, putting 14 points on the board in the second period and took a 14-6 lead at the half.
Ludington cross country teams sweep its own invitational
-The Ludington Orioles boys and girls teams swept the Ludington Cross Country Invitational on Saturday morning in a meet at West Shore Community College. In the boys’ division, Ludington finished with 40 while Frankfort finished in the runner-up position with 49. They were followed by White Cloud (78), Manistee (80) and Pentwater (94).
Nathan Wing takes top honors at Evart Wildcat Invitational for MCE boys
The Mason County Eastern boys cross country team finished in the runner-up position (small school division) on Saturday at the Evart Wildcat Invitational held at Springhill Camps in Evart while the Cardinal girls managed a 4th place finish. In the boys division North Trails took top team honors with a...
Whitehall routs Montague, 60-6, to win the ‘Battle for the Bell’
Whitehall football coach Tony Sigmon had a good feeling about Friday night’s game against archrival Montague. But no one, not even Sigmon, could have predicted what did happen in the annual “Battle for the Bell.”. The highly ranked Vikings dominated from start to finish and routed the visiting...
Newaygo defense has no answers for Tri-County offense in 54-31 loss
The only problem was the Newaygo defense had no answers for the Howard City Tri-County offense as the Vikings racked up a 54-31 Central State Activities-Gold win over the Lions. The game was played at Tri-County. Grant Harkness led Newaygo with 87 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He had 169...
Whitehall goes 2-1 in tennis action on Saturday
WHITEHALL – 3, MAPLE CITY GLEN LAKE – 5 Singles:. No. 1 – Colebrook Sutherland, Maple City Glen Lake def. River Morrison, WHITEHALL, 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Rob Hentschel, WHITEHALL def. Riley Kinnee , Maple City Glen Lake, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
Mona Shores scorches Wyoming as Pittman throws four touchdowns in Sailor win
WYOMING — Mona Shores, led by sophomore quarterback Jonathon Pittman, got off to a scorching start in the Sailors’ 48-14 win over Wyoming on Friday night. Pittman connected on three-straight touchdown passes in the first quarter as the visiting Sailors jumped out to a 21-0 lead. Jaylen Vinton...
Guy runs for a TD and throws for two as Muskegon cruises past Zeeland East
The final 2 minutes of the half was all the Muskegon Big Reds needed to create the separation against the Zeeland East Chix and eventually prevail with a 41-19 win. East had a 7-6 lead against Muskegon (3-1) until 1:26 left in the second quarter when Big Reds quarterback M’Khi Guy found the endzone on a 23-yard touchdown run.
Bruggema, Vandenberg lead Fremont in sweeping a quad match at Ravenna
The Fremont volleyball team dominated the evening with a 3-0 finish in a quad-match hosted by Ravenna on Thursday. The Packers took down Muskegon Catholic (25-18, 25-22), Orchard View (25-10, 25-9) and Ravenna (25-17, 25-8). Carlee Bruggema made 44 assists and scored nine aces, while Sage Vandenberg had 14 kills...
Mason County Eastern cruises past Bear Lake in three sets
Mason County Eastern’s girls volleyball team swept Bear Lake in three sets (25-13, 25-17, 25-17) in a Western Michigan D League match on the road Thursday night. “We had a good game tonight, but we still have some kinks to work out as we progress this season,” Cardinals coach Hilary Wright said.
Dirheimer rushes for 296 yards in Fremont’s rout of Grant, 30-8
Justin Dirheimer rushed for 296 yards and two touchdowns and led the Fremont Packers to a 30-8 victory over the Grant Tigers on Friday night. Dirheimer’s yardage came on a whopping 37 carries. The Packers got off to an 8-0 first quarter start with a 3-yard touchdown run by...
Mahler qualifies for state meet as Ludington swim team falls to Traverse City West
Ludington sophomore Cora Mahler qualified for the MHSAA state meet in the 100-yard butterfly with a first-place finish Thursday night. The Orioles dropped a 102-74 decision to Traverse City West, 102-74 in their home pool. Izzie Lundberg, Madison Bearup, Mahler and Reese Willis just missed qualifying in the 200-yard medley...
North Muskegon goes 1-1 on the day in tennis action
The North Muskegon boys tennis team wrapped up the day 1-1 in a tri-match against Kelloggsville and Coopersville on Thursday. The Norse fell to Coopersville (5-3) and defeated Kelloggsville (5-2). Luke Hall finished 2-0 at No. 1 singles, while Tate Pannucci and Luke Toebe were undefeated at No. 3 doubles.
Muskegon Community College wins Delta Invitational golf title
The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks mens’ golf team won the Delta Invitational golf tournament on Friday afternoon in a event played at Maple Leaf Golf Course in Linwood. MCC finished with a 307. Top finishers for the Jayhawks included: Steve Cullen (73), Andrew Taylor (78), Ben Zwick (77), Dylan...
Pentwater comes from behind to beat Walkerville in five sets
PENTWATER — Pentwater had to battle back from an 0-2 deficit to turn back Walkerville in five sets (22-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 15-4) in a Western Michigan D League match at home Thursday night. “We played a pretty tough game tonight,” Falcons coach Kelly Pascavis said. “The girls were...
Kent City’s running game way too much for White Cloud to handle
And when the smoke cleared, the host Eagles moved to 4-0 with a 67-26 victory over the White Cloud Indians. Kent City led 27-0 after one quarter and 47-6 at the half. White Cloud was able to put up a touchdown in the third quarter. Mason Westbrook, Zane Kik, and...
