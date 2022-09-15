President Joe Biden said the time is not yet ripe for him to publicly commit to mounting a bid for a second term in the White House because doing so would require him to comply with restrictions only applied to candidates actively seeking office.Mr Biden declined to say whether he would be a candidate in the 2024 presidential election despite being pressed on the matter by CBS News correspondent Scott Pelley during a wide-ranging interview for the network’s 60 Minutes programme.Asked if he would commit to running, he replied that “in terms of election laws” it is “much too early...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 37 MINUTES AGO